Oreka brings £3,690 O2 bike treadmill to UK

Training indoors usually means bolting your bike to a trainer. There are solutions to this, with rocker plates and the Tacx Magnum treadmill, but while rocker plates offer some movement, you’re not totally free to move as you would outside. And that Tacx Magnum is a whopping £8,500.

Oreka thinks that it has a solution to the problem above. They say that the O2 trainer/treadmill offers all of the freedom of being outside, but with a friendlier price tag of £3,690.

Oreka is keen to point out that the O2 is not like your traditional treadmill for running. They say that where a normal treadmill drives the belt under you, the O2 requires you to do the driving of the belt. They say this means that the “movement on Oreka is totally natural.”

The O2 is a smart trainer, able to pair with training apps like Zwift, Rouvy and trainer road. Oreka says that its “engineering team has worked very closely with professional riders to produce a device that permits all riding terrains, climbing or flats, for indoor cycling.”

“It gets harder when you climb and softens on the flats, so you can have the same feelings you have on the road.”

While the claims of a realistic road feel are all well and good, Oreka doesn’t yet offer a power accuracy value.

Oreka says that its “training technology consists of an electromagnetic system that regulates the belt’s resistance. It permits the measurement of power in real-time and the regulation of the resistance.”

“It also has an electronic system that measures the cyclist’s speed, resistance, and power.” When we asked, Oreka said that statistics relating to the range of these parameters are on the way. Maximum slope replication and maximum belt speed figures are also not provided and again, when we asked, Oreka said that more detail is coming soon.

Keeping you on the trainer is a tether that attaches to the rear axle of your bike. A bumper roller at the rear of the trainer stops you from drifting too far back. There is also a side rail to help you get going and when coming to a stop.

