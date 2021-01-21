Council deputy leader left-hooked by white van man – while riding in emergency cycle lane

West Sussex County Council may be ripping out its pop-up cycle lanes that last year featured in a Department for Transport video on emergency infrastructure – but they just can’t seem to stay out of the news here on road.cc.

Yesterday, we reported how a rider had narrowly avoided serious injury after drawing pins were strewn on an emergency cycle lane in Shoreham-by-Sea, and now it has emerged that the deputy leader of Brighton & Hove City Council was left-hooked by the driver of a white van as she rode on a similarly segregated bike lane on Old Shoreham Road in nearby Hove.

Green Party politician Hannah Clare said she fell on her side as a result of the incident which happened at around 10.30 yesterday morning by a Shell petrol station (pictured above), reports The Argus.

She said: “I am still alive after a white van driver decided that a cycle lane was actually a white van man lane and I am a silly cyclist who didn’t realise that.

“The car turned into the lane going into the petrol station and hit me – I fell on my side, but did not fall to the floor.

“They did not shout to see if I was OK,” she added.

“However, another driver did when I reached the traffic lights.”

Councillor Clare wasn’t the only local politician to have encountered an aggressive motorist while out on a bike ride this week.

On Tuesday, we reported how Labour councillor Jo Rigby, who has consistently called on Tory-controlled Wandsworth Council, said she was “done with cycling” after she was driven at by a motorist near Wandsworth Common railway station and had a drink thrown at her.