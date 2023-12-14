Support road.cc

Cycling with earphones, yay or nay edition: Jeremy Vine panned for falling off bike and hitting pothole while wearing earbuds; Thibaut Pint-ot in the PSG Ultras; New Cervélo for Jumbo-Visma; Pogačar on for Track TT Olympics? + more on the live blog

It's the Thursday live blog, your one-stop shop for all the news, reaction and more from the cycling world... it’s Adwitiya taking the reins of the sleigh today...
Thu, Dec 14, 2023 09:52
63
Cycling with earphones, yay or nay edition: Jeremy Vine panned for falling off bike and hitting pothole while wearing earbuds; Thibaut Pint-ot in the PSG Ultras; New Cervélo for Jumbo-Visma; Pogačar on for Track TT Olympics? + more on the live blogJeremy Vine hits pothole and falls off bike (Twitter: @theJeremyVine)
09:12
Jeremy Vine hits a pothole and then falls off his bike in heavy rain, gets shamed for riding with earphones

As the saying goes, one man's poison is another man's meat. Our favourite live blog entrant's recent video shows him cycling to work early morning with the heaven relentlessly pouring from above. And with rain comes every cyclist's (one of the) worst nightmares, being taken for a fool by a pothole disguising itself as an ordinary puddle.

Something very similar happened to the Channel 5 presenter, presumably going to the office for another edition of his daily morning show through the Oxford Street at six-thirty in the morning. But as he decided to move over to the pavement to have a quick check of his bike, the water had collected on the side (ironically the beginning of a submerged bike lane) and Vine couldn't see the red line marking the raised kerb, making him go off his bike.

"Ouch, that hurt a little," he said on the dubbed video. "And I had to fish my bike out of this stream."

He checked his camera and his light, but what he failed to notice that the one of his Bose earphones (worth £100 or so) had pinged out of the ear. The video shows him set off back on his route, now a little late for his work, realise the earphone was missing, take a U-turn, cycle all the way back (not falling this time), and find the stray earphone still lying, intact on the London pavement.

Unfortunately, Mr Vine's miseries didn't seem to end here. Cue people on social media barracking at him for cycling with earphones.

Dave replied: "Wait you wear earphones whilst cycling? This means that you will have reduced awareness of your surroundings due to your hearing being impaired. Also you don’t appear to of [sic] fitted a light to the front of your bike which shows other road users your direction of travel. Safety first."

Vine hit back with the classic grammar check, correcting Dave's misuse of "of" in place of "have".

More people got on his back for the activity, some lambasting him, some genuinely puzzled by the choice. Brian Anley said: "I can't even run with ear pods in because I feel so conscious if not knowing what is going on around me without my sense of hearing."

Now I have a feeling this might a divisive one. While Vine seemed to be unbothered by the trolls mocking for cycling with earphones, for many, riding with subdued senses is a real concern, and not something they'd be comfortable with doing themselves or even share the road with people doing likewise.

So what's your take on all this? Cycling with earphones, yay or nay? Let us know in the comments...

13:54
13:31
Philippe Gilbert and Loïc Vliegen found guilty of assaulting motorist following “dangerous overtake”
Philippe Gilbert celebrates winning Stage 18 of 2015 Giro d'Italia (picture ANSA, Dal Zennaro)

Former world champion Philippe Gilbert and Intermarché-Circus-Wanty pro Loïc Vliegen have been convicted of the assault and battery of a motorist who dangerously close passed them during a 2016 training ride.

The now-retired Gilbert was also found guilty of carrying and using pepper spray, which is banned in Belgium, during the ensuing roadside altercation – during which he fractured his finger – while the driver received his own conviction for the “intentional obstruction of traffic”.

Read more: > Philippe Gilbert and Loïc Vliegen found guilty of assaulting motorist following “dangerous overtake”

12:52
Lakeview Drive, Bicester (Bicester Bike Users' Group)
"The developer has had three stabs at this junction without stakeholder involvement and it is still riddled with errors": Active travel group bemoans failed plans for a road crossing

A torrid affair has been afoot in the village of Bicester, with cyclists and pedestrians both disavowing a developer's latest plans for road crossings which form part of a 60,000 square metre business park site.

Active travel groups have labelled the third proposal by Peveril Securities Ltd for a pedestrian crossing in Lakeview Drive, Bicester “complex” and said it appears to have been put forward with "vehicles in mind".

Catherine Hickman, chair of Bicester Bike Users' Group, said: "The developer has had three stabs at this junction without stakeholder involvement and it is still riddled with errors. The pedestrian crossings are still pitifully indirect which will tempt users to dash across where there is no crossing.

"The islands and offset crossings are far too small to accommodate prams, mobility scooters, or wheelchairs. The cycle crossing lines up with the pedestrian only path which will encourage unnecessary conflict. Pedestrian and cycle paths are not segregated or buffered from the traffic, contrary to the county's own policies."

Lakeview Drive, Bicester 2 (Bicester Bike Users' Group)

Robin Tucker of Oxfordshire Cycling Network echoed similar thoughts, reports Oxford Mail, adding that the cyclists and pedestrians seem to have been an afterthought, perpetuating similar drawbacks on planning we have seen repeat over and over again due to the ingrained motonormativity.

He said: "The proposed design is complex for people walking or cycling and seems to have been designed for vehicles first, with people fitted around the edges. We’d like to see a design that makes it easier and more intuitive for people to get where they want to go.”

Danny Yee, of Oxfordshire Liveable Streets, said: "National guidance is clear: a cycle track should have a one metre buffer from 40mph traffic, and must have at least a 0.5m buffer.

"If a design this bad is going to be put in, the speed limit on the A41 needs to be dropped to 30mph through this junction. A lower speed limit will also reduce the danger to those frustrated pedestrians who will make unplanned and unsignalled crossings to avoid slow and convoluted multi-stage crossings."

12:45
👀 Pogacar to take part in Track Olympics?

12:26
12:08
It's new bike day! Check out this new Cervélo

With Jumbo out the door, and Lease a Bike in, I wasn't sure if Cervelo would still stick with the yellow bee theme for the all-conquering Dutch team's latest bikes. But it turns out they haven't only stuck, but doubled-down with this gorgeous, intricate golden honeycomb accents on the latest Cervélo bikes, shared via the courtesy (aka Instagram) of Robert Gesnik.

New Cervelo 2024 (Instagram: @robertgesnik)
11:09
Dooring – What is it, what does the law say and what should you do if it happens to you while cycling?
Ford Exit Warning (via YouTube)

With Ford's latest announcement of an alert system for motorists to prevent from dooring cyclists (how considerate), here's a deep-dive on the wretched menace, covering everything you need to know about a danger to cyclists that is sadly too common.

> Dooring – What is it, what does the law say and what should you do if it happens to you while cycling?

10:55
Are you sure those Ineos Pinarello Dogmas don't look a lot like 2020 Bahrain's McLaren Meridas?

While I could see a lot of people not being too keen on Ineos Grenadier's new kits (I for one didn't mind them too much), I haven't seen many scorn at the team's new colourway for its bikes.

So as your live blog host, it naturally falls on me to make a case against and at least try and convince you to scorn at them.

Ineos Grenadiers Gobik kit 2024

To begin with, I'll be honest I'm not a fan of the gradient thing going on. Looks almost like one of those mid-2000s Microsoft WordArt gradient fills.

And is no one else instantly reminded of Bahrain McLaren's Merida Scultura from 2020?

> Check out Team Bahrain McLaren's 2020 Merida Scultura Disc

 

merida reacto team bahrain mclaren edition 2020.PNG

Gosh, I miss the early Ineos burgundy and aubergine colours!

10:16
Thibaut Pint-ot living his best life among the PSG ultras with a beer in each hand

I always knew that Thibaut Pinot had impeccable balance, but I never thought it was "screaming your lungs out in the stadium with two beers in hand" good...

In yesterday evening's final Champions League group game against Dortmund at the Parc des Princes stadium, Thibaut, the unanimous choice for the favourite rider at road.cc towers, was enjoying with two pints of beers in his hands with the Paris Ultras.

Maybe not enjoying as much, given that PSG just ended up scraping past Milan on goal difference. Ah Pinot, why did you have to go supporting PSG though...

Maybe we need to come up with a list of cyclists who could be on your Sunday league, or maybe even semi-pro football XI?

> Footballers who cycle XI — the Premier League stars who love life on two wheels

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

63 comments

Avatar
squired | 20 min ago
1 like

As someone who lives in London, if I go for a ride it is going to be a fact that when I'm riding I'm likely to have a car in front of me, one next to me and one behind me.  Whether I hear or not isn't going to make any difference.  The only thing being able to hear allows is for me to hear the occasional insult from a driver.  Mind you, I'm a cyclist that is regularly looking over his shoulder and paying close attention to his surroundings.  If someone isn't going to pay attention due to headphones I'd hazard a guess that they are also likely to be the kind of cyclist that rides with tunnel vision and doesn't use their eyes properly either.

Avatar
RoubaixCube | 50 min ago
1 like

Been wearing headphones while cycling probably since 2017 and music has never distracted me. I wear these wireless headphones made by Mpow (purchased before they got booted off amazon for falsifying reviews...) and they are designed as such that they dont sit deep in your ear canal compared to similar headphones or have ANC on 24/7 so I can still hear everything around me as I ride.

Obviously one has to use some common sense along with it and not run them with the volume all the way up.

Im always shoulder checking so Im doubly careful of whats going on around me.

I dont particularly care what people do. Its not my place to judge but if people are going to do it, at least use some common sense.... if not for your own safety, then the safety of others.

Then there are those people who use those headphones that look like studio headphones which clamp around your head. Ive seena lot of people cycling with those headclamps on.

Avatar
Benthic | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Motorists who scold cyclists for wearing earphones will, of course, drive around with their car stereos off and windows fully wound down. If they aren't hypocrites, that is.

Avatar
Oldfatgit | 1 hour ago
9 likes

I ride an ebike and wear hearing aids.

Thank fuck I'm not on twitter.

(I did manage to lose a £1500 hearing aid on a gravel ride. It came out when I hit the deck at speed.
Didn't notice until almost at coffee stop; we had the coffee, went back to find it.
Not easy seeing something that's less than 50mm long and skin tone against a gravel track ... but we found it ... and it still works 😁)

Avatar
HoldingOn | 1 hour ago
6 likes

If people are going to complain about cyclists wearing earphones, I'd like to point them to pedestrians wearing earphones. They are completely unable to hear my bell.

In those scenarios I slow down and wait until there is plenty of space to pass them*.

I don't squeeze past them just because they can't hear me, because that would be unsafe.

*On one of the few sections of shared use path that I make use of

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to HoldingOn | 52 min ago
1 like

No, but you see, you can't be considerate of other road users as their vehicles (shoes) are smaller than yours (bicycle) and therefore they are worth less as humans. 

Avatar
SurreyHiller | 2 hours ago
1 like

Headphone in left ear.   Strap that joins it to the right earphone goes under my hrm so if I do need to pull the left one out it doesn't get lost.  (Usually to chat to someone)

I can hear perfectly well when a car is behind me and when it's coming past.    If for whatever reason I'm in the right lane for a period of time I'll take it out so I can hear cars on my left.

I wouldn't have both in as that would cut me off too much from the outside world.

The bone conductor ones I tried suffered from wind noise.

Avatar
Tom_77 | 2 hours ago
5 likes

CTC on Headphones

Quote:

In response to Mayor Boris Johnson’s portrayal of headphone-wearing cyclists as a “scourge”, CTC has identified 4 cyclists deaths out of the 440 which have occurred in the past 4 years where it is suspected that the cyclist was wearing headphones.  One was hit by one of two drivers racing at 80 mph (more than twice the local speed limit), another was killed on a bridleway crossing of a railway line, and it’s by no means clear what role (if any) the use of headphones played in the other two (although it appears likely that headphone use played a part in at least one of them).

There is some Dutch evidence suggesting that cyclists are more at risk when wearing headphones, by c40% (although another source suggests that the safety disbenefits of distraction due to music, mobile phone use etc are only detectable among younger cyclists).  Still, what this doesn’t tell us is whether cyclists are any more at risk from wearing headphones than pedestrians are, and therefore whether headphone-wearing is any more problematic for cycling than for crossing the road.

In the absence of better evidence, CTC’s view is that headphone wearing is inadvisable, particularly if listening at high volumes and/or headphones that completely shut out external sound.  However, the idea that headphone-wearing cyclists are any more of a "scourge" than headphone-wearing pedestrians is not borne out by any evidence we know of.

Avatar
cyclisto | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Nay for me as in many junctions help me, but here the problem was tiny brompton wheels, possibly on narrow tires.

Avatar
Geoff Ingram | 2 hours ago
1 like

I think headphones are an individual choice. Many years ago, I used to use them. Stopped later as I found I was enjoying the music too much and hence distracted. Not dangerous for not hearing cars, but for being tempted to start headbanging and air guitar. Illegal where I live, anyway.

Avatar
Geoff Ingram replied to Geoff Ingram | 2 hours ago
4 likes

Ear buds or whatever they call them now, are illegal, that is, not air guitar...

Avatar
Backladder replied to Geoff Ingram | 2 hours ago
4 likes

Geoff Ingram wrote:

Ear buds or whatever they call them now, are illegal, that is, not air guitar...

Trust the government to get it wrong!

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to Geoff Ingram | 51 min ago
1 like

I was worried for a moment there, clarification definitely appreciated!

 

Avatar
bigwheeler88 | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Whether or not I listen to music while cycling has no influence on if I die at the hands of a driver. Cars shouldn't be coming close to me regardless of if I'm wearing headphones. I've been knocked off a couple of times by cars creeping up behind me, and once by a lorry turning left and squeezing me out. They immediately told me I shouldn't have headphones on and should have a helmet, which is none of their business. I injured my head quite badly one time and I believe that the headphones actually helped cushion the blow to my ears.

Avatar
NotNigel replied to bigwheeler88 | 1 hour ago
2 likes

You've had a lot of shit happen to you....

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to NotNigel | 1 hour ago
4 likes

NotNigel wrote:

You've had a lot of shit happen to you....

Allegedly.

Avatar
NotNigel replied to Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
1 like

Of course.

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to NotNigel | 55 min ago
0 likes

NotNigel wrote:

You've had a lot of shit happen to you....

Not as much as everyone's hero, Rendel

Avatar
Steve K | 3 hours ago
5 likes

Here's an article literally ranking cars on how good they are at keeping out outside noise.  https://www.whatcar.com/news/the-uks-quietest-cars-revealed/n17918 

Avatar
Adam Sutton replied to Steve K | 3 hours ago
0 likes

It isn't about the car blocking outside sounds rather the refinement of the car, arguably something that would actually aid in hearing ambient and outside sounds.

Taking the focus review as example:

"Ford has worked hard to reduce noise and vibration inside the Focus. The three-cylinder petrol engines, especially the 1.5, are pretty smooth and produce only a background thrum under hard acceleration; the 1.5 diesel is grumblier at idle but no worse than its rivals, and quiet at higher speeds.

There’s a bit of wind flutter over the Focus’s door mirrors on the motorway, but the suspension works reasonably quietly and tyre noise is as well suppressed as it is in a Golf; overall, it’s a much more hushed companion than an Octavia."

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Adam Sutton | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Adam Sutton wrote:

It isn't about the car blocking outside sounds rather the refinement of the car, arguably something that would actually aid in hearing ambient and outside sounds.

Really?  I appreciate car manufacturers want to make it quieter on the inside and have some motivation for reducing engine noise / tyre noise in general.  But unless you've got big ears and regularly bang along on your bike at 18mph upwards I'd have thought you can still hear better than being sat in a car.

Perhaps a road.cc noise shootout is in order?

You can certainly hear electric cars (much less engine noise than ICE) as soon as they're moving at normal speeds because road noise.  If people aren't going deaf inside the car from that noise ...

Avatar
Adam Sutton replied to chrisonabike | 1 hour ago
0 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

Really?  I appreciate car manufacturers want to make it quieter on the inside and have some motivation for reducing engine noise / tyre noise in general.  But unless you've got big ears and regularly bang along on your bike at 18mph upwards I'd have thought you can still hear better than being sat in a car.

Perhaps a road.cc noise shootout is in order?

You can certainly hear electric cars (much less engine noise than ICE) as soon as they're moving at normal speeds because road noise.  If people aren't going deaf inside the car from that noise ...

Maybe read the reviews, unless you want to frame it incorrectly like Steve that is. With regards comparing cycling to driving that's apples and oranges, compare a modern car with its older contempary.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Adam Sutton | 1 hour ago
1 like

I shall (I'm decades behind on the state of cars) ... and apologies if you were off on a different tangent about that - but the original road.cc article was about some (unaccountably famous) presenter on a bike and people complaining about cyclists wearing earphones.  Hence the "but people seem to think it's OK in cars though?" - and comparing driving a car and cycling.

FWIW I'm a "listen to the surroundings" type anyway and I'd love to be walking / cycling more often in an environment where this didn't just mean "mostly to vehicle engine / road noise".  (I love the incidental sounds of e.g. this urban environment)

Avatar
mark1a | 3 hours ago
4 likes

Ref Ineos branding evolution, it's understandable that they want to move away from their original 2019 launch kit. First thing I thought when I saw it:

 

Avatar
Adam Sutton | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Blocking your ears with headphones doesn't seem sensible when cycling and therefore being a slower vehicle than surrounding traffic. I know a couple of people that use the bone conducting type of headphone that seems more sensible. If I see someone cycling with over the ear headphones though, I wonder if they are gunning for a Darwin award.

If I am driving with the radio on I can still hear ambient sound and also have mirrors, giving additional awareness of anything from behind.

That said I don't see how headphones played any role in gameshow host, radio presenter and brother of Edinburgh fringe winning comedian, Jeremy Vine not seeing a pothole hidden by a puddle.

Avatar
BalladOfStruth replied to Adam Sutton | 2 hours ago
3 likes

I wouldn't do it personally (I want every sense I have to help me avoid the inevitable idiot-piloted SUV with my name on it), but my two thoughts on the subject are:

  • A cyclist with anything other than noise-cancelling headphones is probably more aware of their surroundings than a driver in a modern car - especially if it's a luxury/business saloon with loads of noise insulation. I'll have to defer to other posters because I can't currently find it, but I have in years prior seen linked articles/studies (I think it was Australian) suggesting that a cyclist listening to heavy-metal was more aware of ambient sounds than a driver was with their windows up and thier radio off.
  • It is considered perfectly safe by the DVLA and the British Government for someone who's utterly stone deaf to be in sole control of a 2.5 ton  metal box capable of speeds in excess of 150mph. If that's safe, I cannot see how someone on a 10kg bike, unlikely to exceed 15mph, is anything like as dangerous as people like to suggest.
Avatar
chrisonabike replied to BalladOfStruth | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Don't forget also that while the motor vehicle has door wing mirrors (which of course you can also fit to your bike...) it also has A-pillars etc. reducing how effectively you can see.

Cyclists need to be more aware when on the road - because motor vehicles.  Unless moving at high speed (wind noise in your own ears) cycling doesn't produce much noise (you oil your chain / adjust your brakes, right?).

Motor vehicle operators should be more aware (because they pose a greater danger to others).  However they're protected relative to pedestrians / cyclists so tend to feel more secure / may be less alert.  Their vehicles produce quite a lot of noise which (unless you're driving e.g. a 2CV or  motorbike) they are insulated against - and that will also cut down other ambient noise.

Avatar
Adam Sutton replied to BalladOfStruth | 1 hour ago
0 likes

BalladOfStruth wrote:

I wouldn't do it personally

So the rest of that was pointless posturing.

Avatar
Bungle_52 | 3 hours ago
2 likes

I find a helmet reduces my awareness of what's around me never mind ear phones. I suspect people who have reduced perception in any of their senses develop coping strategies and make better use fo their other senses to compensate so it's not really a fair comparison.

Then, of course, there is the distraction element. I find I need all my concentration whenever I'm on the road, as a cyclist, driver or pedestrian, in order to minimise the chances of an "accident" most of which are avoidable in my opinion.

As with helmets it's a personal choice but I don't see the harm in suggesting that earphones are not a good idea.

Finally, never ride through puddles. If you have to then do so slowly and be ready for anything.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to Bungle_52 | 2 hours ago
1 like

Interesting.  I don't find helmets particularly distracting - but OTOH I haven't regularly worn one for some years now (mostly because I can avoid riding with vehicles for some parts of every journey living in North Edinburgh).

What I do find makes a difference to awareness is riding position - being more upright I find it easier to observe.  I think that's both due to where you're naturally looking (obviously in a deep tuck you're looking at the ground with your eyes in a neutral position) but also being more comfortable in general / closer to a natural walking body position.

Pages

Latest Comments

 