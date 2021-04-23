Mayor of London ropes in VAR to disprove road.cc's claim he Khan't bunny hop; Prince Louis pictured riding Frog bike on third birthday; Chris Froome "slowly improving" + more on the live blog

Chris Froome in a breakaway is a rare sight for cycling fans. For all the hours we have seen him sat patiently at the end of a Sky train in the mountains, we have rarely seen him up the road. After yesterday's stage, Froome said he was happy with how his condition is improving ahead of his main goal, the Tour de France, in July.

"I think this was the first time I have been in a breakaway since the Giro d’Italia of 2018," he said. "I really enjoyed being up there today, testing the legs a bit. Especially as the break went away on a quite hard section after a bunch of attacks.

"It was a shame that we never got much of a gap, but it was still a good experience to be up there again. I can feel that the condition is slowly improving and I’m pretty happy with how the legs are feeling."

Simon Yates, who Froome took the maglia rosa from after that long-range attack at the 2018 Giro, has one more day and a 58 second advantage to defend his race lead in the Alps. Stage five takes in five mountains before another downhill finish.