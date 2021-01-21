Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Old Shoreham Roadn (via Google Street View).PNG

Council deputy leader left-hooked by white van man – while riding in emergency cycle lane

Incident involving Brighton & Hove councillor happened on pop-up lane that West Sussex County Council is ripping up
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Jan 21, 2021 13:33
11

West Sussex County Council may be ripping out its pop-up cycle lanes that last year featured in a Department for Transport video on emergency infrastructure – but they just can’t seem to stay out of the news here on road.cc.

Yesterday, we reported how a rider had narrowly avoided serious injury after drawing pins were strewn on an emergency cycle lane in Shoreham-by-Sea, and now it has emerged that the deputy leader of Brighton & Hove City Council was left-hooked by the driver of a white van as she rode on a similarly segregated bike lane on Old Shoreham Road in nearby Hove.

Green Party politician Hannah Clare said she fell on her side as a result of the incident which happened at around 10.30 yesterday morning by a Shell petrol station (pictured above), reports The Argus.

She said: “I am still alive after a white van driver decided that a cycle lane was actually a white van man lane and I am a silly cyclist who didn’t realise that.

“The car turned into the lane going into the petrol station and hit me – I fell on my side, but did not fall to the floor.

“They did not shout to see if I was OK,” she added.

“However, another driver did when I reached the traffic lights.”

Councillor Clare wasn’t the only local politician to have encountered an aggressive motorist while out on a bike ride this week.

On Tuesday, we reported how Labour councillor Jo Rigby, who has consistently called on Tory-controlled Wandsworth Council, said she was “done with cycling” after she was driven at by a motorist near Wandsworth Common railway station and had a drink thrown at her.

Old Shoreham Road
Hove
Brighton & Hove City Council
West Sussex County Council
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments