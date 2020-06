Extinction Rebellion install their own pop-up infra in Manchester; Go Outdoors saved from administration + more on the live blog

We reported earlier this week that Go Outdoors were looking to appoint administrators; and less than 24 hours after Deloitte were called in, Go Outdoors' owners JD Sports have took it back for ÂŁ56.5 million, off.road.cc reports.Â

The move will involve restructuring to make the business viable, although JD Sports say they will look to save most of the 2,400 jobs and 67 stores as staff are transferred over to the new company. The JD Sports Fashion CEO Peter Cowgill said: "As a consequence of Covid-19, Go Outdoors was no longer viable as previously structured and would have absorbed capital at an unsustainable rate for the foreseeable future.

"Having investigated all available options for the business, we firmly believe that this restructuring will provide Go Outdoors with a platform from which it can progress whilst remaining a member of the group. Most importantly, we are pleased that it will protect the maximum number of jobs possible.

"We look forward to having positive conversations with landlords and agreeing new flexible lease contracts which reflect the widely reported challenges of reduced consumer footfall."