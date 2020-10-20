Support road.cc

Live blog

'Dutch Reach Challenge' TikTok video shows you how NOT to do Dutch Reach; COVID-19 has had "significant mental health impact" on pro cyclists, says Strava study; Froome "not anywhere close to finished" + more on the live blog

Tuesday's live blog is brought to you courtesy of Jack Sexty, with Simon MacMichael making some contributions later this evening...
Tue, Oct 20, 2020 10:05
11:53
Team presentations with facial recognition sign-on: welcome to the (very weird) future

Imagine watching this video in 2019 and trying to work out what's going on?  

11:01
“I don’t feel like I’m anywhere close to finished”: Chris Froome is ready for the Vuelta

Will this be the comeback to end all comebacks for the two-time Vuelta winner? Froome also gave an interview with the BBC yesterday, saying that he feels like his career is far from over... 

Detailing his long and slow recovery, Froome says he feels like he's been given a "second chance" after recovering from his horror crash last year, and hopes to carry on racing at the top level for "another few years". 

10:43
Sam Bennett is apparently Belgian now

The Quick-Step man, and proud Irishman, has been mistakenly issued with race numbers that have Belgian flags on them for the opening stage of the Vuelta... although it seems he has seen the funny side. 

It's not the first time the Tour de France green jersey winner has had his nationality called into question; last month, Bradley Wiggins caused a fair bit of offence by saying live on Eurosport "we [British people] can almost consider him [Bennett] British."

The show's other guest Sean Kelly was not amused, saying Wiggins couldn't "claim" Bennett... before Wiggins appeared to make matters worse by mocking Kelly's accent. 

09:47
Insurance company Veygo launch the 'Dutch Reach Challenge' TikTok video... but something's very wrong

DISCLAIMER: THE BELOW VIDEO IS NOT HOW YOU DO THE DUTCH REACH

Let's protect cyclists and do the Dutch Reach together ##Veygodutchreach ##Tiktokchallenge ##Drivingtips ##Fyp ##Cycling ##Drivingchallenge

Their intentions were good we're sure, but unfortunately this TikTok video that attempts to show us how to do the Dutch Reach falls dangerously short.

The Dutch Reach technique is encouraged to prevent the dooring of cyclists and motorbike riders, and means you open the car door with your hand furthest away from the door (your left hand in the UK) so you naturally look behind you when opening it. Veygo's TikTok video looks to be heading in the right direction, with the dancing driver taking her left arm and looking round... but then inexplicably, she turns to the camera to give us the thumbs-up, and opens the door with her right hand anyway. 

If you want to show your kids how not to do it, show them the video above. If you want to teach them the proper technique, see the video below from Cycling UK. 

10:25
A warm welcome awaits sprinters at the Vuelta
When we say warm, we mean very sweaty warm... because there are some truly brutal climbs in the opening three stages. The above profile is just the first one, with vicious category 1 climbs featuring in stages two and three. 

09:33
Full story on the Colombian's second positive test
08:49
Strava reveal COVID-19 has hit pro athletes' mental health and finances hard
Concours des Alpes - Lonely Climb.png

The research from Strava and Stanford University has found that of 131 athletes - all cyclists, triathletes and runners - 60% were facing difficulty training due to the impact of the pandemic on their mental health. Increasing mental health issues and financial worries were also found to be impacting athletes' performance, with 70% saying they were worried about their finances and 22.5% revealing that they have felt "down or depressed" during the pandemic. 

Additionally, 62% reported difficulty exercising, and 28% said they felt "nervous or anxious". 46% saw a reduction in paid sponsorship opportunities, which has negatively affected women (54%) more than men (44%). 

An increase on isolation and solitary training has also affected athletes' mental health, with just 21% training with a partner or group three times a week during the pandemic compared to 54% before. Just 12% are now training with a team every day. 

Olympic gold medallist and track world champion Elinor Barker, has spoken out, saying: “It’s been an unusual year as a professional cyclist, and there’s definitely been an impact on training habits and routines – from facing greater isolation and missing your teammates, to battling through days lacking proper motivation, there’s been plenty of obstacles.

"Having no real competition to aim for, and with a lack of a proper challenge, I’ve had to find new ways to keep myself sharp and focused. 

"Overall, I’ve actually managed to improve my fitness, as I’ve never had such a prolonged period of time dedicated solely to training. With no travel and competitions, suddenly I’ve had a proper off-season for the first time in my career – and I’ve made sure to make it count.

“Throughout the Covid-19 crisis I’ve felt well supported by my club and my teammates, and I’m hopeful that more broadly, governing bodies will do all in their power to provide a safety net for cyclists in this uncertain time.”

08:41
Fernando Gaviria tests positive for coronavirus again
UAE Team Emirates say that the Colombian won't start stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia - here's their statement: 

After undergoing a PCR test on yesterday’s Giro d’Italia rest day, UAE Team Emirates’ Fernando Gaviria has tested positive for COVID-19.

 

All other riders and staff returned a negative test, and will undergo further testing today.
The teams medical staff are monitoring the situation closely and doing all they can to ensure the we can proceed safely.

 

Gaviria was immediately isolated following the test result and is feeling well and is completely asymptomatic. This is the second time the Colombian has tested positive for the virus, after also having it in March.

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

