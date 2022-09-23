"Bye bye family cycling": Disappointment as council brags of "exciting new plans"... only to rip out cycle lane segregation; Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert join public roasting of Adam Levine; One of the best sprints you'll ever see + more on the live blog

2022, eh... what a weird time. A time when professional cycling teams now take to social media to score meme victories against celebrities. Following on from Lotto-Soudal's Leonardo DiCaprio 'banter'... Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert have joined the celebrity-roasting party, editing this leaked message from Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine to someone other than his wife...
Clarification time (mainly for if you're, quite reasonably, currently sat there wondering who is Adam Levine and what is a Maroon 5?)
1. Adam Levine: lead singer of American 'pop rock' band Maroon 5.
2. Maroon 5: aforementioned American 'pop rock' band. Not worth your time, I promise...
3. Leaked messages: Levine's leaked messages with a TikTok star (god help us, this is peak internet age), named Sumner Stroh, have become a viral meme template sensation this week, with football teams, airlines... and now cycling teams using the 'scandal' for social media points.
4. Levine denies allegations: despite the leaked DMs — which will probably have your head hurting through sheer cringeworthy terribleness — and more women coming forward with similar allegations, Levine says: "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."
[Image credit: @cyclingmedia_agency]
Anyway, the damage has been done — a Belgian World-Tour cycling team has taken the piss out of him... While Levine was left to wonder 'how will I ever recover from this cycling team roasting?', Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert's admin bathed in the applause...