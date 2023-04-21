Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Why do moany people on the internet hate police keeping cyclists safe? Close pass operation met with usual complaints; Ben Healy plays down Amstel drafting controversy; Tour of Britain stage finishes announced + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! The weekend is just around the corner, Dan Alexander will be bringing it home with your final live blog of the week
Fri, Apr 21, 2023 09:17
53
Why do moany people on the internet hate police keeping cyclists safe? Close pass operation met with usual complaints; Ben Healy plays down Amstel drafting controversy; Tour of Britain stage finishes announced + more on the live blogOp Close Pass 2023 (Norfolk Constabulary)
08:01
Why do moany people on the internet hate police keeping cyclists safe? Close pass operation met with usual complaints

You know how these work by now... police force attempts to educate road users and those online on how to not put cyclists in danger... post gets hijacked by comments along the lines of 'but what about *insert thing Brenda from location x hates about cyclists*'... we all get our bingo cards out to despair at the mindset of some people who use the roads...

We're in Norfolk for today's anti-cycling bingo where the county's constabulary informed the public about its recent close pass operation, "proactively working to reduce the dangers caused by motorists who choose to drive too closely to cyclists".

Officers on bicycles are equipped with action camera devices to secure and record evidence of driving offences. If an offence has occurred, it is reported to uniformed officers on motorcycles who are deployed within the operation area.

A motorcycle officer then sets out to stop the offending vehicle and provided the offence was not so serious as to warrant immediate enforcement action (e.g., drink-driving or dangerous driving), they are offered the opportunity to be escorted back to the engagement site for an educational input.

If the driver of the offending vehicle declined the offer of an educational input, they would then be issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) for consideration of the offences of either careless driving or driving without due care and attention.

The educational input aims to make the driver aware of why their manner of driving was careless or inconsiderate, inform them of the typical hazards faced by cyclists and the use of a 'Pass Mat' which highlights the spacing that should be used for cyclists, with 1.5metres being the recommended overtaking clearance.

On this occasion, 19 drivers received educational engagement with a further five issued with TORs for a variety of offences including passing cyclists in a dangerous manner and use of their mobile phone.

Fair enough? Ermmm not in the eyes of this lot... markers at the ready, it's comments time...(All presented in their original form, of course)...

"That’s really good and thank u. However, when will the police start to tackle the cyclists who but the motorists at harm, ie no lights on the roads in pitch black conditions, holding a phone meaning using one hand to cycle, putting people at risk as they think zebra crossing and crossing in general don’t matter to them? Easy to blame the motorists but I suspect it’s not about safety it’s more about u can make money out of a motorist!"  Really strong start here, great ranting, good variation on the usual red light-jumping example...

"I've now lost count of how many cyclists I see without lights or even high visibility clothing after twilight, and that's on busy main roads as well as country lanes. Maybe it's time to repeat the slogan 'BE SAFE - BE SEEN' ?" Another strong entry, love the use of capitals...

"Hmm, no reflectors, no lights at night, cycling the wrong way into oncoming traffic, not obeying traffic lights and signs, using a mobile device whilst cycling etc etc….  [🤣] . Maybe you should issue a few fixed penalty’s." Elite moan per word count here...

"Get them to use the paths that have been made for them  [👍]" Short and not so sweet, an old favourite

"Would be nice to see education to cyclists as well - some of them swerve all over the road - and when they're in large groups straggling down a windy country road they rarely leave gaps large enough for a car to pull into - I can be patient but it reaches the limit doing 8mph uphill with no chance of overtaking because there's a line of 5837364 cyclists all over." Five million eight hundred thousand three hundred and sixty four cyclists in a Norfolk lane? Blimey, Rachel, that is outrageous...

"How about educating the cyclists on how to use the roads seeing as they don't have any kind of license or training??" The one we've all been waiting for, a brief road tax mention tagged on the end could have made this perfect, but I guess it's always good to have something to strive for.

Wait a minute... what's this? No, it can't be... "It's all about cyclists they are not able to look out for themselves.They don't have to take a test .They don't have to have insurance, they can basically do as they like they are above the law. Don't even pay road tax." 10/10.

16:17
Have a good weekend
Tadej Pogačar drains his beer at the 2023 Amstel Gold Race (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

We'll see you back on the live blog next week...

16:11
From the mailbox...

An email from a road.cc reader to round off the live blog for another week...

Dear road.cc

Many thanks for all your close pass actions (even if this is a little depressing). I would like to propose that car drivers that fall foul of highway code standards regarding cycling should have to do a cycling proficiency test, or a group cycle ride.  They may not be so keen to advocate cyclists riding on unmaintained cycle lanes if they had to cycle themselves. Cycling is one of the opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint.  So should be encouraged by everyone to provide a better environment for the next generation.

Best regards
George

14:52
British riders win three stages, GC, points and youth classification at Tour of the Alps

A quarter of the top 20 on GC at Tour of the Alps hail from Great Britain, with Tao Geoghegan Hart winning the race ahead of Hugh Carthy. Youth classification winner Max Poole of DSM was 11th, while Geraint Thomas and Mark Donovan were 15th and 20th respectively. Geoghegan Hart also took the points classification, while EF Education-EasyPost's Simon Carr was the winner on the final stage to top off a cracking week for the Brits...

13:46
Making La Redoute look easy (+ heartwarming bottle chucking)
13:35
Cyclist dies after falling 90 feet while mountain biking on Peak District moorland
Cyclist dies after falling 90ft during mountain bike ride in moorland (Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team)

> Cyclist dies after falling 90 feet while mountain biking on Peak District moorland

13:18
Maintenance moaning

Anybody else spend their lunch break mangling a brake cable thanks to not tightening their cable cutters? Oh, right, yep, only me... I love bike maintenance... especially when it involves threading budget cables at risk of fraying (because you haven't cut them well) through shifters. Sorry, needed to get that out there... rant over. Cable fitted. Rear brake back to how it should be. 

11:49
road.cc at The Cycle Show: Reilly's new Reflex gravel bike and a Cannondale SystemSix with Fat Creations finish

We're at The Cycle Show today... Editor Jack is on the ground snapping some of the most eye-catching bikes on show...

Eye-catching? This Cannondale SystemSix with Fat Creations finish is certainly that...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by road.cc (@road.cc)

Or how about this slightly more understated new Reilly Reflex gravel bike which is grabbing plenty of attention at the Ally Pally?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by road.cc (@road.cc)

Head over to our Instagram for more of the highlights... 

10:43
10:22
Jumbo-Visma used AI to master nutrition during last year's Tour de France
Vingegaard Cervelo S5 Tour de France Yellow Bike A.S.O. Charly Lopez

[A.S.O/Charly López]

Six stages and the yellow jersey was Jumbo-Visma's impressive haul at last year's Tour, success aided by AI it has now been revealed. New Scientist spoke to Maastricht University's Kristian van Kuijk who told them all about working with the Dutch WorldTour squad to unlock their nutrition strategy, using machine learning and mathematical modelling to plan diets.

Jumbo-Visma Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard Wout van Aert Sepp Kuss Tiesj Benoot Christophe Laporte (A.S.O. / Pauline Ballet)

[A.S.O. / Pauline Ballet]

Race data, including biological and power stats, race profiles and weather were used to predict future energy requirements. To prove its effectiveness the AI model was tested alongside team coaches, both were asked to estimate calorie requirements for various athletes from stages of the 2019 Tour and Giro. The result? On a score of 0 to 1, coaches averaged a score of 0.55 while the machine-learned model averaged 0.82.

The computer says no... resting from carb cramming...

09:57
The collab nobody asked for... Taco Bell cycling collection
Taco Bell x State Bicycle Co. (State Bicycle Co.)

Possibly the biggest news from the cycling world yesterday (how did we possibly miss it?)... Taco Bell and State Bicycle Co. has teamed up to release a bike, plus there's a collection of cycling clothing and accessories... is this the cycling equivalent of when Greggs and Primark started doing merch?

The Klunker Bike is "a retro-inspired mashup of a beach cruiser, mountain bike and BMX, perfect for biking to grab tacos at Taco Bell" and comes with a Taco Bell x State Bicycle Co. custom frame bag, yours for $420...

There are also grips, bar ends, jerseys, bib shorts, t-shirts and handlebar bags... so much to choose from...

09:22
"If I'd caught Pogačar, I think he would have been a hard man to beat": Ben Healy plays down Amstel drafting controversy

Cycling loves a good controversy to get worked up about. Last weekend, it was Amstel Gold Race's director getting a little too close to the action, fans, team bosses and journalists suggesting race winner Tadej Pogačar got a little help from the car...

Tadej Pogacar receives a helping hand from the race director's car at Amstel Gold, 2023 (GCN)

> "Amstel is also available on draft": Controversy erupts over Amstel Gold Race car slipstream, as Tadej Pogačar says vehicle was "too close"

EF Education-EasyPost's team boss Jonathan Vaughters was one of those most vocal in their criticism, while former UCI president Brian Cookson said it was "inexplicable and unacceptable". But what does the man most affected think? EF's breakout star, Irishman Ben Healy, finished second behind Pogačar but told Sticky Bottle he doesn't think it made much difference to the result.

"I don't think so. If I'd caught Pogačar, I think he would have been a hard man to beat. He definitely was holding something in reserve after he dropped me and Pidcock," Healy said.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the cycling world this spring (even if Ryan will tell you he's been around for ages) winning a stage of Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali and GP Industria & Artigianato before taking his form to the big time, racking up two second-place finishes at Brabantse Pijl and Amstel Gold. A second Monument appearance of his career looms at Liège–Bastogne–Liège before a maiden Grand Tour in May. A Giro stage win would bring the house down...

08:56
More experts, fewer conspiracy theorists on active travel TV shows please
ANPR protected LTN in LB Ealing

> More experts, fewer conspiracy theorists on active travel TV shows please

08:55
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 