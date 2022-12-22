Support road.cc

"I'll stop when they stop!": Public-spirited cyclist's mission to remove convenient items covering car number plates; Get the bike song to Christmas No.1; Reaction to 2024 Tour's Italian Grand Départ + more on the live blog

Only two more live blogs 'til Christmas! Dan Alexander is on duty for Thursday's edition.....
Thu, Dec 22, 2022 09:05
11
"I'll stop when they stop!": Public-spirited cyclist's mission to remove convenient items covering car number plates; Get the bike song to Christmas No.1; Reaction to 2024 Tour's Italian Grand Départ + more on the live blogNew York cyclist number plates (Gersh Kuntzman/Twitter)
11:05
Reaction to 2024 Tour's Italian Grand Départ
Florence (licensed CC BY 2.0 by Gary Campbell-Hall)

The big news last night was that the Tour de France announced it will begin in Italy next year for the first time. It marks the 100th anniversary of the first Italian win at the race and the route includes tributes to many of the greats — Fausto Coppi, Gino Bartali and Marco Pantani...

> Tour de France 2024 to start in Italy for first time in history of race 

The profiles look pretty punchy too...

And you lot are loving the look of it...

Gozzy: "No less than 3700km of climbing? That's gonna be a mega first stage!  Can't wait to see the time gaps after that day."

10:51
From CyclingMikey to the French parking painters — the other public service cyclists

This morning's main blog story got us thinking about the other public-spirited cycling-related causes we've covered over the years...

CyclingMikey 

cyclingmikey - via youtube.PNG

London's protector of junctions from dangerous queue cutting and phone use behind the wheel. Mikey has caught hundreds of drivers using their phone at the wheel, including famous faces such as Guy Ritchie, Frank Lampard and Chris Eubank...

It's not just about the celebrities though, as the extensive library on YouTube and this website proves...

French parking painters

Vigilante cyclist's graffiti attacks on cars blocking bike lanes (@50_euros)

Another classic...

Vigilante cyclist's graffiti attacks on cars blocking bike lanes (@50_euros)

 The self-named "masked vigilante on a crusade against bad motorists" uploads videos to YouTube on the Cinquante Euros channel, and shares pictures on social media as @50_euros.

Anyone remember any others?

08:59
"I'll stop when they stop!": Public-spirited cyclist's one-man mission to remove convenient items covering car number plates

If you happen to be in New York and spot a bicycle helmet-wearing man crouching down by a car, scribbling something on a number plate, don't be alarmed... this is not a bad guy but simply a well-meaning public-spirited member of the community making sure the owner of the vehicle doesn't get in trouble for obscuring their number plate...

Occasionally the good deed needs to be repeated multiple times... I guess it can be hard to accept your medicine sometimes...

 Others bring their own leaves...

10:02
But why does he do it?

Cheers to brooksby in the comments for the heads-up on this one...

Gersh started making videos of his number plate clearing after the arrest of a lawyer and safe-streets advocate, Adam White, who was charged with criminal mischief after removing an object covering an SUV driver's number plate.

A Brooklyn Council member, Shahana Hanif, then stepped in, saying she was "deeply disturbed" by the arrest and called it "police misconduct".

"It is shocking how the NYPD continues to prioritise unlawful and reckless car owners while harassing cyclists and pedestrians at every opportunity," she said. "We need accountability. Adam is a Good Samaritan whose actions to hold a reckless driver accountable left him in handcuffs. This is police misconduct, plain and simple."

The full story has been covered at length on Kuntzman's Streetsblog site:

> Cops arrest famed bike lawyer for fixing a driver's obscured plate 

> Brooklyn Council member blasts cops for arresting famed bike lawyer for fixing defaced plate

09:49
Gersh Kuntzman speaks to the New York Times about his number plate-clearing activities
New York cyclist number plates (Gersh Kuntzman/Twitter)

Here's the New York Times feature Gersh mentioned in one of the videos we linked earlier. It's well worth a read and details how the editor of Streetsblog New York — a publication covering the movement for better walking, biking, and transit in the five boroughs — pedals around his daily routine scanning for covered plates.

Corey Kilgannon of the NYT notes drivers covering their plates to avoid detection by speed and red light cameras as well as bridge and tunnel tolls cost the city more than $100 million a year.

"I'm trying to show the political establishment that this is really a widespread problem," Kuntzman concluded. "I could fix 15 plates a day without breaking a sweat."

09:29
Creating music with a bike

Reminds us of this classic from the Covid quarantine days...

> Tacx Neo stars in household object rendition of Darude's Sandstorm

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

