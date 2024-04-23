All political parties (except the Conservatives) agree “children’s safety should be prioritised over motorists’ convenience”; Cycling with pets advice branded “just cruel”; Anti-cycling seagulls; Bike Path Near Miss of the Day + more on the live blog

Over the past few years, cycling-related news in Oxford has tended to be of the more sobering, depressing, grim, or downright anger-inducing variety.

So, it was refreshing to see a light-hearted column pop up in the Oxford Mail this week by local city councillor Emily Kerr, who offered some useful advice for cyclists looking to get around by bike with their pets.

Inspired by a constituent who was looking to get back on their bike and take their elderly dog with them, and with a little help from arguably the most famous cyclist/pet duo around, Travis and Sigrid, Green Party councillor Kerr advised cyclists on the best methods of transporting your pet by bike (such as trailers, cargo bikes or, for your smaller pets, baskets).

“Other recommendations from experienced pet riders include: introducing your pet gradually, bringing supplies (water, treats), making the carrier comfortable (e.g. with blankets), making sure you’ve checked the weight limit,” Kerr wrote.

“Ultimately your choice depends on budget and what’s right for your pet. But what’s sure is that pets of all shapes and sizes love the wind in their fur and riding with their owners.”

Following the article’s publication, Kerr described it as “probably my favourite column I’ve ever written”.

Probably my favourite ever column I’ve written for the @TheOxfordMail : how to cycle with pets. Thanks to pet cyclists @sigirides and @rail_guns for talking to me about it, as well as everyone on here who gave me useful advice and pointers. Cycling with your pet: it’s fun! pic.twitter.com/Hqi2fe3J9P — Cllr Emily Kerr 💚 (@EmilyKerr36) April 20, 2024

However, somewhat inevitably (damn you, internet!), others weren’t as impressed by the Green politician’s “fun” tips for taking your puppy for a spin.

“Bonkers advice for Oxford cyclists with pets from bonkers Green councillor,” one Twitter user, with an, ahem, interesting timeline, wrote.

“It’s reassuring to see the Greens have their fingers firmly on the pulse of Oxford life,” added Ox, while Gerald described cycling with a pet as “just cruel”.

“Who needs to cycle with their pets attached?” another asked. “Attention seekers that’s who.”

“How about get off your bike and walk your pets,” one Oxford Mail reader helpfully suggested in the comments section (not that cycling was touted in the article as a replacement for walking, of course), while others described the guidance as “moronic” and “unhinged”.

Which seems a bit over the top, if we’re honest.

Meanwhile, Colin – who no doubt transports his pets by car – noted that “dogs need exercise”.

And that’s before we get onto the horrible, misogynistic comments directed at the Oxford councillor…

Thankfully, not everyone was up in arms over a light-hearted advice column in a local paper.

“I don’t get it,” Ginger Leftie Cyclist said in the paper’s comments section in reference to the article’s odd backlash. “Old ladies used to put their pooches in their shopper bike baskets when I was a kid, it wasn’t an uncommon sight. It’s not like it’s a new thing.”

They continued: “All these people seem to be doing it without incident, just like they have been for decades before, I really don’t think you need to do all this pearl-clutching about it.

“Get upset about all the kids getting killed by speeding drivers if you want something to have a Daily Mail meltdown about.”

And others, meanwhile, were more than happy to share photos and videos of their own pets having a grand old time getting about by bike…

@EmilyKerr36 can’t get any better than this mix of dogs, bikes and @domwhiting! 🚲🎶🐶🙌🏻😂 https://t.co/8V9YWZXx0d — Hamish Belding (@BikeWalkScoot) April 20, 2024

100% agree 👇

Our resident ball of fur and I yesterday checking out a new stretch of the @SunriseCycleway in Tynemouth https://t.co/LTrnjnGB3h pic.twitter.com/cb6gLG2Ty5 — David Majarich (@davidmajarich) April 21, 2024

So, so cruel…