Near Miss of the Day 419: Driver reverses on blind bend, plus close pass ahead of narrow bridge (includes swearing)

A two-for-one for you today in our Near Miss of the Day feature with two incidents on one ride in Warwickshire. In the first, the cyclist comes round a blind bend to encounter a van driver reversing, while in the second, he is given a pointless close pass by a van driver immediately before a narrow bridge.

The footage was recorded by road.cc reader Mick, who said: “I was just coming along the B439 towards Bidford-on-Avon in Warwickshire and was going to cross the Avon so took the slip road left after descending Tower Hill.

“That was when I got the surprise … Father Christmas parked across the road in his white pick-up truck reversing into a side road on a BLIND Bend.

“You can hear my brakes grip and the rear wheel slipped out sideways as it skidded.

“Got no recognition or apology from Father Christmas … I must be in his bad books.

“But if I had not feathered the brakes knowing how blind that bend was, then there could almost certainly been a collision as there was nowhere to go.”

The second incident happened as Mick rode through Welford Upon Avon.

“As you pass the pub on the right the road narrows to single file with a give way each end as it crosses the bridge to the river,” he said.

“I was travelling at about 18 mph towards the bridge and saw the first blue SUV pass me alright … I saw his brake lights come on as there was a cyclist coming over the bridge towards him followed by several vehicles.

“The gap between us was rapidly closing and that’s when Mr White Van decided that he had to PASS me as he was so important and in such as rush.

“He cut between me and immediately slammed on the brakes as the blue SUV was now stationary. I stuck on the brakes hard and stopped just before I went into his rear end, there was no trouble reading his number plate – it filled my vision.

“We crossed over the bridge and he then turned left towards Bidford after 100 metres or so … what a jerk ... those precious seconds he must have wasted.”

“It was then peaceful after that on the way home,” Mick added.

“Oh, I didn’t mention the deer that jumped out of the hedge just in front of earlier. Great big fallow deer. Lovely.”

