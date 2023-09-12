Support road.cc

Holiday firm tells Lake District visitors to ditch the car for a bike – and to stop driving over speed limits; “Jumbo-Visma have just moved the game on”: Geraint Thomas reflects on “transition period” for Ineos Grenadiers + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and, after a lengthy (some might say welcome) break from the live blog, Ryan Mallon is back in the hot seat with all the latest cycling news and views. If he can remember how it all works…
Tue, Sep 12, 2023 09:53
0
Congestion in Buttermere (Friends of the Lake District)
08:54
Geraint Thomas, stage 7 Vuelta 2023 (@Cxcling Creative Agency)
“It’s not a total disaster… Jumbo-Visma have just moved the game on”: Geraint Thomas reflects on “transition period” for Ineos Grenadiers

Filippo Ganna’s by-now obligatory time trial victory aside, it’s been a rough Vuelta a España so far for the Ineos Grenadiers.

While the Jumbo-Visma sledgehammer continues to smash the peloton to pieces (more on some unsubstantiated speculation surrounding the make-up of that hammer in a moment), and UAE Team Emirates gamely try to usurp the yellow and black dominance – while doing their own bit of demolition work to the rest of the cycling calendar – the British squad appears to be languishing in racing no man’s land, a shadow of the merciless Skybots of the 2010s.

That chasm between those top two teams and Ineos – one that has been steadily opening since the British team last tasted success at the Tour de France in 2019, courtesy of Egan Bernal – has arguably never appeared so gaping as it has done at this Vuelta.

As Jumbo-Visma march relentlessly on to a possible, if not probably, 1-2-3 in Madrid – which would make them the first men’s team in history to win all three grand tours in one season – Ineos do not have a single rider within an hour overall of red jersey Sepp Kuss.

GC hope Geraint Thomas – who, with two podiums at the Tour and Giro, has almost single-handedly kept Ineos’ hopes for grand tour success alive over the past two years, at the age of 37 – has looked forlorn throughout the race, a victim once again of crashes and misfortune, while Bernal rather understandably is still a long way away from his Tour-winning best, following last year’s horrific training crash.

Untimely crashes also saw Laurens De Plus and Thymen Arensmen exit early, though Ganna has at least been on hand to provide some flashes of brilliance, even popping up in the occasional bunch gallop.

Filippo Ganna wins stage 10, 2023 Vuelta a España (Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2023)

Ganna doing Ganna things (Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2023)

The Vuelta has epitomised, then, what has been an often painful and turbulent period of transition for Ineos, characterised by bad luck, crashes, and perhaps some questionable development and transfer policies.

But, speaking at yesterday’s rest day press conference, 2018 Tour winner Thomas believes such a transition period is inevitable after a prolonged spell of dominance.

“For a start we were dominant for more or less a decade from 2012 to 2019 when we were constantly winning the Tour and on podiums,” the Welsh rider said.

“Naturally in sport there’s a changing of the guard. For us as a team, I still believe we’re good but Jumbo-Visma and UAE have overtaken us, certainly when Tadej Pogačar is riding in front of us.

“I just think that with dominance a lot of it is down to morale and confidence in the team. Speaking from personal experience, you obviously need the leader to win but when you have strong leadership then everyone else can go up a level with that.

“You can sense that here with the way the domestiques are going. Gesink has found his legs of old and Van Baarle and Valter, they’re all riding really well and it’s a snowball effect. It’s the opposite for us in this race. It started really badly losing De Plus and then it was one thing after the next. With Jumbo, they’ve just moved the game on. We’re doing everything that we can.”

Geraint Thomas, stage 11, 2023 Vuelta a España (Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2023)

Thomas battles for the win from the breakaway on stage 11 (Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency©2023)

“We’re still trying to be positive and we can either laugh or cry so we try to make light of it. We’ve got a few memes in our group about how it’s going. It’s not been a total disaster.

“If you look at Carlos [Rodriquez, the team’s 22-year-old Spanish stage racer], he was fighting for the podium in the Tour and then he had that crash. He could have been fourth, ended up fifth but he’s a young guy who joined the team when he was 19. That’s a real success story. I was 15 seconds away from winning the Giro.

“We’re a young team and it’s been a bit of a team in transition for the last couple of years, for a number of reasons really.”

08:08
Congestion in Buttermere (Friends of the Lake District)
Holiday firm tells motorists visiting the Lake District to ditch the car for a bike – and to stop driving over speed limits and accelerating into corners

In the same week that cyclists have criticised plans to completely close a road in the Lake District due to storm damage – which Cycling UK says would “block off a key part of the National Cycle Network” and force cyclists to use “a narrow section of busy A-road, hemmed in by walls with fast traffic and HGVs” – a holiday firm in the area has urged visitors to ditch their car in favour of a bike if they want to take in the sights.

> "One of the only safe road cycling routes": Cyclists object to complete closure of "key part" of National Cycling Network

With the majority of the Lake District’s 16 million visitors a year travelling by car, the sight of queues of traffic and badly parked vehicles on narrow roads has become a ubiquitous one in the region during the holidays, prompting last year’s ban on parking at some of the area’s major tourist spots.

Following that ban, the Friends of the Lake District group said that “we have reached a tipping point where we can either embrace a radical re-think on transport within the Lake District National Park or risk destroying the sense of tranquillity and escape that this landscape has delivered for generations”.

Thirlmere western road. Image by Heliosphere (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

A rare car-less image in the Lake District…

And this week, Jeffrey Rebbeck, from the Elterwater-based holiday cottages company Wheelwrights, has now called on visitors to take to two wheels when soaking in the picturesque views, and reducing congestion and keeping vulnerable road users safer in the process.

“There are lots of ways to travel around the Lake District without a car,” Jerry told Lancashire Live. “Cycling and hiking from place to place is one of the best ways to see the park whilst reducing congestion. There are plenty of places to hire bikes if you don’t have your own.”

As part of his tips for properly enjoying the area, Rebbeck also criticised the standard of driving from some holiday makers.

“People are often driving over the speed limits on the country roads in the Lake District or accelerating down straight sections of road and then braking at corners. This type of driving increases noise and air pollution, as well as emptying your wallet, as it uses fuel much quicker,” he said.

“Driving smoothly and adhering to local speed limits will be better for the local environment and better for your bank account.”

Thirlmere road closure (image supplied)

> "If it was important for motorised traffic it would have been done": Cyclist slams council's plan to permanently close quiet route and send everyone along busy main road

Not that the local authorities are making the switch from car to bike in the Lake District easy, of course.

Last week, we reported that Cycling UK has launched a campaign in response to Cumberland Council’s consultation to completely close a storm-damaged road, which forms part of the National Cycling Network and described by the cycling charity as “one of the only safe road cycling routes leading towards Keswick”.

The quiet route alongside Thirlmere reservoir was badly damaged during Storm Arwen in 2021. Having been temporarily closed for two years, it now faces permanent closure.

Cycling UK has objected to the proposals that would see cyclists forced to use the A591 instead, “a narrow section of busy A-road, hemmed in by walls with fast traffic and HGVs”.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the council's diversion route “only stipulates suitability for vehicular traffic; therefore no diversion route is provided for pedestrians and cyclists at this time”, a plan Cycling UK has branded “ridiculous”.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

