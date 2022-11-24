Beware! More fake bike websites trying to scam you

If you’re searching for bike and component bargains online, watch out for the fake websites that have sprung up over the past few weeks with fraudsters apparently keen to make money from bargain hunters in the lead-up to Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas. FSA/Vision and SRAM have recently reported fraudulent new websites and British mountain bike and dirt jump bike DMR is the latest to be targeted.

“It has come to our attention that a direct-to-consumer website is using our brand name, identity and products without permission, and consumers should stay well away,” says DMR. “They also claim to hold in-stock products we are not aware of.”

The fraudulent website in question is dmrdiscount.com.

DMR’s official website is dmrbikes.com.

DMR says, “Any other website using our name or wordmark without permission is to be considered unsafe and we strongly advise against their use. DMR Bikes and products are sold only via authorised international distributors and approved retailers.”

CyclingTips recently reported that component brand SRAM had confirmed that sramcycling.com was a fake. That website appears to have been dealt with now. SRAM’s real website is www.sram.com.

FSA, which frequently warns of fake websites and counterfeit versions of its products, has this week said, “Recently, we have noticed an increase in websites and e-commerce sites that are falsely and deliberately referring to FSA and Vision without authorisation.

“We would like to remind you that the only official company websites are:

“Any other site which uses names like our brands is to be considered unofficial and we do not consider these sites to be safe sales channels and advise against their use. FSA and Vision products are sold only through our official distributors, authorised retailers or through our corporate sites listed above.”

The danger of using a fake website isn't simply that you'll get fake components – there are a lot of those about – but that you'll get nothing at all.

If you’re looking for a bargain online this weekend, make sure that you’re vigilant. If in doubt, contact the retailer before parting with your money – ideally by phone – to make sure they check out. If you’re still not sure, walk away.