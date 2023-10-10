Cyclists warned about ‘dooring’ drivers – while staging protest calling for protected bike lanes; Harry Styles cycling in one direction; Pro cyclists in civvies; Tour of Turkey monster climb; 47-year-old ex-doper wins stage race + more on the live blog

Grab your deep-dish pizza ovens and Smashing Pumpkins records, because we’re heading over to Chicago, where a group of cyclists staged a protest at the weekend calling on the Department of Transportation to install more segregated infrastructure along the city’s bike lanes – by forming their own “people-protected bike lane”.
The safety of cyclists in the Illinois city has come under scrutiny in recent months, especially following the death last June of three-year-old cyclist Lily Shambrook, who was killed by a lorry driver after moving out onto the road due to a truck being illegally parked in the bike lane at a traffic light.
> Family sues lorry companies and city after toddler killed when parents moved into road to avoid truck parked in bike lane
While Chicago’s Department of Transport says that “more miles of protected lanes and low-stress bikeways [are being] installed than ever before”, cyclists in the city maintain that not enough is being done to properly protect people on bikes.
Utilising the oft-repeated cycling mantra, ‘Paint is not protection’, the impressive display was organised by several cycling activist groups on Halsted Street, a major north-south road in Chicago, to demonstrate to the local authority that cycling in Chicago “should be this safe every single day”.
However, eagle-eyed viewers will notice that the lack of physical protection on the Halsted bike lane – apart from the temporary line of humans, obviously – isn’t the only thing questionable about that particular lane’s design.
In fact, it seems as if Trafford Council – the implementers of the now-infamous contraflow ‘dooring’ lane/car park in Altrincham – may have been taking notes from across the Atlantic.
> Council warned about danger of drivers ‘dooring’ cyclists before installing “accident waiting to happen” contraflow cycle lane
And the lack of protection on both sides of Halsted’s painted bike lane wasn’t lost on cyclists on Ex-Twitter.
“Awesome! (Though I’m worried about doors)”, wrote Chris, prompting Better Streets Chicago, one of the groups organising the protest, to respond: “No need to be! We were very conscious of any drivers entering or exiting vehicles.”
However, another user pointed out that, even with the utmost caution exercised by cyclists using it, the lane’s design is inherently flawed.
“Sadly that narrow bike lane directly adjacent to parked vehicles is not safe for any cyclist. “That’s a dooring waiting to happen,” they said.
I suppose it’s reassuring to know that terrible bike lane design isn’t just a UK phenomenon, eh?
3 comments
"I suppose it’s reassuring to know that terrible bike lane design isn’t just a UK phenomenon, eh?"
No, but we can take pride in being world leaders.
Sadly, Grate Bwitain is world leader in just about crap everything. We seem to be heading for 3rd-world status, probably via the middle-world status of, "A banana republic run by some sort of fascist oligarchy". In truth we already have that latter status.
Will the Bwitish electoral system rescue us in a year's time? One hopes ... but feels pessimistic nevertheless.
If Starmer committed to proportional representation, then I'd grit my teeth and vote for him.