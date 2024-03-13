"Next stop, the moon": Wout van Aert climbs 5,000m in monstrous seven-hour training ride up Mount Teide in search of classics glory; Councillor claims cycle lanes are a "waste of money"... despite support from 76% of residents + more on the live blog

Admittedly not what most people go to Tenerife to do, but when you've got a Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roiubaix to train for, it doesn't leave much time for cheap drinks and sunbathing. Just the SEVEN hours and 5,000m of ascent for Wout van Aert yesterday...

A touch over seven hours of work and an hour's break, welcome to the real world, Wout, join the 9 to 5 club. The Belgian classics hope is taking a slightly different approach to the spring one-day races this year, skipping Strade Bianche and Milan San-Remo, as well as whichever of the WorldTour stage races he would have picked last week, heading to altitude instead in the hope of optimising his preparation to break his Flanders/Roubaix duck.

Up the volcano with him are teammates Tiesj Benoot and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad victor Jan Tratnik, Visma-Lease a Bike classics stalwart Benoot calling the decision a "small calculated risk [...] thinking a bit out of the box".

A small calculated risk, much like hitting 91km/h on a descent... that eye-watering top speed standing out from Van Aert's Strava upload. As does the 28km/h average speed. Snail's pace for the pros, but there'll be more than a few flat rides on my Strava slower than that. Slower and without traversing a giant volcano multiple times...

We enjoyed Gareth Kerr's comment under the ride praising Wout for his "Good Fred Whitton training".

"Hey, Wout... if that Giro d'Italia thing you're doing in May doesn't work, just come to the Lake District instead... there's a little event with a few small hills... you'll love it, I promise..."