"Keep your wiener out of bike lanes": Cyclist swerves to avoid drifting Wienermobile + more on the live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander will be live-blogging through the day as a distraction from the inevitable crippling disappointment of Euro 2020 this evening...
Tue, Jun 22, 2021 09:02
Wienermobile .png (via Faux Macho/Twitter)
07:47
"Keep your wiener out of bike lanes": Cyclist swerves to avoid drifting Wienermobile

Seeing a Wienermobile driver drift towards a cyclist riding in the bike lane isn't a great first impression for the hot dog-inspired vehicles...did anyone know these were a thing? A bit of digging and the rider filming found a news story explaining that most of the Wienermobiles on the road today were built in 2004 and feature a custom-made fibreglass hot dog on a GM Chevrolet four-speed/W4 series chassis with a Vortec V8, 6.0L, 300hp engine...I'm not going to pretend I know why that is bad.

We'd be more inclined to have some answers from the driver behind the wheel of the Oscar Mayer vehicle.

One positive from this episode is finding out about Bike Lane Uprising, a website in the US which shared the video and allows cyclists to easily report obstructions in bike lanes, build a database of problem sites and hold offenders accountable.

More Bike Lane Uprising, less dangerous Wienermobile driving.

