Near Miss of the Day 433: Police tell cyclist “We all have to share the road” after very close pass from lorry driver

A cyclist who was on the receiving end of a very close pass by a lorry driver was told by police, “We all have to share the road” when he submitted footage of the incident to them.

The incident happened on the A6 in Derbyshire as road.cc reader Anthony was heading south.

He told us: “At around the 25-second mark in the video, a massive lorry wants my part of the road and not sure how it didn’t take me out.

“This was a couple of months after a 92 year old hospitalised me at an island by turning left across three lanes, so I was not happy with the adrenalin rush I was given.

“I contacted police who asked if I had braked as ‘We all have to share the road’

“Having pointed out that braking was the last thing on my mind as it could have made things worse, they were very dismissive and wouldn’t view the footage I offered.

“I contacted the company who seemed slight more receptive and ‘would speak to the driver’.

“Derbyshire police now have a way to upload footage, but at this point were useless,” Anthony added.

“I should have pushed it further but felt I would get nowhere.”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling