Mayor of London ropes in VAR to disprove road.cc's claim he Khan't bunny hop; Prince Louis pictured riding Frog bike on third birthday; Chris Froome "slowly improving" + more on the live blog

Take a dive down the live blog with Dan Alexander on this lovely sunny Friday
Fri, Apr 23, 2021 09:03
13
Sadiq Khan bunny hop tweet
09:58
Mayor of London hits back at our claim he Khan't bunny hop...and he's got VAR proof

That's us told...Was there a clear and obvious error? The Mayor of London thought so, and he roped in the help of the VAR at Stockley Park for proof. After all, you can't argue with the lines...

The referee has been called over to the monitor. He is going to take another look. "Yep, just rewind that bit there for me." What is he going to give? He is running back onto the pitch, blows his whistle, makes the VAR sign and points to the spot. He has given it, it is a bunny hop after all...

Tony's not convinced...

09:13
Prince Louis pictured riding Frog bike to nursery

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have celebrated Louis' third birthday by releasing a photo of him riding a Frog Tadpole Balance Bike to his first day of nursery. William and Kate were said to be "delighted" to share the photo, as must be Frog Bikes too...

Frog's co-owner last week claimed Brexit had cost them £250,000 in the first two months of 2021. Perhaps some royal publicity will help bump up sales...

Now we wait for the 'why isn't he wearing a helmet?' reaction...

08:47
Chris Froome "slowly improving" and content with making the Tour of the Alps breakaway on stage four

Chris Froome in a breakaway is a rare sight for cycling fans. For all the hours we have seen him sat patiently at the end of a Sky train in the mountains, we have rarely seen him up the road. After yesterday's stage, Froome said he was happy with how his condition is improving ahead of his main goal, the Tour de France, in July.

"I think this was the first time I have been in a breakaway since the Giro d’Italia of 2018," he said. "I really enjoyed being up there today, testing the legs a bit. Especially as the break went away on a quite hard section after a bunch of attacks.

"It was a shame that we never got much of a gap, but it was still a good experience to be up there again. I can feel that the condition is slowly improving and I’m pretty happy with how the legs are feeling."

Simon Yates, who Froome took the maglia rosa from after that long-range attack at the 2018 Giro, has one more day and a 58 second advantage to defend his race lead in the Alps. Stage five takes in five mountains before another downhill finish.

07:49
Sadiq Khan't bunny hop reporter's bike

Don't mind me starting the petition to add a bunny hopping challenge to all future election campaigns. Sadiq Khan did not want to be undone by his Tory rival Shaun Bailey, who took Evening Standard reporter Ross Lydall's bike for a spin earlier in the day...Did Khan get off the ground? I am sure someone will leave a comment telling us we should probably give him the benefit of the doubt considering the respective campaigns of the two London mayoral favourites...

Despite yesterday claiming to be a keen cyclist, Bailey has pledged to rip out unwanted cycle lanes and LTNs within the first 100 days of his administration and he even suggested compensating taxi drivers over the High Court Streetspace ruling... 

His Labour rival has backed building more cycling infrastructure and rocked up to his vaccination appointment in a Rapha tee. On the cycling front, that looks like it is 1-0 Khan.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

