Railway worker waits four hours to reunite commuter with his bike after foiling attempted theft; Mitchelton-Scott announce 'management shake-up' after Manuela Fundación debacle + more on the live blog

Read into this what you will, but Mitchelton-Scott have this morning released a statement announcing a "management shake-up" in which Shayne Bannan - the general manager and founder of GreenEDGE Cycling (the team's default name when they don't have a headline sponsor) - has left alongside assistant Alvaro Crespi. Darach McQuaid will become the team's first chairman as a 'direct liaison' with the team's owner Gerry Ryan, and Brent Copeland will join as general manager after departing Bahrain-McLaren.

Although Mitchelton-Scott haven't given any reasons, these changes have come suspiciously soon after a bizarre episode in which the team announced they would be known as Manuela Fundación for the rest of the year after signing a deal with a little known Spanish not-for-profit (we can only assume Bannan and Crespi were heavily involved). They got as far as unveiling a whole new purple strip, before suddenly announcing that the deal had fallen through on 18th June. Manuela Fundación still insist a deal was made - which GreenEDGE deny - so it's possible this saga is far from over.