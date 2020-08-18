Liverpool FC on a reluctant bike ride; Scott launch new Centric Plus helmet; How to deal with kids riding on your driveway + more on the live blog

The 27-year-old Luxembourger will move over from Deceuninck Quick-Step for the 2021 season on a two year deal, by which time AG2R La Mondiale will be known as AG2R Citroën Team.

Jungels commented: "I definitely want to achieve great things, initially in the one week races, but then also in the Grand Tours, even if I am already well versed in what it takes to perform over three weeks.”