Sainsbury's delivery driver barges into cycle lane to park in front of cyclist; "Backwards" no cycling signs; Alaphilippe signs new long-term deal; Boy threatened with screwdriver in shocking bike robbery; Team GB change approach + more on the live blog

Elinor Barker told BBC Sport the uncertainty around the Tokyo Olympics means the GB women's team pursuit squad will be focusing on posting a good time, rather than position. Having not raced against many of their rivals due to the pandemic, and the likely inconvenience of restrictions, the 26-year-old explained all the team can do is focus on setting a strong time.

"It makes it tricky to put expectations on, but it'll be the same for everybody. It's difficult for everybody involved," Barker said. "Usually at this point in the [Olympic] cycle we'd have a pretty decent understanding of where the rest of the world are and what we need to work on. Whereas we haven't actually raced some of our biggest competitors for over a year now already.

"That makes it quite difficult to say where we think we are. But we've got a very good understanding of ourselves now because we've had so long to train. So I think when it comes to goals and targets it's very much time-based rather than position-based."

This summer will be five years since the Welsh cyclist won her first Olympic gold, however she is expecting a very different experience in Tokyo. "'I'm preparing for maximum safety procedures and inconvenience," she explained. "Then anything from there is just going to be a bonus. Before Rio we were there for 10 days. One of the many rumours I've heard is that this year we'll be allowed five days, then as soon as we race we have to leave."