How many watts could a Coca-Cola can pulley wheel system save you?; Londoners turn to bikes during rail strike — hire rentals soar; Timmy Mallett's UK cycling tour reaches John O'Groats; Wout's out of national champs; Tour teams + more on the live blog

I'm attempting to circumnavigate Britain on my bike

I set out with the idea it might take around 100 days.

I'm on day 79

Every day in every way I'm trying to live in the moment & paint the adventure

For anyone, like us, following Timmy Mallett's UK tour progress on Strava you'll have noticed him edging up the west coast of Scotland, nearing the northern tip of the UK. Yesterday, he reached the most northerly point on his ride — the goal for many long distance adventures — John O' Groats...

Many more have started following his progress — detailed in daily debriefs on Strava and paintings along the way — prompting roadside meets such as yesterday's: "There was a man waiting at a bus stop. He waved at me in greeting. 'I've been waiting for you! I wrote in to Wacaday and I'm so excited to meet you....' Royston and Vicky run a caravan park, the ferry view, and I'm introduced to his whole family — four generations with big smiles and great story. They are making a great life and business in far North Scotland with lovely quirky original touches."

At John O'Groats, Mallett met riders triumphantly completing LEJOG, or tentatively setting off in the other direction, before heading onwards to Wick for the night.

"It's a great feeling to turn that corner and start the journey south... Heading homewards. It's at least 1,500 miles to go but I felt a new spring in my pedals and new energy," he told his Strava followers.

You can join us in following Timmy Mallett's progress on Strava...