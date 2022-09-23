Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"Bye bye family cycling": Disappointment as council brags of "exciting new plans"... only to rip out cycle lane segregation; Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert join public roasting of Adam Levine; One of the best sprints you'll ever see + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is in position, ready to get your weekend started with Friday's live blog...
Fri, Sep 23, 2022 09:14
6
"Bye bye family cycling": Disappointment as council brags of "exciting new plans"... only to rip out cycle lane segregation; Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert join public roasting of Adam Levine; One of the best sprints you'll ever see + more on the live blogGosforth High Street cycle lane (image: Newcastle City Council)
12:05
Police search for owners after 44 stolen bicycles recovered
Stolen bike (Hertfordshire Police)

Hertfordshire Police are appealing to theft victims after a cyclist tracked his bike's location to a property where officers then found a further 44 stolen bicycles. A 53-year-old man from Bushey was arrested on suspicion of theft and has been released under investigation, the Islington Gazette reports.

Investigator Kay Leverton said: "We are releasing the images of these bikes that were recovered as we suspect they may also have been stolen and are hoping to reunite them with their rightful owners.

"If you think one of the bikes may belong to you, or if you have any further information you think may assist with our investigation, please get in contact with me via email."

Images of the stolen bicycles...

10:43
World Anti-Doping Agency to ban tramadol in-competition from January 2024

As expected: World Anti-Doping Agency set to ban painkiller tramadol 

09:25
"Bye bye family cycling": Disappointment as council brags of "exciting new plans"... only to rip out cycle lane segregation

Council: Listen up everyone, we've got some exciting new plans about your high street. We know how important this is for you so we've thought long and hard and can't wait to tell you...(drumroll please)... we're going to rip out the cycle lane segregation to make it a more people-friendly area...

Local cyclists and families:

Newcastle City Council broke the news with a tweet promising "exciting new plans" before, in the press release, adding: "Plans would see improvements made to Gosforth High Street to make it a more people-friendly area, with widened pavements, green infrastructure, seating and cycling parking, as well as measures to prioritise public transport.

"This includes bus lane provision extended on the approaches to Gosforth High Street, with the current bollards removed and replaced with widened pavements for seating and planting to improve the attractiveness of the area.

"The intention to reclaim the space permanently for people who are walking or wheeling will mean this High Street, which currently has some of the narrowest footpaths of any comparable shopping street in the city, would be a nicer place to be."

Here's what the previous lane looked like — although far from perfect, I'm sure some would argue — and how it enabled children and families to access the route by bike...

But hey, cheer up everyone, at least "reclaiming the space permanently for people who are walking or wheeling" will "make it a nicer place to be"...

Theoffice Brent GIFfrom Theoffice GIFs
10:09
10:03
2023 UCI Road World Championships road race routes revealed — Loch Lomond and Edinburgh to host starts
2023 UCI Road World Championships routes

Edinburgh and Loch Lomond were today unveiled as the official venues and starting locations for the elite and U23 races at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships. 

The men's route will take the riders 277km from Edinburgh to Glasgow with 3,167 metres of climbing, while the women's race ascends 1,930 metres during the 157km route from Loch Lomond.

The majority of the races will be around a 14.4km "technical circuit" in the centre of Glasgow, comprising of punchy short climbs and a finish at George Square. 

Full details can be found here...

08:24
One of the best sprints you'll ever see

The junior men's road race had a dramatic finish overnight...

Both go to Hagens Berman Axeon for next season, the team responsible for developing João Almeida, Jasper Philipsen, Neilson Powless and Tao Geoghegan Hart. Two new names for the future.

In the U23 race, Kazakhstan's Yevgeniy Fedorov won, with Samuel Watson Great Britain's highest finisher, in 14th. Tomorrow morning the elite riders join the party, beginning with the women's event before the men follow on Sunday morning.

Set your alarms bright and early and get some pre-ride inspiration over your porridge...

07:57
Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert join public roasting of Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine's alleged affair

2022, eh... what a weird time. A time when professional cycling teams now take to social media to score meme victories against celebrities. Following on from Lotto-Soudal's Leonardo DiCaprio 'banter'... Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert have joined the celebrity-roasting party, editing this leaked message from Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine to someone other than his wife...

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Adam Levine

Clarification time (mainly for if you're, quite reasonably, currently sat there wondering who is Adam Levine and what is a Maroon 5?)

1. Adam Levine: lead singer of American 'pop rock' band Maroon 5.

2. Maroon 5: aforementioned American 'pop rock' band. Not worth your time, I promise...

3. Leaked messages: Levine's leaked messages with a TikTok star (god help us, this is peak internet age), named Sumner Stroh, have become a viral meme template sensation this week, with football teams, airlines... and now cycling teams using the 'scandal' for social media points.

4. Levine denies allegations: despite the leaked DMs — which will probably have your head hurting through sheer cringeworthy terribleness — and more women coming forward with similar allegations, Levine says: "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

2022 Biniam Girmay @cyclingmedia_agency - Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert January Training Camp - L'Alfàs del Pi, Spain_2022-706

[Image credit: @cyclingmedia_agency]

Anyway, the damage has been done — a Belgian World-Tour cycling team has taken the piss out of him... While Levine was left to wonder 'how will I ever recover from this cycling team roasting?', Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert's admin bathed in the applause...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 