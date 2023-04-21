Why do moany people on the internet hate police keeping cyclists safe? Close pass operation met with usual complaints; Ben Healy plays down Amstel drafting controversy; Tour of Britain stage finishes announced + more on the live blog

You know how these work by now... police force attempts to educate road users and those online on how to not put cyclists in danger... post gets hijacked by comments along the lines of 'but what about *insert thing Brenda from location x hates about cyclists*'... we all get our bingo cards out to despair at the mindset of some people who use the roads...

We're in Norfolk for today's anti-cycling bingo where the county's constabulary informed the public about its recent close pass operation, "proactively working to reduce the dangers caused by motorists who choose to drive too closely to cyclists".

Officers on bicycles are equipped with action camera devices to secure and record evidence of driving offences. If an offence has occurred, it is reported to uniformed officers on motorcycles who are deployed within the operation area. A motorcycle officer then sets out to stop the offending vehicle and provided the offence was not so serious as to warrant immediate enforcement action (e.g., drink-driving or dangerous driving), they are offered the opportunity to be escorted back to the engagement site for an educational input. If the driver of the offending vehicle declined the offer of an educational input, they would then be issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) for consideration of the offences of either careless driving or driving without due care and attention. The educational input aims to make the driver aware of why their manner of driving was careless or inconsiderate, inform them of the typical hazards faced by cyclists and the use of a 'Pass Mat' which highlights the spacing that should be used for cyclists, with 1.5metres being the recommended overtaking clearance. On this occasion, 19 drivers received educational engagement with a further five issued with TORs for a variety of offences including passing cyclists in a dangerous manner and use of their mobile phone.

Fair enough? Ermmm not in the eyes of this lot... markers at the ready, it's comments time...(All presented in their original form, of course)...

"That’s really good and thank u. However, when will the police start to tackle the cyclists who but the motorists at harm, ie no lights on the roads in pitch black conditions, holding a phone meaning using one hand to cycle, putting people at risk as they think zebra crossing and crossing in general don’t matter to them? Easy to blame the motorists but I suspect it’s not about safety it’s more about u can make money out of a motorist!" Really strong start here, great ranting, good variation on the usual red light-jumping example...

"I've now lost count of how many cyclists I see without lights or even high visibility clothing after twilight, and that's on busy main roads as well as country lanes. Maybe it's time to repeat the slogan 'BE SAFE - BE SEEN' ?" Another strong entry, love the use of capitals...

"Hmm, no reflectors, no lights at night, cycling the wrong way into oncoming traffic, not obeying traffic lights and signs, using a mobile device whilst cycling etc etc…. [🤣] . Maybe you should issue a few fixed penalty’s." Elite moan per word count here...

"Get them to use the paths that have been made for them [👍]" Short and not so sweet, an old favourite

"Would be nice to see education to cyclists as well - some of them swerve all over the road - and when they're in large groups straggling down a windy country road they rarely leave gaps large enough for a car to pull into - I can be patient but it reaches the limit doing 8mph uphill with no chance of overtaking because there's a line of 5837364 cyclists all over." Five million eight hundred thousand three hundred and sixty four cyclists in a Norfolk lane? Blimey, Rachel, that is outrageous...

"How about educating the cyclists on how to use the roads seeing as they don't have any kind of license or training??" The one we've all been waiting for, a brief road tax mention tagged on the end could have made this perfect, but I guess it's always good to have something to strive for.

Wait a minute... what's this? No, it can't be... "It's all about cyclists they are not able to look out for themselves.They don't have to take a test .They don't have to have insurance, they can basically do as they like they are above the law. Don't even pay road tax." 10/10.