Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Patrick Moster and Nikias Arndt, Tokyo 2020.PNG

German Olympic cycling coach caught on TV making racist comment during men’s time trial

Patrick Moster urged Nikias Arndt to “catch the camel riders,” referring to riders from Eritrea and Algeria ahead of him on the road
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Jul 28, 2021 12:33
18

A German ​Olympic cycling coach is at the centre of a racism scandal at the Tokyo Olympics after he was heard on TV urging one of his country's participants in the event to “catch the camel riders.”

Patrick Moster, aged 54, shouted the words at Nikias Arndt as he passed through a feed zone, with riders Azzedine Lagab of Algeria and Algeria's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (both pictured below) immediately ahead of him on the Fuji Speedway course.

Patrick Moster, Tokyo 2020

Arndt, who finished 19th, was in the first wave of riders to start the event earlier today, and had already caught and passed Iranian rider Saeeid Safarzadeh as well as Ahmad Badreddin Wais of the Refugee Olympic Team, who is from Syria.

“I'm so sorry. I can only apologize for the words I said,” Moster told the German news agency SID afterwards, as reported by Eurosport.de.

“There is a lot of stress and it’s hectic at the moment, but that is not an excuse,” he added. “That must not happen.”

The German national Olympic committee, the DBOS, will hold a meeting with Moster later today to discuss the incident.

In a statement, DBOS president Alfons Hörmann said: “Team D stands for adherence to the Olympic values ​​of respect, fair play and tolerance and lives them in all their sporting competitions.

“It is important that Patrick Moster apologised immediately after the competition,” he added.

tokyo 2020
Racism
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments