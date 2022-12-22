"I'll stop when they stop!": Public-spirited cyclist's mission to remove convenient items covering car number plates; Get the bike song to Christmas No.1; Reaction to 2024 Tour's Italian Grand Départ + more on the live blog

The big news last night was that the Tour de France announced it will begin in Italy next year for the first time. It marks the 100th anniversary of the first Italian win at the race and the route includes tributes to many of the greats — Fausto Coppi, Gino Bartali and Marco Pantani...

> Tour de France 2024 to start in Italy for first time in history of race

The profiles look pretty punchy too...

Stage 1 / Etape 1 🚩 Florence @comunefi - Rimini @comunerimini🏁

📏 205 km 💪 3.800 metres of vertical gain through the Apenines for this first stage. 💪 3.800 mètres de dénivelé à travers les Apennins pour cette première étape du #TDF2024. pic.twitter.com/a7Ak4ED1Fa — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) December 21, 2022

Stage 2/Etape 2 #TDF2024 🚩 Cesenatico - @comunebologna🏁

📏 205 km 💪 6 climbs including two ascents to San Luca : punchers are in for a real treat. 💪 Des souvenirs d'arc-en-ciel pour @alafpolak1 dans la Gallisterna et double ascension de San Luca : parole aux puncheurs. pic.twitter.com/CbrgsYhRhQ — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) December 21, 2022

🚩 Plaisance - Turin🏁

📏 225 km 💚 Pure sprinters will get their first chance to shine on the road from Emilia-Romagna to Piedmont. 💚 Les purs sprinteurs trouveront l'occasion de rafler un premier bouquet en allant d'Emilie-Romagne au Piémont.

#TDF2024 pic.twitter.com/UMtrIsK2qX — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) December 21, 2022

And you lot are loving the look of it...

Gozzy: "No less than 3700km of climbing? That's gonna be a mega first stage! Can't wait to see the time gaps after that day."