33% off Tacx Neo 2; 42% off Sensa Giulia Evo Disc Carbon Road Bike; Elite Suito Smart Trainer down to £499.99; Up to 35% off Garmin; Up to 60% off Castelli Clothing; 41% off GoPro HERO10 Black; & more

Find the best cycling deals from around the web right here
Thu, Nov 25, 2021 10:15
4
21:13
33% off Tacx Neo 2 Special Edition Smart Trainer
Tacx Neo 2

The Tacx Neo 2 is one of our favourite of the latest smart trainers on the market. Dave really rather liked it and there's good reason for that.

The max power is 2200W, a max incline of 25%, max torque or 85Nm and a max brake force of 250N. It is very powerful and the power accuracy is very good too.

We're not really sure what makes this a special edition, but you can pretend that it is special.

BUY NOW AT £799

17:38
Welcome to the Black Parade

It is once again everyone's favourite consumer event of the year. Well, that might be stretching it a bit, but Black Friday is generally a decent time to pick up a bit of a saving, especially if you've been looking to pick up a big-ticket item like a new bike, a smart trainer or a bit of new tech.

With that, Liam, Anna and Harry are here to spoon-feed you the best savings on everything cycling-related.

If you see a deal that you'd like others to know about, just pop a link down in the comments below. If you've come here expecting a debate about high-vis or want to read about why Simon Cowell loves his e-bike, then our regular live blog has moved down our homepage a bit to make way for our corporate overlords and can be found here

10:09
42% off Sensa Giulia Evo Disc Carbon Road Bike
Sensa Giulia Evo Disc (1)

The deal on this Giulia Evo Disc caught our eye due to the sheer amount of tech that you’re getting for the special price of £2,699.

A carbon fibre frameset sits at the heart of the bike and this features aero tube shapes to help you cut through the wind efficiently.

> road.cc Review: Sensa Giulia Evo Disc 2021

The geometry is a great mix of sporty and comfortable which means that this bike is ideally suited for long and fast group rides, sportives and we’d say it’d be more than enough for the local road race.

Shimano’s Ultegra R8020 disc brake groupset provides the perfect mix of performance and affordability with the slick mechanical shifting combined with the powerful hydraulic disc brakes to create groupset perfection.

BUY NOW AT £2,699

17:16
Elite Suito T Direct Drive FE-C Turbo Trainer down to £499.99
SUITO T 2

'tis the season that many riders quietly transfer their riding into the dry comfort of the garage, front room or spare bedroom.

Yep, it's time to get kitted out with a smart indoor trainer so that you can hide away from the rain. This one from Elite is perfect for getting set up and at this price, you won't break the bank.

GET THIS SMART TRAINER FOR £499.99

17:12
Up to 35% off Garmin at Wiggle
2021 Garmin Edge 530 GPS Computer-6

If you're after a deal on a cycling computer or some wearable tech this Black Friday then this Garmin sale is worth a look.

Our pick would be the Edge 830 GPS computer at 20% off. It's got the majority of the features of the Edge 1030 Plus that we reviewed, just with a less silly price.

SEE THE SALE HERE

10:16
Up to 60% off Team Ineos Grenadiers Castelli Clothing
Ineos Deal Assets 22

One of the best sales going at the moment is this clearance of Ineos team kit. The team is switching from Castelli to BioRacer next year, so this kit all needs to go.

There are some brilliant pieces of kit such as the Perfetto winter jacket. 

SEE THE SALE HERE

17:20
41% off GoPro HERO10 Black + Accessories Bundle
GoPro Hero10 Black Bundle

GoPro has slashed the price of its latest and greatest action camera bundle from £649.94 to just £379.98.

You'll need to buy a GoPro Subscription to get this price and that costs £49.99 for the year, but this does get you up to 50% off at GoPro.com to make additional batteries and accessories a bit cheaper. You get a few other benefits, but the main point is that you are getting the Hero10 Black for roughly the same money as the older Hero9 Black on Amazon.

The new Hero10 Black is meant to be rather brilliant when it isn't overheating, shooting a bonkers 5.3K resolution at 60fps. Just imagine how slick those close passes will look with this thing.

CHECK OUT THE DEAL HERE

17:32
50% off Everything at MyProtein
MyProtein Header

If you're looking for one of the best Black Friday sales then MyProtein could take the title. They've got 50% off across their site which includes loads of great nutrition products.

It's not all protein powders either. There are some great carb drink mixes, energy bars and gels too which would be ideal for fuelling those long winter miles that we've got to come. Just use code BLACK

SEE THE SALE HERE

Liam Cahill

Son of a Marathon runner, Nephew of a National 24hr Champion, the racing genetics have completely passed him by. After joining the road.cc staff in 2016 as a reviewer, Liam quickly started writing feature articles and news pieces. After a little time living in Canada, where he spent most of his time eating poutine, Liam returned with the launch of DealClincher, taking over the Editor role at the start of 2018. At the weekend, Liam can be found racing on the road both in the UK and abroad, though he prefers the muddy fields of cyclocross. To date, his biggest race win is to the front of the cafe queue.

