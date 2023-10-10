Cyclists warned about ‘dooring’ drivers – while staging protest calling for protected bike lanes; Harry Styles cycling in one direction; Pro cyclists in civvies; Tour of Turkey monster climb; 47-year-old ex-doper wins stage race + more on the live blog

There have been murmurings about this signing for a while – in fact, we reported it on the blog almost a month ago, before all that Visma-Soudal merger nonsense even kicked off – but the news was finally made official this morning: ‘El Tractor’ Tim Declercq has signed for Lidl-Trek after seven seasons with Soudal Quick-Step.

The 34-year-old Flemish rider has been an almost constant presence on the front of the peloton in the classics and sprint stages – controlling things for his teammates and killing breaks at will – since joining Patrick Lefevere’s squad from Topsport Vlaanderen in 2017.

The tractor, pulling everyone along at the front, as usual… (SWpix.com)

And while the merger rumours have finally been quashed, Declercq’s departure to Lidl-Trek – where he has signed a deal that runs until the end of 2025 – signals another move away from Soudal Quick-Step’s traditional classics-oriented approach to a more stage racing-focused lineup in the service of Remco Evenepoel.

El Tractor, meanwhile, may be in different colours next year, but it is unlikely his role in the bunch will change, as he aims to keep things nicely under control for Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven in the spring classics.

A rider that needs little introduction, because you've seen him lead the peloton for countless kilometers! 🚜 Welcome to the Team, @Tim_Declercq 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ 📰 https://t.co/qlld4BMGVr pic.twitter.com/WbQTfQYUJM — Lidl-Trek (@LidlTrek) October 10, 2023

“I think Lidl-Trek is a growing team with great values,” Declercq said. “They ride attractively and are stepping up their game every year. I’m super excited to join them.

“It seems a bit like the Lidl logo is chasing me during my career! But, I think it’s great for cycling that such a big firm wants to invest in cycling. That they chose the Lidl-Trek team to sponsor only shows that it’s a super professional team with great values.

“Of course it will be very strange to leave Quick Step after all those years. Some people of the staff and riders really became friends after all this time, and I’ve got some great moments together. On the other hand, the last few years the team has also not been the same anymore and I really look forward to a new challenge.

“I know most of the Belgians quite well, and I think we will have a lot of fun during training camps. I also look forward to working for every rider the team wants me to, but for sure I hope to be of value to Mads Pedersen in the classics and the Grand Tours.”

On a more important note – that is definitely my favourite of the jazzy retro Lidl-Trek transfer t-shirts (and to be fair, the quality has been high). Could you send a medium over to the road.cc office, Lidl? Cheers.