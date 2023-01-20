Lance Armstrong snaps back at poll asking cycling fans if he should have wins reinstated; Bilbao wins stage three of Tour Down Under, Jay Vine takes race lead + more on the live blog

- News
The challenge I have with the way Armstrong was treated is it differs so greatly to how other cheats have been accepted and even lauded as role...
Is the engine always putting out the same power? Or does the increased traction of the new tyre allow the driver to push the throttle slightly...
Can only review what was sent to them. So if manufacturers pretty much eschew rim brakes for disc, and now make wheels and frames for more then...
This is a real shame, I hate to see a British brand go under, but to be honest how big is the market for Carter USM, Madness, West Ham etc jerseys?...
Ditto for Holyrood Park in Edinburgh.
There are much better experts on active travel on here than me... but surely the proposal invalidates the purpose if the budget? It's really really...
Was that just before they ran you over ?
Bought my bike with mudguards and never take them of, because you know, I use it as transport and not just fair weather cycling.
Commissaires in Australia are all failed wannabe cyclists who think wearing a blazer holding a clipboard makes them god.
I'm assuming that this comes with two sets of wheels? If it only comes with 50mm, budget for a pair of lower profile rims. 50mm in wind is not fun.