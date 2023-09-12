Holiday firm tells Lake District visitors to ditch the car for a bike – and to stop driving over speed limits; “Jumbo-Visma have just moved the game on”: Geraint Thomas reflects on “transition period” for Ineos Grenadiers + more on the live blog

Filippo Ganna’s by-now obligatory time trial victory aside, it’s been a rough Vuelta a España so far for the Ineos Grenadiers.

While the Jumbo-Visma sledgehammer continues to smash the peloton to pieces (more on some unsubstantiated speculation surrounding the make-up of that hammer in a moment), and UAE Team Emirates gamely try to usurp the yellow and black dominance – while doing their own bit of demolition work to the rest of the cycling calendar – the British squad appears to be languishing in racing no man’s land, a shadow of the merciless Skybots of the 2010s.

That chasm between those top two teams and Ineos – one that has been steadily opening since the British team last tasted success at the Tour de France in 2019, courtesy of Egan Bernal – has arguably never appeared so gaping as it has done at this Vuelta.

As Jumbo-Visma march relentlessly on to a possible, if not probably, 1-2-3 in Madrid – which would make them the first men’s team in history to win all three grand tours in one season – Ineos do not have a single rider within an hour overall of red jersey Sepp Kuss.

GC hope Geraint Thomas – who, with two podiums at the Tour and Giro, has almost single-handedly kept Ineos’ hopes for grand tour success alive over the past two years, at the age of 37 – has looked forlorn throughout the race, a victim once again of crashes and misfortune, while Bernal rather understandably is still a long way away from his Tour-winning best, following last year’s horrific training crash.

Untimely crashes also saw Laurens De Plus and Thymen Arensmen exit early, though Ganna has at least been on hand to provide some flashes of brilliance, even popping up in the occasional bunch gallop.

Ganna doing Ganna things (Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2023)

The Vuelta has epitomised, then, what has been an often painful and turbulent period of transition for Ineos, characterised by bad luck, crashes, and perhaps some questionable development and transfer policies.

But, speaking at yesterday’s rest day press conference, 2018 Tour winner Thomas believes such a transition period is inevitable after a prolonged spell of dominance.

“For a start we were dominant for more or less a decade from 2012 to 2019 when we were constantly winning the Tour and on podiums,” the Welsh rider said.

“Naturally in sport there’s a changing of the guard. For us as a team, I still believe we’re good but Jumbo-Visma and UAE have overtaken us, certainly when Tadej Pogačar is riding in front of us.

“I just think that with dominance a lot of it is down to morale and confidence in the team. Speaking from personal experience, you obviously need the leader to win but when you have strong leadership then everyone else can go up a level with that.

“You can sense that here with the way the domestiques are going. Gesink has found his legs of old and Van Baarle and Valter, they’re all riding really well and it’s a snowball effect. It’s the opposite for us in this race. It started really badly losing De Plus and then it was one thing after the next. With Jumbo, they’ve just moved the game on. We’re doing everything that we can.”

Thomas battles for the win from the breakaway on stage 11 (Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2023)

“We’re still trying to be positive and we can either laugh or cry so we try to make light of it. We’ve got a few memes in our group about how it’s going. It’s not been a total disaster.

“If you look at Carlos [Rodriquez, the team’s 22-year-old Spanish stage racer], he was fighting for the podium in the Tour and then he had that crash. He could have been fourth, ended up fifth but he’s a young guy who joined the team when he was 19. That’s a real success story. I was 15 seconds away from winning the Giro.

“We’re a young team and it’s been a bit of a team in transition for the last couple of years, for a number of reasons really.”