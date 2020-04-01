30 Days of Biking starts today – an extra motivation to take a daily ride

This year marks the 10th anniversary of 30 Days of Biking, the global movement that aims to get people riding their bike at least once a day throughout the month of April – and this year more than ever, it provides an extra motivation to get out for a spin each day, however brief.

In the UK, for now, we’re allowed to undertake one form of outdoor exercise a day – and for most of you reading this, that means getting out on the bike, even for a short ride.

> We asked you how coronavirus had changed your cycling habits and the response was overwhelming – here’s what you told us

For many of us, any goals we may have had for riding during the springtime – getting fully fit ahead of racing season, or a sportive we were planning on riding – have had to be put on hold.

So in these unprecedented times, 30 Days of Biking can act as a little bit of motivation to ensure that you get that daily ride in and keep up your physical and mental health, with the goal of getting out each day in the month.

Launched in Minnesota in 2010, the idea quickly caught the imagination of cyclists around the world, with word spreading thanks to the internet and in particular the growth in social media.

All you need to do is make a pledge on the 30 Days of Biking website and you’re good to go – and don’t forget to share your rides on your social networks of choice using the hashtag, #30daysofbiking.

“There’s no minimum distance — down a hill and around your garage count just like a 20-mile commute or a 350-mile charity ride,” say the organisers.

“If you miss a day, no worries. Just keep riding and don’t give up! It's all for fun, or as serious as you want it to be. What matters is we’re all in this together.”

As for the coronavirus pandemic, they say: “Our plan is still to keep 30 Days of Biking active in April.

“Pull it off however you can, whether that means biking down your hallways, on your exercise bike, in your garage or, if your situation allows it, going for a solitary ride down the street, keeping your distance from others.

“Staying active is very important in a time like this. Let's do that while keeping each other and our communities safe!”

As our own Dave Atkinson blogged way back in April 2012 – didn’t the world seem a very different place back then, with the London Olympics and their feel-good, unifying vibe still in the future? – pledging to ride each day of the month also means you’ll head out when you don’t fancy it … and ultimately, feel better for it.

