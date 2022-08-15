Police give Ukrainian boy new bike – and receive a flood of anti-cycling and racist replies; Viviani’s busy day at the Euros: Italian wins elimination race – 5 hours after finishing 7th in the road race; Roglič returns for Vuelta + more on the live blog

A heart-warming piece of news here, on how bikes can inspire children and help foster community spirit – until, that is, you read the comments on Facebook…

Last week, police in Ribble Valley, Lancashire, shared a post on social media about the work done by the Longridge Neighbourhood Policing Team, who have secured funding to promote sustainable transport in the area.

Using that funding, the team were able to donate a bike to ten-year-old Nikita, a refugee from war-torn Kharkiv, Ukraine, who is now living in Longridge.

“Nikita has already had lots of use of his new bicycle due to this lovely weather, and is very grateful for the opportunity to integrate with other children in the area who already have bicycles of their own,” Ribble Valley Police posted on Facebook.

While many users flocked to the post to applaud the police’s initiative, which one commenter praised for “bringing some joy” during a traumatic period, the more unsavoury elements of British society (rather predictably) reared their unfortunate heads in the comments.

For some reason, a number of Facebook users saw fit to use Nikita’s new bike as an opportunity to bash cyclists and fill out their anti-cycling bingo cards.

Helmets, oddly enough, were a continuous source of discussion in the comments.

“Hope they are getting supplied with helmets at the same time,” wrote ‘Lauren Lauren’ (maybe just a massive fan of Arsenal's early noughties-era right back?), while Carol typed: “Well done. I hope he has a cycle helmet too.”

Alfie concurred: “Great to see but where is his helmet?”

“Wow, can't believe the police are letting a child ride a bike without a helmet, so irresponsible, shame on them!” wrote another, and Doug demanded that the child “absolutely should be wearing a helmet”.

After countless helmet-related comments, Ribble Valley Police replied that “the helmet was put to one side for the photograph, but the bicycles are distributed with one.”

Simon also decided to steer the conversation away from helmets, and onto hi-viz clothing: “Just a suggestion to Ribble Valley Police... It might be a better idea to use some of that fund to buy and give out HI VIZ tops to some of the silly cyclists, old enough to know better, riding around in black/generally dark clothing who are almost asking to be run into.”

As well as the anti-cycling remarks (and more than a few sexist jibes aimed at the police officer in the photo), Longridge police’s good deed also attracted the ire of the country’s grammar-challenged racists.

“How about giving depraved kids that are British born a bike and a helmet I feel 4 the kid in the Ukraine but charity begins at home,” John wrote, in between spelling lessons.

“Looks deprived in his £80 plus PSG kit. Then gets a free bike too,” raged another commenter, while another claimed that the bike donation proved “the country is a shambles”.

“There isn’t any English children that are looking for their first bike then? This kid doesn’t look like he’s under privileged? More woke signalling by the police makes me so angry!” exclaimed Rob Green (presumably not the former England international goalkeeper, who I once saw in a pub in Manchester…).

Fortunately, not everyone was frothing with gammon-soaked anger at Nikita’s new bike, with many instead praising the initiative for what it is – helping a young lad in a traumatic situation, by giving him the best thing you can give a child, a bike.