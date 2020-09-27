Alexey Lutsenko misses World Championship road race ater testing positive for COVID19

- News
All in all I'd say these wheels are over priced and under designed. You can get just as good (maybe a few seconds slower) from a lot of...
Not a problem. Is that a Castelli S/M or real world? Given I'm a M/L in real world but XL in Castelliworld.
No wonder Mavic have gone down the pan. The specs for these wheels read like any other manufacturers 2016 catalogue and here's Mavic releasing them...
Yeah I've used rollers before but my Mrs isn't a confident rider and is scared by them.
@Austex....
Can't imagine anybody wanting used cycling shorts of any sort. Any other stuff I want to get rid of but is not sellable though genuinely...
Yes, but you will find them a tight fit, which may cause issues getting the tyre on without pinching the tube. I run tubless and when I have had in...
You haven't explained anything beyond your own blinkered perspective....
Sadly, this does not surprise me at all. Up until last summer, Avon & Somerset used to keep a submitter of video footage updated on progress....
5 years of nearly daily use for my white model and no issues except for now using second replacement strap.