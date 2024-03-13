"Next stop, the moon": Wout van Aert climbs 5,000m in monstrous seven-hour training ride up Mount Teide in search of classics glory; Councillor claims cycle lanes are a "waste of money"... despite support from 76% of residents + more on the live blog

A councillor in Limerick in Ireland has disagreed her residents, claiming that the area's newly built cycle lanes are a "complete waste of money" and are causing "traffic chaos", that despite a National Transport Authority (NTA) survey showing that 76 per cent of residents support the building of protected cycle lanes even if it means less room for motorists.
The Limerick Post published Catherine Slattery's comments, Fianna Fáil councillor saying: "I pass up and down the Childers Road a couple of times a day, I'd say twice a week you'd see someone biking it. It's a complete waste of money, people aren't using it. What should have happened there is that they should have moved back the footpath and put the cycle lane on the footpath. All they've done on the Childers Road is cause traffic chaos in the mornings."
However, the NTA survey found that 52 per cent of residents walk, cycle or wheel at least five times a week, with the majority keen for more investment in walking and cycling infrastructure (61 per cent).
Slattery claims she supports cycle lanes being built, but only in "suitable" locations.
"If they're going to put in cycle lanes, do it right, connect the housing estates and stuff like that to these cycle lanes. But certainly I feel that the cycle lanes on the Childers Road were a total waste of money, and the same on the Hyde Road, a total waste of money in my view," she said.
There was then an interesting update from IrishCycle.com who dug up a Facebook post from Slattery's account from 2020, in which she said she was "delighted" with the traffic-calming project on Hyde Road and listed "segregated cycleways on both sides" as part of the scheme.
However, now she claims the cycle lanes were only added "once the scheme started", distancing her support from the bike lanes she now opposes.
It's not the first time Slattery's cycling comments have come to our attention. In December, she seconded a proposal for hi-vis for cyclists to be mandatory, saying it is a "timely motion" in the run up to Christmas.