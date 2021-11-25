33% off Tacx Neo 2; 42% off Sensa Giulia Evo Disc Carbon Road Bike; Elite Suito Smart Trainer down to £499.99; Up to 35% off Garmin; Up to 60% off Castelli Clothing; 41% off GoPro HERO10 Black; & more

- News
Not all drivers, just the ones who hit, or nearly hit cyclists. The ones paying proper attention and driving with consideration don't get into...
Racist.
Isn't it amazing that all these fuckwit drivers have exceptional hearing when someone shouts at them, but have shit for brains and can't comprehend...
The Garmin 830 is a bag of steaming shite, thanks to those incompetent MFs who write the software for it.
But this is not true. Sales between member states do not include the UK which is now not a member state? Prior to Brexit I did not have to pay a...
no it was claimed to be "secured" with ratchet straps, but they believe the a pallet some of the bricks were on was damaged when it was loaded on...
Not likely to be handed out by PSNI then?
I never understand the problems such topics are attempting to solve. If it's just the cold: no problem at all, any old kit will do for the body and...
Go on wt, were you right? Yes.
I agree. As personal transport, e-scooters are small, light and cheap compared to motor vehicles....