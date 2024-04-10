"Ridiculous" Paris-Roubaix vandalism as cobbles stolen from famous sector and "a lot of rubbish" left by fans + more on the live blog

Les Amis de Paris-Roubaix (The Friends of Paris Roubaix — the volunteers who maintain the cobbles and help keep the famous sectors rideable) have raised the alarm about a "ridiculous" act of vandalism at Sunday's race, cobblestones apparently stolen out of the ground by spectators looking for a souvenir.

"Cobbles from the Carrefour de l'Arbre were stolen after the race. There was also a lot of rubbish. Ridiculous," the group said on social media, also sharing a photo of the littering problem.

I'm afraid you've got to win Paris-Roubaix if you want a cobblestone on your mantelpiece, and digging one out the ground has obvious safety implications for anyone professional or otherwise riding the cobbles. Not to mention the extra time and money required to replace the pilfered pavé. In short, not the smartest idea. But don't worry, we have a suspect...

I saw this guy take one, he's even smiling while doing it.. pic.twitter.com/mGTc25PxAb — Rick (@RBAFCA) April 9, 2024

Very suspicious. Facetiousness aside, there has been plenty of sympathy for Les Amis des Paris-Roubaix, a voluntary organisation stretched for time and resources that does its best to help keep one of the great sporting events running. And then something like this happens.

Jane van Nieke: "Ridiculous doesn't begin to describe it! Merci beaucoup for your continued passion and hard work."

Olifants: "We true cycling fans very much appreciate your efforts to retain this portion of history in the sport in spite of people without manners or morals or ethics. I thank you!"