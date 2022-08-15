Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Police give Ukrainian boy new bike – and receive a flood of anti-cycling and racist replies; Viviani’s busy day at the Euros: Italian wins elimination race – 5 hours after finishing 7th in the road race; Roglič returns for Vuelta + more on the live blog

It’s Monday! It’s raining! It’s not scorching hot (in some parts of the UK)! And, most importantly, Ryan Mallon’s back for the first live blog of the week… What, no exclamation mark this time?
Mon, Aug 15, 2022 09:40
19
Police give Ukrainian boy new bike – and receive a flood of anti-cycling and racist replies; Viviani’s busy day at the Euros: Italian wins elimination race – 5 hours after finishing 7th in the road race; Roglič returns for Vuelta + more on the live blogPolice give Ukrainian refugee bike (Ribble Valley Police, Facebook)
12:08
11:50
A niche pro cycling joke for all the German (and Spanish) speakers out there… because, why not?
10:55
“I hope he has a helmet”: Police give Ukrainian boy new bike – and receive a flood of anti-cycling and racist replies

A heart-warming piece of news here, on how bikes can inspire children and help foster community spirit – until, that is, you read the comments on Facebook…

Last week, police in Ribble Valley, Lancashire, shared a post on social media about the work done by the Longridge Neighbourhood Policing Team, who have secured funding to promote sustainable transport in the area.

Using that funding, the team were able to donate a bike to ten-year-old Nikita, a refugee from war-torn Kharkiv, Ukraine, who is now living in Longridge.

“Nikita has already had lots of use of his new bicycle due to this lovely weather, and is very grateful for the opportunity to integrate with other children in the area who already have bicycles of their own,” Ribble Valley Police posted on Facebook.

While many users flocked to the post to applaud the police’s initiative, which one commenter praised for “bringing some joy” during a traumatic period, the more unsavoury elements of British society (rather predictably) reared their unfortunate heads in the comments.

For some reason, a number of Facebook users saw fit to use Nikita’s new bike as an opportunity to bash cyclists and fill out their anti-cycling bingo cards.

Helmets, oddly enough, were a continuous source of discussion in the comments.

“Hope they are getting supplied with helmets at the same time,” wrote ‘Lauren Lauren’ (maybe just a massive fan of Arsenal's early noughties-era right back?), while Carol typed: “Well done. I hope he has a cycle helmet too.”

Alfie concurred: “Great to see but where is his helmet?”

“Wow, can't believe the police are letting a child ride a bike without a helmet, so irresponsible, shame on them!” wrote another, and Doug demanded that the child “absolutely should be wearing a helmet”.

After countless helmet-related comments, Ribble Valley Police replied that “the helmet was put to one side for the photograph, but the bicycles are distributed with one.”

> Eight-year-old cyclist rides round Richmond Park to raise thousands of pounds for Ukraine

Simon also decided to steer the conversation away from helmets, and onto hi-viz clothing: “Just a suggestion to Ribble Valley Police... It might be a better idea to use some of that fund to buy and give out HI VIZ tops to some of the silly cyclists, old enough to know better, riding around in black/generally dark clothing who are almost asking to be run into.”

As well as the anti-cycling remarks (and more than a few sexist jibes aimed at the police officer in the photo), Longridge police’s good deed also attracted the ire of the country’s grammar-challenged racists.

“How about giving depraved kids that are British born a bike and a helmet I feel 4 the kid in the Ukraine but charity begins at home,” John wrote, in between spelling lessons.

“Looks deprived in his £80 plus PSG kit. Then gets a free bike too,” raged another commenter, while another claimed that the bike donation proved “the country is a shambles”.

“There isn’t any English children that are looking for their first bike then? This kid doesn’t look like he’s under privileged? More woke signalling by the police makes me so angry!” exclaimed Rob Green (presumably not the former England international goalkeeper, who I once saw in a pub in Manchester…).

Fortunately, not everyone was frothing with gammon-soaked anger at Nikita’s new bike, with many instead praising the initiative for what it is – helping a young lad in a traumatic situation, by giving him the best thing you can give a child, a bike.

10:23
“Couples who ride together stay together”: Congrats Mildred!

Big congrats to our very own Mildred Locke, who got married over the weekend… and in some style, I may add.

Now that's how you do it, folks.

Congratulations Mildred, and enjoy your honeymoon!

09:37
Driver mounts kerb during bizarre rant at CyclingMikey (CyclingMikey, YouTube)
Weekend Roundup: From ‘Posh Ronnie Pickerings’ to Roy Keane, Italian motor doping accusations, and North Yorkshire Police finally doing their job…

There was plenty of news on road.cc over the final – final! – scorching hot weekend before the sweet, blessed water begins to fall from the sky (the accuracy of this statement may depend on where you’re currently situated)…

First, we had a long-awaited update to the now infamous Near Miss of the Day 806 (you know, the one with the dog), as North Yorkshire Police has finally admitted that the force’s initial decision not to act on the staggering footage was “wrong” and that an investigation into the incident is now “required”. As someone said on Twitter, it only took some national outrage for them to act, but fair play anyway.

In more ‘killer motorists getting laughably lenient sentences’ news, a speeding lorry driver was sentenced to seven months in prison and banned from driving for a whole 27 months after killing a 71-year-old great-grandfather who was out riding his bike. According to the judge, the motorist, who had previous convictions for careless driving, “just didn’t see him”.

In Edinburgh, a 75-year-old cyclist was angry with the city’s council after they appeared to dismiss his complaint about a particularly dangerous pothole, which he says poses a concern for schoolchildren on their bikes.

And we all finally know what Roy Keane is doing when the absolute shambles that is the current Manchester United side concedes yet another goal away to Brentford… No, not foaming at the mouth uncontrollably like the cartoon character he’s morphed into in recent years, but out on his bike, away from all the manufactured stress and aggro of the Premier League (looking at you, Tuchel and Conte).

Though the Irish legend is at pains to point out he’s “not Sean Kelly”, remember.

No, Sean is a much better pundit, after all…

On Sunday, live blog favourite CyclingMikey made the headlines again, after a hilariously posh, and ever so slightly unhinged, “ex-military” convertible driver took umbrage at Van Erp pointing out his blatant illegal texting behind the wheel.

I’m not sure he was “following the correct protocols” at all, but it did lead some Twitterer to compare our heroic, kerb-hitting friend to a “posh Ronnie Pickering”, which made my day.

Camden Council also said that new protected cycle lanes on Haverstock Hill will benefit both businesses and cyclists, after some local traders (predictably) complained, while over in Italy, a plucky amateur has been accused of motor doping after storming to victory at the Maratona dles Dolomites gran fondo, and doing some dodgy handlebar twitching on the way…

Finally, rugby union pro Ed Slater and author Davy Zyw, who both suffer from motor neurone disease, completed two epic rides to raise awareness and money for MND charities. Fair play, fellas.

09:01
2020 Vuelta Primoz Roglic in Madrid (© ASO, PHOTOGOMEZSPORT2020)
Return of the Rog: Primož Roglič to start Vuelta a España on Friday after recovering from Tour de France injuries

Just when other GC contenders thought it was safe to race in Spain…

After weeks of speculation and uncertainty surrounding his fitness following another horror crash at the Tour de France, three-time Vuelta a España winner Primož Roglič looks set to line up in Utrecht on Friday for the start of the Spanish grand tour, according to his Jumbo-Visma team.

Roglič has been the dominant force at the Vuelta in recent years, winning the last three editions on the trot as well as nine stages, but was a doubt for this month’s race after crashing hard into a stray haybale and dislocating his shoulder during the Tour’s cobbled stage five.

Primoz Roglic at 2022 Tour de France - Copyright A.S.O. Pauline Ballet

ASO/Pauline Ballet

Despite the severity of his injuries – with some reports, though unconfirmed, suggesting that Roglič had broken two vertebrae – the 32-year-old Slovenian martyred himself for the Jumbo-Visma cause, and proved integral to Jonas Vingegaard’s stunning dismantling of Tadej Pogačar on the Col du Granon, before eventually abandoning with back pain before the fifteenth stage.

Despite only returning to training on the road two weeks ago, Dutch cycling site WielerFlits reported this morning that Roglič would indeed be aiming for an unprecedented fourth straight Vuelta win, a claim that has since been verified by Jumbo-Visma.

According to VeloNews, a call between the Dutch team’s management and doctors this morning concluded with a final decision to back Roglič’s GC bid, after Sep Kuss was touted as a possible alternative in a ‘free role’ if the Slovenian wasn’t deemed fit enough.

Jumbo-Visma’s full Vuelta squad will be announced later this morning, with Kuss and Commonwealth Games time trial champion Rohan Dennis likely to feature.

Not a great morning for Remco, Jai, and Richard then…

08:33
Viviani’s busy day at the Euros: Italian wins elimination race – five hours after finishing seventh in the road race

The next time you wake up on a Sunday morning, your legs sore from the previous day’s heavy mileage, and think, ‘I can miss today’s group ride, it’ll be fine’, just take a deep breath and whisper to yourself: WWVD (What Would Viviani Do?).

Because Elia Viviani scoffs at the need for rest and recovery.

It’s safe to say that the 33-year-old Italian made the most of his busy schedule at the European Championships yesterday.

Between 10.30am and 3.00pm, the Ineos Grenadiers rider was representing his country in the 208km-long Euros road race, where he finished a very respectable seventh in the bunch sprint behind Dutch winner Fabio Jakobsen (wearing a sacrilegiously light orange skinsuit). In true Italian-team-at-a-major-championships fashion, Italy’s other designated sprinter, Alberto Dainese, was four places behind his team-mate in eleventh.

After the road race, Viviani tweeted that seventh was all “my legs could do, nothing more”. Turns out he was fibbing…

In the five hours following the conclusion of the over four and a half hours-long road race, Viviani had grabbed a bite to eat, put his feet up with a good book (I imagine), and then, by 8pm, donned the rainbow bands of world champion and took to the Munich boards for the Elimination Race… which he duly won, seeing off Germany’s Theo Reinhardt with a blistering acceleration.

Easy, eh?

Irish rider Sam Bennett, who finished fifth in the road race (so knew just how much it took out of the Italian) was one of the many in awe at Viviani’s powers of recovery:

So, when you’re next staring at the turbo trainer, contemplating whether you need that extra day of training, just say to yourself: ‘What would Viviani do?’

I’m sure there’s a market for half-rainbow stripes, half-Tricolore wristbands somewhere…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 