Are you tempted by this app that links video and 3D mapping of your rides? Plus new stuff from Shimano, Pirelli, Endura & loads more

We have a bumper edition of Tech of the Week for you, starring big names like Shimano, Pirelli, Endura, and Brooks, but we’re starting with an app that lets you check out video footage of your favourite rides linked to a 3D map of your route.

Bring routes to life with new Terra-DV app

A new app called Terra-DV allows you to import video and GPS data from a route you’ve ridden with a bike camera, see the ride on a map in 2D or 3D, and jump to footage of any point along the way. The idea is that you can go back and re-live the best bits of favourite rides and share your routes with other cyclists, while clicking routes and watching videos from other riders allows you to plan your own rides.

You can also view speed, elevation, cadence and heart rate linked to your ride which could be useful when planning how best to maximise your performance when preparing for a big event.

“The idea is to extract GPS from GoPro (and other) cameras then let folk view it locally in 2D over Google Maps with video linked by VLC [media player], or online in 3D with YouTube links,” says John Burns of DataVerse Aim, the company behind Terra-DV.

“You can make links [such as this one] and share them, and click the route to view YouTube video, although video is optional. You can just import GPX, KML, or Strava files and map them if you like.”

“You can look at a list of routes on our globe that features a lot of the cycling Grand Tour stages from 2022. The big climbs are great fun to explore in 3D.”

The existing Relive app, which used to link with Strava, creates 3D animations of your activities to which you can add photos and video clips. Terra-DV is different, though. The best way to get a proper idea of what it offers is to click here and check out a demo.

Terra-DV is available for PC and Mac and a free trial is available. A subscription is £3.99 per month.

Find out more here

Shimano introduces flagship RC903 S-Phyre road racing shoe

Shimano has launched all-new RC903 (men’s) and RC903W (women’s) road shoes that it describes as “the ultimate in elite racingapparel, offering improved comfort, lower weight, and sleeker lines than their predecessor”. These are the shoes that have been worn by the likes of Mathieu van der Poel and Romain Bardet this season.

Shimano says that its engineers examined 3D data using its Bikefitting.com pedalling analyser to understand how riders apply pressure throughout the pedal stroke, then “optimised the new RC903 and RC903W shape and materials to maximise power transfer while maintaining comfort”.

“Amplifying this slipper-like feel is the BOA Li2 fit system, where two lightweight dials and a new crossover lacing pattern unite to deliver customised micro-adjustability so you can easily tweak fit – even on the fly,” says Shimano.

Find out everything you need to know about Boa’s Li2 dial here

“The new RC903 also features a new heel cup with a more integrated appearance… The result is a new, secure, anti-twist, stabilising heel cup that optimises fit and foot stability, holding your heel in place to prevent movement during hard efforts.”

Shimano claims a weight of 225g per shoe for the RC903 S-Phyre in a size 42. They’re available in sizes 36-48 (half sizes 38.5-46.5) and in wide sizes 36-46 (half sizes 38.5-46.5).

The RC903W women's S-Phyre shoe offers the same features in a lower volume, narrower last designed specifically for women. They come is sizes 36 - 44.

Both the RC903 and the RC903W are priced at £349.99. Naturally, we've requested them for review.

Find out more here

JetBlack’s new Smart Turn Block lets you steer on Zwift

JetBlack has released its Smart Turn Block that provides avatar steering on Zwift and other indoor cycling apps. We first told you about this new product when we saw it at Sea Otter back in April.

5 neat products we spotted at Sea Otter – from Prologo, Fizik, JetBlack & more

“This is the single best bang for buck upgrade you can do to enhance your indoor experience,” says JetBlack.

“The release of the Start Turn Block coincides with the latest Zwift software update enabling the option to select turn direction at intersections in release 1.29. It was not in Zwift’s release notes but is now live in game.”

The Smart Turn Block communicates via Bluetooth and JetBlack says it is also being implemented into other cycling apps as their steering functionality becomes available. The Smart Turn Block connects directly with the device running the cycling app so can be used with any trainer brand on the market. It can also pair with the JetBlack Volt indoor trainer through the Bluetooth Bridge, so Apple TV users can have their JetBlack Volt, heart rate monitor and Smart Turn Block all connected at the same time.

The JetBlack Smart Turn Block is available now in Australia and will be available in the USA, UK and Europe shortly. The UK price is £99.

JetBlack’s UK distributor is Chicken CycleKit.

Find out more here

Get yourself a bike that has been ridden in the Tour

You might never ride a Grand Tour or Classic yourself but you can buy a bike that has seen action in the world’s biggest races through Italy’s bike-room.com.

The company trades refurbished secondhand bikes, including bikes from pro teams such as Astana Qazaqstan, AG2R, and Team BikeExchange.

For example, a 2021 Wilier Zero SLR that was ridden by Omar Fraile of Astana (he’s now at Ineos Grenadiers) will set you back £5,215.

A 2021 Bianchi Specialissima CV that was ridden by Alexander Konychev is £4,285.

bike-room.com currently ships to 36 countries including the UK.

Find out more here

Pirelli completes gravel range with Cinturato Gravel S tyre for soft conditions

Pirelli says it has completed its gravel tyre range with the introduction of the Cinturato Gravel S designed for “the softest and most challenging terrain”.

“Like all the other tyres in the range – RC (racing), H (hardpack), M (mixed) – the Cinturato Gravel S is a tubeless-ready tyre made with the SpeedGRIP compound [that] perfectly combines high mechanical resistance qualities with low rolling resistance, to which is added a high grip on wet and dry,” says Pirelli.

“The sculpted tread pattern of Cinturato Gravel S was developed by Pirelli engineers starting from the design of the Scorpion S dedicated to mountain bikes. The tread blocks have been redesigned and modified to safely tackle gravel trails, even quite technical and rough ones, where grip and safety are the top priority, without neglecting easy handling and grip on the road.”

Read our review of the Pirelli Cinturato Gravel M Classic tyre

Like the RC (racing) version launched in July, the new S variant is reinforced. Its casing is protected by a TechWALL Gravel belt, made from 60 TPI (threads per inch) nylon, that goes from bead to bead.

The 700C Cinturato Gravel S is available in 40mm and 45mm widths in both traditional black and Classic (tan sidewall) versions. In the coming months, 50mm wide models will be added in 700C and 650B sizes.

The tyres will retail from £57.99. Pirelli’s UK distributor is Extra.

Find out more here

Those Absolute Black Graphenpads we told you about last week…

Endura unveils new Pro SL Waterproof Shell jacket

Endura is launching a high-tech new Pro SL Waterproof Shell Jacket that offers an impressive waterproof rating of 20,000mm and a super-high breathability rating of 60,000g/m2/24hrs to take care of sweaty vapour.

The medium sized version of the jacket weighs a claimed 163g and will pack into a rear pocket when not in use.

“At the heart of this feathery-light jacket is the new ExoShell60SL three-layer waterproof fabric, combined with a fully seam-sealed construction and PFC-free, non toxic durable water repellent finish for excellent protection from the elements,” says Endura.

“A laminated inner front storm placket with water trap channel provides additional weather protection, while the high cut, shaped collar also keeps draughts and rain out.”

The Pro SL Waterproof Shell comes in an athletic cut with stretch panels for a close fit, and has reflective details to increase visibility.

The jacket is available from Tuesday (27th September) in high-viz yellow and in black. It is priced at £199.99.

We have one on the way to road.cc HQ so expect a review soon.

Find out more here

Check out Brooks’ limited edition saddle marking 25 years of L’Eroica

You know about L’Eroica vintage bike sportive on the white roads of Tuscany, right? This year’s event (1-2 October 2022) is the 25th and Brooks England has released this limited-edition Eroica saddle to celebrate.

“Based on the popular Swift model, it’s a narrow leather racing saddle constructed with hand-hammered copper rivets and updated with a classic XXV pattern that pays homage to the milestone reached by the original Eroica event,” says Brooks.

Read about our L’Eroica adventure from a few years ago

The Brooks Swift Eroica saddle is available now for £175.

Find out more here

A new front light: 3.9g

New front light for hill climbs. 3.9g. pic.twitter.com/BeWFtnWc6b — Simon Warren (@100Climbs) September 22, 2022

Strictly speaking, they're designed for keyrings rather than to keep you safe on the road.

Chrome introduces new finishes across Heritage Collection

Chrome Industries is offering several of its most popular bags in new Duck Camp and Brick Tan finishes.

This waterproof Barrage Cargo commuter backpack is £180, for example. It has a rolltop and features an interior sleeve pocket to fit a 15in laptop.

Read our review of the Chrome Industries Barrage Cargo Backpack

The Citizen messenger bag (£160) with a waterproof liner inside is available in both new finishes.

Find out more here

Cycling app Spoked launches feature that indicates your readiness to train

Cycling app Spoked has introduced a new feature that’s designed to tell you how ready you are to ride each day.

Spoked’s Richard Lang said, “Most readiness scores don’t give you enough insight to inform how you should be training, but our model is different from the rest. We’re highlighting each variable for our riders - based on the health data they input - so that they’re able to identify and improve a specific habit to maximise their on-the-bike performance.

“Spoked’s in-app health statistics, which users are encouraged to update daily, drive the generation of the readiness score alongside personalised baselines and optimum benchmarks.”

A Spoked subscription is £11.99 per month, although you can get a free trial.

Find out more here