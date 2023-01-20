Lance Armstrong snaps back at poll asking cycling fans if he should have wins reinstated; Bilbao wins stage three of Tour Down Under, Jay Vine takes race lead + more on the live blog

Yesterday was the 10-year anniversary of Lance Armstrong's confession — what did you do to mark the occasion? Take your cycling buddies out for a fancy meal? Ride to the spot where you first heard the news? Slice up an Oprah cake? Or go about your day blissfully unaware until someone in the cycling media inevitably mentioned he who cannot be named...

Reporting anything Armstrong does these days is normally met with the same barrage of 'who cares?', 'stop giving this guy air time' etc. etc. but if I have three Lance tokens a year (to mention what one of the most famous cyclists ever is doing with his life) I'm using one of them up on today's live blog.

Procyclingstats put out a Twitter poll asking whether Armstrong should have his wins reinstated. Perhaps unsurprisingly the results were fairly clear — 69 per cent said no — but more importantly the call to the people landed a big fish...

Baited by what he'd seen, Procyclingstats reeled in the big one...

The only people that should be asked are the ones who were in the battle with me. I know their answer. https://t.co/qz7ZoQQSyh — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) January 19, 2023

You can say what you want about Lance, but asking every single professional cyclist he ever raced against is commitment to democracy personified. All in four hours after the poll was posted too...