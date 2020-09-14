£1,099 prize give away from Hunt and Dissent 133! Win a Hunt 4Season wheelset and Dissent133 Ultimate Cycling Glove Pack

We've teamed up again with those lovely people at The Rider Firm to offer you a super special Autumn/Winter prize. Rider Firm are the people behind Hunt Bike Wheels and Dissent 133, and some truly exciting bikes from Cairn and Privateer. They've also got some fantastic prizes for six lucky road.cc readers to win, with the total prize pot worth £1,099!

The grand prize is set of Hunt 4Season alloy wheels of your choice. You can choose either the 4Season Aero option for rim brakes (RRP £349), the 4Season Disc option (RRP £339), or the 4Season Gravel Disc wheels (RRP £319), depending on your preference. Check out a brief description of each wheelset below:

4Season Aero Wheelset

Look no further for a wheelset designed to take on a full winters’ training, without compromising when the sun comes out and the hammer goes down.

With features like a 24/28 spoke count, extra sealing on the hubs, and brass nipples - these wheels want for nothing when being punished all year long. The only downside is you can no longer use trashing your equipment as an excuse to stay indoors!

4Season Disc Wheelset

The original & award-winning, year-round disc brake wheelset. Lightweight and adaptable, they now come with a wider 19mm internal rim width and night-safe reflective graphics. Mike reviewed these for us in August, giving them a sterling 9/10. You can read his review here

4Season Gravel Wheelset

The 4 Season Gravel Disc wheelset is designed for all of us. With a high spoke count and large double-sealed cartridge bearings, you can enjoy unparalleled durability. The extra-wide rim is ideal for gravel and cross tyres so you can explore, go bike-packing, rip any trails or CX courses you fancy, and do it all with confidence!

And that's not all... If you're our lucky first place prize winner you will also get a Dissent 133 Ultimate gloves pack (valued at £95) a t-shirt and Dissent Ass Savers, to keep your hands and backside warm and dry as the weather takes a turn for the worse over the next few months.

The Dissent 133 Layered Glove System was born from days on end spent riding in variable conditions, with numb fingers and wet hands, causing difficulty shifting gears or braking hard. When the weather is foul outside, the hardiest of cyclists reach for multiple layers to keep dry and warm. Dissent 133 applies this logic to a three-part Layered Glove System, designed to protect no matter the conditions outside. Utilising a unique layering system that mimics the way a rider would layer their upper body, to maximise adaptability throughout changeable conditions.

The Ultimate pack consists of 4 layers: a waterproof layer, a windproof layer, a thermal layer, and a base layer. Combining these gloves in different combinations provides all the coverage you could want for your hands this winter.

We reviewed the Ultimate pack back in Jan 2019, and Liam rated them 9/10. Pretty impressive indeed, here are some of his comments: "The first thing that I'll say about this set is that it is, on the whole, brilliant. I've not yet encountered conditions where the system has come unstuck.

"I reckon this is a brilliant set of gloves and well worth the money, especially if you suffer from cold hands." You can read his full review here.

Finally, you will also get a Dissent Ass Saver rear mudguard and a cool t-shirt to wear after your winter ride.

And all is not lost if you don't win the first prize, as you still have five chances to win a set of Dissent 133 ultimate winter gloves, a Dissent T-Shirt and Ass-Saver, altogether worth £125 per prize!

All you have to do to win one of these great winter prizes is enter the competition below... best of luck folks!

