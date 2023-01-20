Support road.cc

Live blog

Lance Armstrong snaps back at poll asking cycling fans if he should have wins reinstated; Bilbao wins stage three of Tour Down Under, Jay Vine takes race lead + more on the live blog

The weekend is in sight! Dan Alexander is on live blog duty for the final one of the week
Fri, Jan 20, 2023 09:05
3
Lance Armstrong snaps back at poll asking cycling fans if he should have wins reinstated; Bilbao wins stage three of Tour Down Under, Jay Vine takes race lead + more on the live blogLance Armstrong (via NBC)
08:50
Lance Armstrong snaps back at poll asking cycling fans if he should have victories reinstated

Yesterday was the 10-year anniversary of Lance Armstrong's confession — what did you do to mark the occasion? Take your cycling buddies out for a fancy meal? Ride to the spot where you first heard the news? Slice up an Oprah cake? Or go about your day blissfully unaware until someone in the cycling media inevitably mentioned he who cannot be named...

Lance Armstrong and Oprah Winfrey Photo by Maryse Alberti, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Reporting anything Armstrong does these days is normally met with the same barrage of 'who cares?', 'stop giving this guy air time' etc. etc. but if I have three Lance tokens a year (to mention what one of the most famous cyclists ever is doing with his life) I'm using one of them up on today's live blog.

Procyclingstats put out a Twitter poll asking whether Armstrong should have his wins reinstated. Perhaps unsurprisingly the results were fairly clear — 69 per cent said no — but more importantly the call to the people landed a big fish...

Baited by what he'd seen, Procyclingstats reeled in the big one...

You can say what you want about Lance, but asking every single professional cyclist he ever raced against is commitment to democracy personified. All in four hours after the poll was posted too... 

09:34
Top 10 | BEST Road Bikes For 2023 Awards Show

09:21
Bilbao wins stage three of Tour Down Under, Jay Vine takes race lead

Jay Vine, Simon Yates and Pello Bilbao escaped the peloton on the third stage of Tour Down Under as the race crossed the brutal slopes of the Corkscrew on the now-familiar route to Campbelltown. Vine was happy to press on for GC time, leading out the wiry climbers behind in a repeat of stage 12 at the 2019 Tour de France when Yates pipped Bilbao for the first of two stage wins.

However, it was Bilbao who just about held on this morning, climbing to second on GC with his bonus seconds. Yates sits third, one second behind Bilbao who himself is 15 off Vine ahead of the final two stages this weekend.

Photo of the day?

Dan Alexander

