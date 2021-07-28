Near Miss of the Day 619: Close pass followed by punishment pass gets driver a “stern talking to” from the police – and nothing more

Today’s video in our near miss of the day series features a close pass followed by a punishment pass, earning the driver a “stern talking to” from the police – and nothing more.

The road.cc reader who filmed it, BucksCycleCammer, said: “So, here we have a close pass into oncoming traffic with a safe gap a few seconds later. This, apparently, is because this road is a nightmare and you have to get past cyclists whenever you can otherwise you're stuck for ages.

“Ignoring the fact that the car behind him managed to pass without any problem, and I have only ever seen these nightmare traffic scenarios on that road (as driver or cyclist) when it has been exceptionally busy due to roadworks or accidents – both of which means there's no point overtaking a cyclist in the first place.

“He apparently then sees me gesticulating (I threw my hand up in exasperation) and stopped to ‘see what the matter was’. Less charitable people would instead assume it was actually a brake check, given the way it was carried out.

“But instead of stopping I went past him (I actually thought he may have been turning left based on the standard of his driving).

“So he then decides to perform another close pass, this time winding his window down. In response to me telling him he’s on camera, he says that he shouted I should be on the cycle path if I don't like it.

“This is all according to Thames Valley Police who spoke to him today,” BucksCycleCammer continued. “Even though they agree he's an idiot, and his excuses are without merit, he still only warrants a ‘stern talking to’ but hopefully he is truly now ‘in no doubt’ as to what he did wrong.

“Just what warrants a FPN for driving ‘without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road’ is anyone's guess,” he added.

