Cyclist dies after falling 90 feet while mountain biking on Peak District moorland

A cyclist has died after falling 90 feet down a hillside while mountain biking with friends in the Peak District earlier this week.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday at around 5.30pm at Foulstone Delph, off the Mortimer Road, in the north-easterly part of the Peak District, near Sheffield.

Both the Edale and Woodhead Mountain Rescue teams were called to the scene, following a report that a cyclist had fallen a considerable height.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance, South Yorkshire Police, and the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance during what quickly became apparent was a gravely serious incident, while aerial support from the Humber Coastguard, requested to winch the casualty to hospital, was also provided.

According to Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team, after a careful examination by the air ambulance doctor, the cyclist was found to have suffered severe injuries in the approximately 90-foot fall and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coastguard and air ambulance were then stood down, with the attention of the rescue teams turning to descending the steep drop and recovering the cyclist. Local gamekeepers assisted by transporting both the rescue team members and the cyclist across the moor.

“Thank you to everyone who gave everything to help the situation, police and fire service, and especially the gamekeepers,” Edale Mountain Rescue Team said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the gentleman’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team added: “Callouts like this don’t happen often but when they do, team members remain calm, professional, and respectful. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the gentleman’s family and friends at this very sad time.”