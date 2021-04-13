Bike sales more than double at Wiggle over past year

Wiggle says that bike sales through its website have more than doubled over the past year – and, in common with other retailers in the sector has highlighted particularly strong growth in e-bikes, sales of which grew by 355 per cent in the year to 1 March 2021.

The online multi-sports retailer says that sales of bicycles rose by 138 per cent during the period, and predicts that despite the easing of lockdown restrictions in England this week, the boom in exercise including cycling sparked by the coronavirus pandemic will continue.

Reasons cited for growth in sales of bikes reflect those that others in the industry have highlighted over the past year – including many people who need to commute to work avoiding public transport and instead looking for a healthier way of travel that also helps with social distancing.

Increased sales of bikes have been accompanied by strong growth in sales of accessories, too, with bike lights up 35 per cent, locks by 92 per cent and bells a whopping 400 per cent.

It also expects a boom in camping this summer, with sales of tents and campaign accessories up 47 per cent year-on-year as people seek to explore the outdoors as restrictions on movement and overnight stays away from home within the UK are lifted, but the government continues to advise against foreign holidays.

According to Wiggle, female customers increased their spend over the past 12 months more than men did, at 43 per cent versus 26 per cent, respectively.

Huw Crwys-Williams, announced last week as the company’s new CEO after Ross Clemow left last month, said: “It’s extremely promising to see consumers continue their fitness efforts as lockdown starts to lift.

“After a year of sports enthusiasts adapting to at-home exercise and indoor training without access to gyms, we are pleased to see sport continue to be on the agenda for many and that our customers are continuing their efforts to stay fit.

“The trends that we are seeing emerge from our data shows the continued appetite for sport across the sector and we hope to see this continue this summer and beyond,” he added.