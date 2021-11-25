33% off Tacx Neo 2; 42% off Sensa Giulia Evo Disc Carbon Road Bike; Elite Suito Smart Trainer down to £499.99; Up to 35% off Garmin; Up to 60% off Castelli Clothing; 41% off GoPro HERO10 Black; & more

The Tacx Neo 2 is one of our favourite of the latest smart trainers on the market. Dave really rather liked it and there's good reason for that.

The max power is 2200W, a max incline of 25%, max torque or 85Nm and a max brake force of 250N. It is very powerful and the power accuracy is very good too.

We're not really sure what makes this a special edition, but you can pretend that it is special.

BUY NOW AT £799