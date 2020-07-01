Special-edition 25 year anniversary Shimano SPD sandals launched. Still comfort over style, then.

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Miscellaneous
- Tools and workshop
- Buyers Guides
- Features
- Forum
- Opinion
- Events
They are different kind of bikes. This is a "round the world" tourer designed to carry heavy loads. And triples are awesome.
My standard 75m+ supplies are:...
But shorter or longer isnt the point,its the width imo, I seem to be plagued with meeting Ford Rangers at the moment on single track roads,not only...
No.
Yes I'm not sure if I'd be more insulted the police considered that was ok,or that the lorry driver actually used their indicator to make that kind...
Thank you Sir.
It's quite depressing to me to se ehow many commentators here don't get it. ...
I think I may have a rather superannuated 7 speed Shimano mech lying around come to think of it. I will see if this is compatible and makes a...
It uses a micro USB, still a common standard, still popular
Yeah there are definitely a lot more brands pushing the £150+ price range now, some of which seem to have a whoe range of shorts north of that...