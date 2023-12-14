Cycling with earphones, yay or nay edition: Jeremy Vine panned for falling off bike and hitting pothole while wearing earbuds; Thibaut Pint-ot in the PSG Ultras; New Cervélo for Jumbo-Visma; Pogačar on for Track TT Olympics? + more on the live blog

As the saying goes, one man's poison is another man's meat. Our favourite live blog entrant's recent video shows him cycling to work early morning with the heaven relentlessly pouring from above. And with rain comes every cyclist's (one of the) worst nightmares, being taken for a fool by a pothole disguising itself as an ordinary puddle.

Something very similar happened to the Channel 5 presenter, presumably going to the office for another edition of his daily morning show through the Oxford Street at six-thirty in the morning. But as he decided to move over to the pavement to have a quick check of his bike, the water had collected on the side (ironically the beginning of a submerged bike lane) and Vine couldn't see the red line marking the raised kerb, making him go off his bike.

Fell off my bike. The heavy rain yesterday hiding the potholes on Oxford Street. Six-thirty in the morning, no one to blame but me. Treasured earphone pinged out... pic.twitter.com/lmlugVmJmd — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) December 13, 2023

"Ouch, that hurt a little," he said on the dubbed video. "And I had to fish my bike out of this stream."

He checked his camera and his light, but what he failed to notice that the one of his Bose earphones (worth £100 or so) had pinged out of the ear. The video shows him set off back on his route, now a little late for his work, realise the earphone was missing, take a U-turn, cycle all the way back (not falling this time), and find the stray earphone still lying, intact on the London pavement.

Unfortunately, Mr Vine's miseries didn't seem to end here. Cue people on social media barracking at him for cycling with earphones.

Dave replied: "Wait you wear earphones whilst cycling? This means that you will have reduced awareness of your surroundings due to your hearing being impaired. Also you don’t appear to of [sic] fitted a light to the front of your bike which shows other road users your direction of travel. Safety first."

Vine hit back with the classic grammar check, correcting Dave's misuse of "of" in place of "have".

Have. To have — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) December 13, 2023

More people got on his back for the activity, some lambasting him, some genuinely puzzled by the choice. Brian Anley said: "I can't even run with ear pods in because I feel so conscious if not knowing what is going on around me without my sense of hearing."

Now I have a feeling this might a divisive one. While Vine seemed to be unbothered by the trolls mocking for cycling with earphones, for many, riding with subdued senses is a real concern, and not something they'd be comfortable with doing themselves or even share the road with people doing likewise.

So what's your take on all this? Cycling with earphones, yay or nay? Let us know in the comments...