Railway worker waits four hours to reunite commuter with his bike after foiling attempted theft; Mitchelton-Scott announce 'management shake-up' after Manuela Fundación debacle + more on the live blog

Welcome to Wednesday's live blog, with Jack Sexty in charge and Simon MacMichael contributing later this evening...
Wed, Jul 01, 2020 09:30
08:30
"The world needs more Abduls": heartwarming tale of railway worker who waited four hours to reunite commuter with his bike after foiling a theft attempt

Some good news to start the morning, as the story of a Southeastern Railway worker is going viral after he waited four hours to reunite a commuter with his bike after stopping a thief from stealing it at Cannon Street Station. Abdul Muneeb reportedly saw Steve Farmer's bike being cut with bolt croppers, challenged the thief and then waited with the bike after his shift. When he spotted Mr Farmer, he asked him to dial in the code on his broken lock to prove it was his and then gave him his bike back. 

Chapeau Mr Muneeb, we need more like you... 

08:14
Mitchelton-Scott part ways with GM Shayne Bannan following Manuela Fundación farce
Mitchelton-SCOTT Team and Pirelli 2020

Read into this what you will, but Mitchelton-Scott have this morning released a statement announcing a "management shake-up" in which Shayne Bannan - the general manager and founder of GreenEDGE Cycling (the team's default name when they don't have a headline sponsor) - has left alongside assistant Alvaro Crespi. Darach McQuaid will become the team's first chairman as a 'direct liaison' with the team's owner Gerry Ryan, and Brent Copeland will join as general manager after departing Bahrain-McLaren. 

Although Mitchelton-Scott haven't given any reasons, these changes have come suspiciously soon after a bizarre episode in which the team announced they would be known as Manuela Fundación for the rest of the year after signing a deal with a little known Spanish not-for-profit (we can only assume Bannan and Crespi were heavily involved). They got as far as unveiling a whole new purple strip, before suddenly announcing that the deal had fallen through on 18th June. Manuela Fundación still insist a deal was made - which GreenEDGE deny - so it's possible this saga is far from over. 

Jack Sexty

