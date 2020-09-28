Alaphillippe makes a good Begbie; Van der Breggen rides to arty Worlds win; Archibald and Lowden can do 25 miles faster than you (and us); Weekend round up & more on the Live Blog

Archibald wins, Bigham 2nd and generally a very good day for Ribble Weldtite.

Archibald didn't upload his ride to Strava, so did he even win? Thankfully for us data geeks, Bigham did.

Bouncing back with a bang💥 Our Jossy once again fought back from adversity & disappointment to become the new British National 25 mile individual Time Trial Champion with a sensational ride of 52.14 this morning.#ColourTheRoad #CannondaleFamily #TrustInToValue #WomenInSport pic.twitter.com/Uv59RjOU5L — D R O P S (@DropsCycling) September 27, 2020

He pushed an average power of 371w, covering the 25mile course in 45:40. That's an average speed of 32.85mph. So just a casual ride then. Winner of the women's race Joscelin Lowden also uploaded her ride. 277w for just under 52 minutes was enough to net her the win.

Archibald though, absolutely nailed the course, setting an impressive time of 44:50. World Tour pro Alex Dowsett came home in 45:58.