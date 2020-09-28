Alaphillippe makes a good Begbie; Van der Breggen rides to arty Worlds win; Archibald and Lowden can do 25 miles faster than you (and us); Weekend round up & more on the Live Blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Components
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
Personally, I'd have slowed to let the car through at this point; he was already overtaking the parked cars and therefore the cyclist cannot expect...
At 57y old and an ACL deficent right knee with a messed up meniscus I am very much a spinner not a grinder. I ride 48/32 and 11-34 when I venture...
Oh no! I have managed to post this twice & it won't let me delete one. Old people and technology eh?
To be honest, it left me puzzled. I was the only one close passed (stuck in a 40cm gap with a 6ft tractor wheel one side and a bramble hedge the...
The Raceblades are only the best of a very poor second choice. They do attach/remove easily but suffer from a major flaw which is that they leave...
Great win! The only downside was watching it on French TV with the demented chauvinism of the commentary team
Steel may be great but it's also priced ridiculously. Working with steel isn't as labour intensive as working with titanium, yet this new breed of...
I have just found a pair of 5 10 Freerider EPSs, the winter version, water resistant upper and an insulated toe....
Another plus for Galibier kit. When I saw the main man at his stand at the Brum Cycle Show last year, he said that the pockets had become...
Think you are way off there. There are plenty of crimes that can be applied to close passes, starting from Driving without due care and attention...