Video: London DPD driver knocks penny farthing rider off bike; Bike marking becomes compulsory in France to stop thieves; 90-year-old has e-bike stolen – again; cyclist could be jailed after allegedly pushing child out of way + more on the live blog

Pro cyclist Winner Anacona has undergone an operation for facial injuries after coming off his mountain bike at the weekend while training in his native Colombia.

French sports daily L’Equipe reports that the Colombian rider’s Arkea-Samsic team said in a statement: “Our rider underwent an operation on his face, with aesthetic stitches inserted on the outside of his eyelid.”

According to the statement, Anacona did not lose consciousness, although it added that he also needed stitches inserted in his left knee.

“Practical examinations also revealed lesions between the ribs, as well as a contusion to the kidney, which caused a temporary haematuria as a result of the impact.”

Anacona has been a key support rider for Nairo Quintana for several years, joining his compatriot at Movistar in 2015 and moving with him to Arkea Samsic at the start of 2020.

He made his UCI WorldTour debut with Lamore-ISD in 2012 and two years later landed a stage win at the Vuelta a Espana.

His other professional victory came with Movistar at the 2019 Vuelta a San Juan Internacional in Argentina, where he won a stage as well as the overall title.