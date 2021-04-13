Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Mark Cavendish wins Stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey 2021

Two wins in two days for Mark Cavendish (+ video)

Deceuninck-Quick Step rider doubles up at Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey after ending three-year winless streak yesterday
by Simon_MacMichael
Tue, Apr 13, 2021 13:07
4

Mark Cavendish, who took his first victory in more than three years yesterday at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey has doubled up today, winning Stage 3 in Alanya to extend his overall lead in the race.

With the Deceuninck-Quick Step rider coming from the Isle of Man, which has annual rainfall well above the average for the British Isles, the expression “It never rains but it pours” springs to mind – back-to-back stage wins being as good a way as any to end such a long drought, with another flat stage tomorrow providing an opportunity for a hat-trick of victories.

Israel Start-Up Nation had dominated the leadout, working for Andre Greipel who had finished third behind Cavendish and Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix yesterday.

Cavendish followed the German as he launched his sprint and, finding space to go past him, sped away to victory with Philipsen once again second and Stanisław Aniołkowski of Bingoal Pauwels Sauces in third place.

It was the 35-year-old's ninth career stage win at the race, although the size of the bunch of bananas he received today is rather smaller than the impressive one he was given in 2015.

Here's what The Cycling Almanack posted to its Twitter page after Cavendish's long-awaited win yesterday ...

... and here's what it posted today.

Is Merckx's record back on? In this kind of form, Cavendish could certainly be presenting his boss with a very nice problem to have going into the 2021 Tour de France... 

Mark Cavendish
Tour of Turkey
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments