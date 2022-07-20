Tack attack on Tour de France climb; New Highway Code going well… Turning driver takes out cyclist at junction; Crypto-badgers: Bernard Hinault joins the NFT game; Another blow for Pogačar as Majka drops out; Tour cools down + more on the live blog

A Conservative councillor who called on Bradford Council to “stop seeing cars as the enemy” and to adopt a car-centric approach when planning new road schemes has been criticised for speaking “incomprehensible gibberish” by an opponent.

The Telegraph and Argus reports that, at a council meeting last week, Debbie Davies claimed that plans to reduce traffic in the city, including pedestrianisation, cycle lane and public transport schemes, were being made at the expense of motorists.

“For many people, car ownership is an aspiration or a necessity,” Davies said.

"However good public transport can be, it will never take you from door to door and you cannot use it to transport more equipment, shopping etc. than you can carry.

“People can’t rely on trains and buses due to strike action, unreliable services or cuts to services. Not everybody is confident about riding a bike on the roads or in all weathers and it’s difficult or impossible to carry children and pets.”

She then urged the council to “stop seeing cars as the enemy” and “instead think of all road users”.

“Car ownership is not going to go away,” she added. “People like the flexibility it provides. Cycling isn’t going to suit everyone.

“I propose we look at the way funding is allocated.”

Davies’ motion was – unsurprisingly – heavily criticised by her political opponents.

“The main problem motorists face is other motorists,” said Green Party councillor Kevin Warnes.

“We try and cram too many vehicles onto our roads. I’d also point out that a lot of car owners are also cyclists, and use public transport.”

The council’s executive for Regeneration, Planning and Transport, Alex Ross Shaw was even more scathing.

“When I saw the Conservative motion I thought it was a lot of gibberish,” he said. “After that presentation I’ll now update that to incomprehensible gibberish.

“This way of thinking is not even supported by your Conservative government. The Highway Code, hardly a leftist political document, gives pedestrians and cyclists top priority because they are the most vulnerable road users.

“You can’t talk about the highway network without acknowledging the huge impact of road safety.

“If you give all road space to cars you push off other users, and this flies in the face of what your own Government are looking for.”