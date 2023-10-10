Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Cyclists warned about ‘dooring’ drivers – while staging protest calling for protected bike lanes; Harry Styles cycling in one direction; Pro cyclists in civvies; Tour of Turkey monster climb; 47-year-old ex-doper wins stage race + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon is back with your daily dose of cycling news and views on the live blog, as we all prepare to gawp at today’s monstrous Tour of Turkey climb
Tue, Oct 10, 2023 10:21
3
Cyclists warned about ‘dooring’ drivers – while staging protest calling for protected bike lanes; Harry Styles cycling in one direction; Pro cyclists in civvies; Tour of Turkey monster climb; 47-year-old ex-doper wins stage race + more on the live blogCyclists stage protest calling for protected bike lanes in Chicago (Better Streets Chicago)
13:23
‘Yep, just pave the whole way to the garage at the top, it’ll look great’

For an 18km driveway, the team cars seem to be struggling as much as the riders themselves – the Astana car almost rolled back down the mountain just now…

12:55
La Tropicale Amissa Bongo, one of Africa’s biggest stage races, postponed following coup d’état in Gabon

The African racing scene has suffered a blow this week with the news that La Tropicale Amissa Bongo, a week-long stage race which usually takes place in January, has been postponed for the foreseeable future amidst the uncertain political situation in Gabon.

The race, won by TotalEnergies’ Vuelta stage winner Geoffrey Soupe earlier this year and a launching pad for the careers of the likes of Biniam Girmay, Natnael Berhane, and Daniel Teklehaimanot, is named in honour of Albertine Amissa Bongo, the daughter of former Gabon president Omar Bongo, who led the country from 1967 to his death in 2009, and the sister of recent deposed president Ali Bongo.

Bongo has been under house arrest since late August, following a military coup which brought an end to the 56-year-long rule of his controversial family in Gabon.

And yesterday, as the new regime promised free elections sometime in 2024, Rwandan journalist Kayishema Tity Thierry confirmed that the race, set to take place between 22 and 28 January, which bears the Bongo name will not go ahead.

“The 17th edition of the Tropicale Amissa Bongo will not take place next January,” he posted on social media.

“This decision, in agreement with the authorities, is dictated by a rethinking of the priorities for the coming months, in the context of the renewal of the institutions of the Republic of Gabon.”

08:05
Cyclists stage protest calling for protected bike lanes in Chicago (Better Streets Chicago)
“That’s a dooring waiting to happen”: Cyclists warned about ‘dooring’ drivers – while staging protest calling for protected bike lanes

Grab your deep-dish pizza ovens and Smashing Pumpkins records, because we’re heading over to Chicago, where a group of cyclists staged a protest at the weekend calling on the Department of Transportation to install more segregated infrastructure along the city’s bike lanes – by forming their own “people-protected bike lane”.

The safety of cyclists in the Illinois city has come under scrutiny in recent months, especially following the death last June of three-year-old cyclist Lily Shambrook, who was killed by a lorry driver after moving out onto the road due to a truck being illegally parked in the bike lane at a traffic light.

> Family sues lorry companies and city after toddler killed when parents moved into road to avoid truck parked in bike lane

While Chicago’s Department of Transport says that “more miles of protected lanes and low-stress bikeways [are being] installed than ever before”, cyclists in the city maintain that not enough is being done to properly protect people on bikes.

Utilising the oft-repeated cycling mantra, ‘Paint is not protection’, the impressive display was organised by several cycling activist groups on Halsted Street, a major north-south road in Chicago, to demonstrate to the local authority that cycling in Chicago “should be this safe every single day”.

However, eagle-eyed viewers will notice that the lack of physical protection on the Halsted bike lane – apart from the temporary line of humans, obviously – isn’t the only thing questionable about that particular lane’s design.

In fact, it seems as if Trafford Council – the implementers of the now-infamous contraflow ‘dooring’ lane/car park in Altrincham – may have been taking notes from across the Atlantic.

> Council warned about danger of drivers ‘dooring’ cyclists before installing “accident waiting to happen” contraflow cycle lane

And the lack of protection on both sides of Halsted’s painted bike lane wasn’t lost on cyclists on Ex-Twitter.

“Awesome! (Though I’m worried about doors)”, wrote Chris, prompting Better Streets Chicago, one of the groups organising the protest, to respond: “No need to be! We were very conscious of any drivers entering or exiting vehicles.”

However, another user pointed out that, even with the utmost caution exercised by cyclists using it, the lane’s design is inherently flawed.

“Sadly that narrow bike lane directly adjacent to parked vehicles is not safe for any cyclist. “That’s a dooring waiting to happen,” they said.

I suppose it’s reassuring to know that terrible bike lane design isn’t just a UK phenomenon, eh?

12:21
“I believe he will”: Chris Froome confident “special” Mark Cavendish will break Tour de France stage wins record

Speaking of old timers hoping for one last shot at glory, Chris Froome has backed former teammate Mark Cavendish to secure the 35th, record-breaking, Tour de France stage win of his career next year, urging the “special” sprinter to “make even more history” in 2024.

Meanwhile Froome, speaking at the Tour of Hainan – where he finished 63rd, over 34 minutes down on 47-year-old winner Óscar Sevilla – also asserted his ambition to return to the Tour next July (when he will be 39), and that he is “really looking forward to seeing where I can get to”, having overcome bike position issues and back pain by reverting to his Team Sky Pinarello position on his team-issue Factor.

Is a Cavendish stage win and Froome GC challenge double on the cards for next year’s Tour? If I’m honest, one of those comeback stories is more likely to happen than the other…

Chris Froome, Alpe d’Huez, 2022 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Read more: > “I believe he will”: Chris Froome confident “special” Mark Cavendish will break Tour de France stage wins record

11:58
It’s almost time: The hardest climb in pro cycling approaches at the Tour of Turkey

We’re fewer than 20 kilometres away from the foot of Mount Babadag, the 18km, 10.3 percent average monster that serves as the frankly savage finale to stage three of the Tour of Turkey this afternoon.

With nine kilometres of the final climb averaging over 12 percent, sections that hit ludicrous numbers, a rough surface, and even a cobbled section for good measure, the Babadag has the potential on paper to make the Angliru and Zoncolan look like measly bumps on the road in comparison.

Tour of Turkey climb (Strava)

Just to underline how tough this summit finish is going to be, Carlton Kirby has already uttered the phrase ‘coping strategy’ three times in the first two minutes of the live coverage.

Get the popcorn out, we could be in for a lunchtime cracker. Or at least an hour of pro cyclists struggling to ride their bikes in a straight line, anyway…

11:13
Nothing to see here, just 47-year-old former doper Óscar Sevilla winning the Tour of Hainan, move along now…

In news that will come as a welcome boost for those of you starting to feel your age on the bike – or anyone currently serving a suspension of any kind – 47-year-old Óscar Sevilla clinched the five-day Tour of Hainan stage race in China yesterday, beating relative whippersnappers Ben Hermans (37) and James Piccoli (32), as well as actual young gun, Israel-Premier Tech’s 23-year-old Sebastian Berwick, by just one second on GC.

To put Sevilla’s victory – his seventh of the season and the 49th of his 25-year-long career – into perspective, the Spanish rider turned pro for Kelme in 1998, nine months before Tadej Pogačar was born, and finished second at the 2001 Vuelta a España, as well as seventh at that year’s Tour de France, a full year before Juan Ayuso was born.

Like many pro riders of his vintage, Sevilla’s past is somewhat chequered. After T-Mobile gave him the boot in 2006 when his name popped up during Operación Puerto, he eventually ended up at style icons/doper’s refuge Rock Racing (ah, Rock Racing, those were the days), where he picked up a ban after testing positive for blood plasma expander Hydroxyethyl starch.

Returning to racing in 2011 at the age of 34, Sevilla has since forged a successful second career in Colombia, continuing to win against decent opposition as he approaches the end of his fifth decade and after a quarter of a century racing his bike as a pro.

It makes you wonder why he even bothered with the drugs in the first place. Or…

10:48
Tim Declercq, 2021 Tour of Britain (SWpix.com)
Lidl-branded tractor, coming to the front of a peloton near you soon: Lidl-Trek confirm signing of Tim Declercq from Soudal Quick-Step

There have been murmurings about this signing for a while – in fact, we reported it on the blog almost a month ago, before all that Visma-Soudal merger nonsense even kicked off – but the news was finally made official this morning: ‘El Tractor’ Tim Declercq has signed for Lidl-Trek after seven seasons with Soudal Quick-Step.

The 34-year-old Flemish rider has been an almost constant presence on the front of the peloton in the classics and sprint stages – controlling things for his teammates and killing breaks at will – since joining Patrick Lefevere’s squad from Topsport Vlaanderen in 2017.

Tim Declercq, 2021 Tour of Britain (SWpix.com)

The tractor, pulling everyone along at the front, as usual… (SWpix.com)

And while the merger rumours have finally been quashed, Declercq’s departure to Lidl-Trek – where he has signed a deal that runs until the end of 2025 – signals another move away from Soudal Quick-Step’s traditional classics-oriented approach to a more stage racing-focused lineup in the service of Remco Evenepoel.

El Tractor, meanwhile, may be in different colours next year, but it is unlikely his role in the bunch will change, as he aims to keep things nicely under control for Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven in the spring classics.

“I think Lidl-Trek is a growing team with great values,” Declercq said. “They ride attractively and are stepping up their game every year. I’m super excited to join them.

“It seems a bit like the Lidl logo is chasing me during my career! But, I think it’s great for cycling that such a big firm wants to invest in cycling. That they chose the Lidl-Trek team to sponsor only shows that it’s a super professional team with great values.

“Of course it will be very strange to leave Quick Step after all those years. Some people of the staff and riders really became friends after all this time, and I’ve got some great moments together. On the other hand, the last few years the team has also not been the same anymore and I really look forward to a new challenge.

“I know most of the Belgians quite well, and I think we will have a lot of fun during training camps. I also look forward to working for every rider the team wants me to, but for sure I hope to be of value to Mads Pedersen in the classics and the Grand Tours.”

On a more important note – that is definitely my favourite of the jazzy retro Lidl-Trek transfer t-shirts (and to be fair, the quality has been high). Could you send a medium over to the road.cc office, Lidl? Cheers.

10:16
Two live blogs Jeremy?!

Ah, it’s that time of the year again (or month, because it seems as if Amazon are holding these bloody things every few weeks now), when there are two live blogs on the homepage, and we duck for cover to avoid flying accusations from readers claiming we’re supporting naked consumerism and the crushing hegemony and greed of an international retail giant with a questionable approach to its workforce…

Prime Day Garmin watches

> Best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals live blog

But I know you’ll probably have a quick look anyway – on your way to supporting your local bike shop…

09:33
Pro cyclists in their civvies: Geraint Thomas and Ineos enjoy some post-season relaxation

Yes, yes, I know Cav and co. are still racing in Turkey, but for cycling traditionalists like myself, the weekend of the Tour of Lombardy and Paris-Tours means only one thing: the road racing season is over!

And for Geraint Thomas, Filippo Ganna, Thymen Arensman, Ben Swift, Pavel Sivakov, Laurens De Plus, and the rest of the Ineos Grenadiers Giro d’Italia squad, that apparently also means sampling the high life in Monaco – from chilling on a yacht (I wonder if it’s Sir Jim’s?)…

… to hitting the night club (Monte Carlo’s white shirt shops won’t go out of business anytime soon, by the looks of things).

Hashtag bantz from G and the lads, lads, lads…

Of course, the October holiday season has also ushered in another round of every cycling fan’s favourite – and toughest – game: Name the pro cyclist in their civvies…

Now, be honest – would you recognise De Plus if he were standing beside you in Tesco?

09:21
Riding in One Direction: Harry Styles spotted on Lime bike in London with James Corden

Cycling in one direction, geddit? Ah, I’ll get my coat…

Though bonus points go to road.cc editor Jack who, after seeing the celebs on a bike post, quipped: “Good to see Harry riding with a helmet”.

Savage…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Add new comment

3 comments

Avatar
eburtthebike | 2 hours ago
1 like

"I suppose it’s reassuring to know that terrible bike lane design isn’t just a UK phenomenon, eh?"

No, but we can take pride in being world leaders.

Avatar
Cugel replied to eburtthebike | 2 hours ago
3 likes

eburtthebike wrote:

"I suppose it’s reassuring to know that terrible bike lane design isn’t just a UK phenomenon, eh?"

No, but we can take pride in being world leaders.

Sadly, Grate Bwitain is world leader in just about crap everything. We seem to be heading for 3rd-world status, probably via the middle-world status of, "A banana republic run by some sort of fascist oligarchy". In truth we already have that latter status.

Will the Bwitish electoral system rescue us in a year's time? One hopes ... but feels pessimistic nevertheless.

Avatar
eburtthebike replied to Cugel | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Cugel wrote:

Will the Bwitish electoral system rescue us in a year's time? One hopes ... but feels pessimistic nevertheless.

If Starmer committed to proportional representation, then I'd grit my teeth and vote for him.

Latest Comments

 