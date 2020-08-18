Near Miss of the Day 456: Bus driver almost sends cyclist into grass verge

Buses pop up regularly in our Near Miss of the Day feature, with one common issue being drivers overtaking cyclists with just inches to spare, which is what we have today with a rider subjected to a very close pass last week on the A259 near Eastbourne in East Sussex.

The road.cc reader who submitted the clip, Richard, said that the driver "Almost had me in the verge, I was lucky to stay upright.

"I let the video run on to show that there were gaps afterwards in the oncoming traffic which the bus driver should easily have been able to see and then given me much more space.

"I reported it to Operation Crackdown and a formal warning letter has been sent. It was apparently considered for prosecution but not thought appropriate in this case," he added.



