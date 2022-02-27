Near Miss of the Day 723: Driver overtakes family of cyclists and almost collides with car pulling out of junction

If you’re a ‘must get in front’ driver, sometimes it pays to have some local knowledge. Today’s Near Miss, filmed in Altrincham earlier this week, certainly isn’t the kind of close pass normally featured in this series. In fact, the motorist gives the riders plenty of room as they overtake. However, in attempting to pass two separate groups of cyclists at once, one of which appears to be a family, the motorist failed to take account of the possibility of an unwitting driver emerging from the upcoming side road, nearly causing a collision but for some timely braking.
To cap it all off, the whole palaver was completely unnecessary – both sets of cyclists were just about to turn left onto National Cycle Network Route 62, the Trans-Pennine Trail.
The clip was sent into us by road.cc reader Bob, who was riding in the second group.
“We don’t know the family cycling in front of us, but there is some distance between us,” Bob said. “As most car drivers are aware, the majority of the cyclists down that road are turning left so many just wait instead of overtaking.
“In this case the car decides to overtake us and the family in front, but a car turned out of the side road. Fortunately, they saw the danger and stopped.”
Bob told us that he hasn’t reported the incident to Greater Manchester Police, who are yet to respond to the last video he sent them of a dangerous overtake.
Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.
