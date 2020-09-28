Support road.cc

Alaphillippe makes a good Begbie; Van der Breggen rides to arty Worlds win; Archibald and Lowden can do 25 miles faster than you (and us); Weekend round up & more on the Live Blog

Welcome to Monday's live blog, with Liam Cahill and Jack Sexty providing your updates throughout the day...
Mon, Sep 28, 2020 09:06
07:24
Ribble Weldtite go 1-2 in National 25. Lowden takes women's title.

Archibald wins, Bigham 2nd and generally a very good day for Ribble Weldtite.

Archibald didn't upload his ride to Strava, so did he even win? Thankfully for us data geeks, Bigham did.

He pushed an average power of 371w, covering the 25mile course in 45:40. That's an average speed of 32.85mph. So just a casual ride then. Winner of the women's race Joscelin Lowden also uploaded her ride. 277w for just under 52 minutes was enough to net her the win.

Archibald though, absolutely nailed the course, setting an impressive time of 44:50. World Tour pro Alex Dowsett came home in 45:58.

07:19
Worlds reaction. Alaphillippe is rather popular and Van der Breggen rides to the most beautiful win

Firstly, Van der Breggen won the women's time trial. Then she decided that time trialling was great and rode off with about 50km left to go in the women's road race. An amazing double win for the Dutch and can you believe this shot? What a way to win in style!

And the new men's World Champion is quite a character too. We expect Alaphillippe to be a brilliant World Champion and it won't be long before we see him racing in the rainbow bands. Today is a 'rest day' before 48 days of at least one World Tour race. If you need me, I'll be slightly distracted.

PLOT TWIST: NAIRO WON...

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

