'Dutch Reach Challenge' TikTok video shows you how NOT to do Dutch Reach; COVID-19 has had "significant mental health impact" on pro cyclists, says Strava study; Froome "not anywhere close to finished" + more on the live blog

The research from Strava and Stanford University has found that of 131 athletes - all cyclists, triathletes and runners - 60% were facing difficulty training due to the impact of the pandemic on their mental health. Increasing mental health issues and financial worries were also found to be impacting athletes' performance, with 70% saying they were worried about their finances and 22.5% revealing that they have felt "down or depressed" during the pandemic.

Additionally, 62% reported difficulty exercising, and 28% said they felt "nervous or anxious". 46% saw a reduction in paid sponsorship opportunities, which has negatively affected women (54%) more than men (44%).

An increase on isolation and solitary training has also affected athletes' mental health, with just 21% training with a partner or group three times a week during the pandemic compared to 54% before. Just 12% are now training with a team every day.

Olympic gold medallist and track world champion Elinor Barker, has spoken out, saying: “It’s been an unusual year as a professional cyclist, and there’s definitely been an impact on training habits and routines – from facing greater isolation and missing your teammates, to battling through days lacking proper motivation, there’s been plenty of obstacles.

"Having no real competition to aim for, and with a lack of a proper challenge, I’ve had to find new ways to keep myself sharp and focused.

"Overall, I’ve actually managed to improve my fitness, as I’ve never had such a prolonged period of time dedicated solely to training. With no travel and competitions, suddenly I’ve had a proper off-season for the first time in my career – and I’ve made sure to make it count.

“Throughout the Covid-19 crisis I’ve felt well supported by my club and my teammates, and I’m hopeful that more broadly, governing bodies will do all in their power to provide a safety net for cyclists in this uncertain time.”