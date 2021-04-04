Cyclist disqualified from Tour of Flanders...for littering

Michael Schär has become the third person to be kicked out of this year's Tour of Flanders after he chucked away a bottle.

The AG2R Citroën rider appeared to immediately regret throwing the bidon after seemingly remembering that following a recent update to the UCI rules rider's can now be disqualified if they get rid of objects, such as bidons, outside of new 'litter zones'.

Riders can be kicked out of the race, docked ranking points and given time penalties if caught.

Schär had been trying to get back to the peloton after a lengthy chase following two bike changes but just as the field come into view he was told by the race jury that he was disqualified.

When you realize you forgot new UCI regulations. pic.twitter.com/A9icwa1FIX — Cycling out of context (@OutOfCycling) April 4, 2021

The new rules only came into effect at the start of April.

A number of pro riders took to social media to question whether the new protocols were necessary.

The latest disqualification comes after two other riders Astana's Yevgeniy Fedorov and Alpecin-Fenix's Otto Vergaerde were kicked out for a clash in the early stages of the race.