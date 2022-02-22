“Distressing” footage of new King Street cycleway; Cav closes in on the King; NextBike rental takes off in Wales; Ganna loses time trial, world panics; Ronde introduces equal prize money; Presca releases new eco baselayer + more on the live blog

Last month we reported that the cycle hire provider NextBike had returned to Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan, following a two-month withdrawal from the area due to the “staggering” scale of vandalism, theft and threats to staff.

Well, the return has been a triumphant one, with hundreds of bikes rented each day despite the harsh winter conditions.

Nextbike’s managing director Krysia Solheim told the South Wales Argus: "The rental numbers we’ve seen over the last week have been phenomenal, with almost three rides per bike per day for much of last week.

"That’s a really high figure, especially given that we’re still in the grips of winter - when traditionally bike share rentals often drop because of the inclement weather.

"As a comparison, our Glasgow OVO Bikes fleet saw an average of two rentals per bike when the world descended on the city during the UN’s COP26 Climate conference, which highlights just how impressive Cardiff and the Vale’s figures are.

"We may have been away for a couple of months, but it looks like the region’s love affair with the bicycle hasn’t been diminished."

Over 350 bikes are currently available to rent, with more expected to be added soon.

NextBike’s scheme in south Wales was originally suspended in November 2021 after 300 bikes had been stolen – 130 of those in the two months before the suspension alone – and a further 260 scrapped due to vandalism, including being dumped in rivers or set on fire.

The Cardiff Cycle Crime Reduction Partnership has been established to tackle vandalism and bike thefts in Cardiff and the Vale.

Vandalism, however, has still occurred since NextBike resumed its scheme in January, though thankfully not on the same scale as before.

"We have had several incidents of vandalism, which is obviously disappointing,” Solheim said.

"South Wales Police have been incredibly proactive in helping us deal with incidents.

"The majority of the Cardiffians and our OVO Bikes family have been incredibly supportive and have told us how glad they have been to have their bikes back on the streets.

"We continue to encourage the public to report any crime they see in progress immediately to South Wales Police and we’d like to thank everyone who has already helped alert us of incidents they’ve witnessed."