Liverpool FC on a reluctant bike ride; Scott launch new Centric Plus helmet; How to deal with kids riding on your driveway + more on the live blog

Welcome to Tuesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty at the controls and Simon MacMichael taking over later this evening. ...
Tue, Aug 18, 2020 10:09
09:55
Bob Jungels signs for AG2R La Mondiale
bob jungels - via ag2r la mondiale

The 27-year-old Luxembourger will move over from Deceuninck Quick-Step for the 2021 season on a two year deal, by which time AG2R La Mondiale will be known as AG2R Citroën Team. 

Jungels commented: "I definitely want to achieve great things, initially in the one week races, but then also in the Grand Tours, even if I am already well versed in what it takes to perform over three weeks.”

09:34
Scott launch new Centric Plus helmet
scott centric plus.PNG

Billed as their most versatile lid to date, the Centric Plus is recommended for road and mountain biking, and is optimised for ventilation and lightness: "one helmet to suit all riders", so say Scott. 

It's also got MIPS inside, and the claimed weight is 220g. Scott say the Centric Plus will be available from September, priced at £149.99. 

08:43
The Liverpool squad was spotted out on a bike ride, and there's a lot going on...

Showing that finesse on the football pitch doesn't necessarily cross over to riding a bicycle, it's Liverpool's first team squad out on a ride. It looks like not many of them seem to be enjoying it at all, with numerous players snaking up the road on their mountain bikes while giving rather apathetic looks at the camera. There's also some curious mobile phone-using and helmet-wearing going on, with a number of players including James Milner deciding not to bother doing their lids up. Of course Virgil van Dijk isn't wearing one, he's Dutch...

08:54
How to deal with kids riding on your drive? Build them a race track

That's what this Youtuber decided to do anyway, which certainly makes for a more positive outcome than getting bothered by a child riding on your driveway. 

Jack Sexty

