Coastguard rescue cyclist who fell off sea wall in Dorset

Incident happened between Poole and Sandbanks on Saturday afternoon
by Simon_MacMichael
Sun, Jan 17, 2021 13:36
Coastguards in Dorset yesterday rescued a cyclist whom they said had fallen from his bike and over a sea wall.

The incident happened at around 4.20pm on Saturday 16 January at Whitley Lake, which lies on the inland side of the isthmus that links Poole to Sandbanks.

Poole Coastguard said on Twitter that they had been “tasked to a cyclist who'd come off their bike and fallen off the seawall onto sand which is normally underwater.
“As the team arrived, they located the casualty with off duty doctors, who had assessed the cyclist for any medical treatment required.

“With South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust under pressure, it was agreed the casualty could attend Poole Hospital with the assistance of doctors,” Poole Coastguard added.

To date there has been no update on the cyclist’s condition.

Coastguard Search & Rescue teams do occasionally get involved in searches for and rescues of cyclists in coastal areas.

In 2018, we reported how the Falmouth Coastguard helicopter was scrambled to rescue a cyclist who was stranded on a beach as the tide came in.

> Video: Helicopter rescues cyclist stranded on beach in Cornwall

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

