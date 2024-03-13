Support road.cc

"Next stop, the moon": Wout van Aert climbs 5,000m in monstrous seven-hour training ride up Mount Teide in search of classics glory; Councillor claims cycle lanes are a "waste of money"... despite support from 76% of residents + more on the live blog

Welcome one and all to the Wednesday live blog with Dan Alexander, your one-stop shop for all the cycling news, reaction and more
Wed, Mar 13, 2024 08:47
15
08:10
"Next stop, the moon": Wout van Aert climbs 5,000m in monstrous seven-hour training ride up Mount Teide in search of classics glory

Admittedly not what most people go to Tenerife to do, but when you've got a Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roiubaix to train for, it doesn't leave much time for cheap drinks and sunbathing. Just the SEVEN hours and 5,000m of ascent for Wout van Aert yesterday...

 

A touch over seven hours of work and an hour's break, welcome to the real world, Wout, join the 9 to 5 club. The Belgian classics hope is taking a slightly different approach to the spring one-day races this year, skipping Strade Bianche and Milan San-Remo, as well as whichever of the WorldTour stage races he would have picked last week, heading to altitude instead in the hope of optimising his preparation to break his Flanders/Roubaix duck.

Up the volcano with him are teammates Tiesj Benoot and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad victor Jan Tratnik, Visma-Lease a Bike classics stalwart Benoot calling the decision a "small calculated risk [...] thinking a bit out of the box".

Mathieu van der Poel Wout van Aert (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

A small calculated risk, much like hitting 91km/h on a descent... that eye-watering top speed standing out from Van Aert's Strava upload. As does the 28km/h average speed. Snail's pace for the pros, but there'll be more than a few flat rides on my Strava slower than that. Slower and without traversing a giant volcano multiple times...

We enjoyed Gareth Kerr's comment under the ride praising Wout for his "Good Fred Whitton training".

"Hey, Wout... if that Giro d'Italia thing you're doing in May doesn't work, just come to the Lake District instead... there's a little event with a few small hills... you'll love it, I promise..."

13:12
John Cena... yep, that one... shares photo of Visma-Lease a Bike's Giro TT helmet on his Instagram

The internet's a strange place, episode 4,619...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena)

No, we're not sure why either.  

11:20
"I feel a real responsibility to get this right": Former Ineos manager Rod Ellingworth named as new Tour of Britain race director
Rod Ellingworth (picture copyright Russell Ellis russellis.co_.uk via SWpix.com)

> "I feel a real responsibility to get this right": Former Ineos manager Rod Ellingworth named as new Tour of Britain race director

10:39
Cobbles and an Italian one-day race to test the sprinters — it's classics time

Three races to keep an eye on today, one in Italy and a couple in Belgium, it's that time of year. In Italy, some Milan San-Remo hopefuls will be testing their legs at Milano-Torino. With a couple of small, but not insignificant, lumps towards the finish it could be a sprint or a late attack could steal the day. That all sounds very familiar considering what's on the menu this Saturday...

Oh, and did we mention a certain Mark Cavendish is in attendance with his lead-out duo of Cees Bol and Michael Mørkøv? In Belgium it's Nokere Koerse day, which means one thing — cobbles! The women have around 90km to go and then the men's race will follow. Plenty to keep you entertained throughout the day. 

10:26
10:17
The bottom bracket garden — a winter cycling classic
09:43
Councillor claims cycle lanes are a "waste of money"... despite support from 76% of residents

A councillor in Limerick in Ireland has disagreed her residents, claiming that the area's newly built cycle lanes are a "complete waste of money" and are causing "traffic chaos", that despite a National Transport Authority (NTA) survey showing that 76 per cent of residents support the building of protected cycle lanes even if it means less room for motorists.

The Limerick Post published Catherine Slattery's comments, Fianna Fáil councillor saying: "I pass up and down the Childers Road a couple of times a day, I'd say twice a week you'd see someone biking it. It's a complete waste of money, people aren't using it. What should have happened there is that they should have moved back the footpath and put the cycle lane on the footpath. All they've done on the Childers Road is cause traffic chaos in the mornings."

> Cycle lane branded a "s*** show" by local politician furious at reduced width of road

However, the NTA survey found that 52 per cent of residents walk, cycle or wheel at least five times a week, with the majority keen for more investment in walking and cycling infrastructure (61 per cent).

Slattery claims she supports cycle lanes being built, but only in "suitable" locations.

"If they're going to put in cycle lanes, do it right, connect the housing estates and stuff like that to these cycle lanes. But certainly I feel that the cycle lanes on the Childers Road were a total waste of money, and the same on the Hyde Road, a total waste of money in my view," she said.

There was then an interesting update from IrishCycle.com who dug up a Facebook post from Slattery's account from 2020, in which she said she was "delighted" with the traffic-calming project on Hyde Road and listed "segregated cycleways on both sides" as part of the scheme.

However, now she claims the cycle lanes were only added "once the scheme started", distancing her support from the bike lanes she now opposes.

It's not the first time Slattery's cycling comments have come to our attention. In December, she seconded a proposal for hi-vis for cyclists to be mandatory, saying it is a "timely motion" in the run up to Christmas.

08:48
Meanwhile in France...

It's not just Wout racking up the climbing, Remco Evenepoel's post-Paris-Nice recon of this summer's Tour de France route is well underway. The Soudal Quick-Step rider making his Tour debut this summer took a look at the final stage time trial in Nice earlier in the week (I mean, you might as well if you've just finished... Paris-Nice...) and has now headed north to the mountains. 

 

From spring on the French Riviera to the wintery mountain peaks in the space of two days. Click right to the photo for some hard as nails winter shorts-wearing content.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

15 comments

Avatar
hawkinspeter | 7 min ago
0 likes

Re: Limerick

There once was a cyclist named Cole
Who did World Naked Bike Day extoll
But his saddle was conceived
Certain pressure to relieve
And certain parts became lodged in the hole.

Avatar
Kendalred | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Please - can nobody else encourage WvA to take on the Fred Whitton? It's depressing enough watching the semi-pro's start an hour after you but still finish well before you without having him treat it as a 'decent training ride'.

Avatar
Dunnoeither | 2 hours ago
5 likes

I was going to clean up my BB garden but the mole who lives there told me that it is now officially a nature Reserve 🤷

Avatar
mitsky | 3 hours ago
8 likes

Does Catherine Slattery look at pavements that are often empty or usually not chock full of pedestrians and think they should be removed too?
And bus lanes...?

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to mitsky | 24 min ago
2 likes

And the inside lane on motorways.

And railway lines.

 

Avatar
brooksby | 3 hours ago
4 likes

Quote:

Victoria Lebrec can’t be sure if what she knows about 8 December 2014 is from her own memory, or the BBC video cameras that captured her bleeding heavily at the side of the road, tyre marks visible across her crushed pelvis from the lorry that knocked her from her bicycle. Or maybe what she knows is from the CCTV footage that was reviewed first as evidence in a criminal case and then in a gruelling, victim-blaming struggle for the compensation she urgently needed. How else would she buy the £70,000 prosthetic leg her injuries required? And how else could she find closure and move on in her changed reality and changed body?

https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2024/mar/13/lost-leg-after-bein...

Avatar
Hirsute replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Those tipper trucks are the worst.

Along with bendy buses, I won't go anywhere near them. Although I did get a close pass once and it was horrible (nfa too).

Avatar
the little onion replied to Hirsute | 2 hours ago
8 likes

It isn't just the physics/engineering/blindspots that make tipper trucks the worst. It is also the deeply cowboy nature of the industry, payments by load, freelance drivers, contractors not checking the driving history of drivers, and a lot more. They could have all the extra mirrors and padding you like, and they would still be deathtraps.

Avatar
AidanR | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Looking at the Strava map, it doesn't look like he actually rode up Teide itself. I think he'd struggle to do that on a road bike (or any bike for that matter).

Avatar
marmotte27 | 4 hours ago
7 likes

The traffic system is bad, but insurers are worse yet. End capitalism now.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/lifeandstyle

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to marmotte27 | 3 hours ago
5 likes
marmotte27 wrote:

The traffic system is bad, but insurers are worse yet. End capitalism now.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk/lifeandstyle

I'm onboard with that, but we can also do a lot to diminish traffic danger in the meantime. Effective policing would be a start and ensuring that the worst drivers are prevented from being in control of heavy machinery. It's bizarre that we routinely have heavy trucks and cyclists sharing the same road space when the trucks are known to have blind spots and are arguably not fit for use on public roads.

What we could do with is a robust safety culture if we're going to be serious about Vision Zero

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to hawkinspeter | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Good - but Sustainable Safety, please!  [1] [2] [3].

Differences?  The charity Brake in the UK say:

Brake wrote:

Sustainable Safety differs slightly from Sweden’s Vision Zero approach in that it does not assume that road users will obey the rules, and it considers public information and education to be a vital part of the Safe System.

The Dutch safety organisation SWOV have some fact sheets comparing the Dutch approach with others e.g.:

SVOW wrote:

Like Sustainable Safety, Vision Zero takes the 'human dimension' as the guiding principle in a safe layout of the traffic system. ... Unlike Sustainable Safety, education and information campaigns are not part of Vision Zero ... Common ground is, above all, the moral premise not to accept any casualties at all.  This does not always imply that the ‘safe system approach’ is adopted to achieve a casualty-free traffic system. In other words: Vision Zero does not automatically imply that a 'safe system' approach is chosen. However, in both the Swedish Vision Zero and in the third edition of Sustainable Safety this link is explicitly made.

* More freedom and convenience for all to travel safely, not just those in motorised transport.  Nicer public spaces ("places").

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to chrisonabike | 11 min ago
0 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

Good - but Sustainable Safety, please!  [1] [2] [3].

Differences?  The charity Brake in the UK say:

Brake wrote:

Sustainable Safety differs slightly from Sweden’s Vision Zero approach in that it does not assume that road users will obey the rules, and it considers public information and education to be a vital part of the Safe System.

The Dutch safety organisation SWOV have some fact sheets comparing the Dutch approach with others e.g.:

SVOW wrote:

Like Sustainable Safety, Vision Zero takes the 'human dimension' as the guiding principle in a safe layout of the traffic system. ... Unlike Sustainable Safety, education and information campaigns are not part of Vision Zero ... Common ground is, above all, the moral premise not to accept any casualties at all.  This does not always imply that the ‘safe system approach’ is adopted to achieve a casualty-free traffic system. In other words: Vision Zero does not automatically imply that a 'safe system' approach is chosen. However, in both the Swedish Vision Zero and in the third edition of Sustainable Safety this link is explicitly made.

* More freedom and convenience for all to travel safely, not just those in motorised transport.  Nicer public spaces ("places").

To be honest, I've always thought that Vision Zero was just a target rather than a methodology

Avatar
Mr Hoopdriver replied to hawkinspeter | 16 min ago
0 likes

hawkinspeter wrote:

..... What we could do with is a robust safety culture if we're going to be serious about Vision Zero

Health and safety - noooooooooo  aaaargh

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to Mr Hoopdriver | 12 min ago
0 likes

Mr Hoopdriver wrote:

hawkinspeter wrote:

..... What we could do with is a robust safety culture if we're going to be serious about Vision Zero

Health and safety - noooooooooo  aaaargh

To be fair, 9 out of 10 things blamed on "Health and Safety gone mad" are just excuses made up by people. e.g. We can't let you cycle through our car park due to H&S

