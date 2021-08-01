Chef grabs hammer during road rage argument with 17-year-old riding side by side with dad

A chef grabbed a hammer from the boot of his car after he became infuriated that a 17-year-old was riding two abreast.

Kenny Pinkstone, 33, was the front seat passenger in a car that passed the teenager, who was out cycling with his dad.

The teenager said he’d heard the car horn sound and saw Pinkstone had his hand out the passenger window, Oxford Crown Court heard.

The teenager told the court that a short while later he arrived at a pub, near Abingdon, and found Pinkstone standing outside.

The court heard Pinkstone then confronted the youth, asking him: “Why were you riding side by side? It’s illegal, you shouldn’t be doing that.”

The boy explained that it was allowed and Pinkstone then began arguing with the boy’s father, The Oxford Mail reports.

CCTV showed Pinkstone go to the boot of his car, retrieve a claw hammer then walk back towards the father and son.

The hammer was not brandished however, and Pinkstone’s mother, who had been driving the car when it passed the cyclists, intervened.

In a statement read to the court by prosecutor Kellie Enever, the teenager said he felt like he couldn’t move during the incident because he was in such shock.

Christopher Pembridge, mitigating, said the incident had been extremely limited in duration and his client had not intended to use the hammer.

He’d had the tool in the car as he was going to put up some pictures at the pub.

Pinkstone had been diagnosed with ADHD and on the morning of the road rage incident had not taken his medication.

Sentencing him to nine months’ imprisonment suspended for two years, Judge Ian Pringle QC described the defendant’s behaviour as ‘completely unacceptable’.

“I agree,” replied Pinkstone.

As part of his suspended sentence, he must do 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £200 costs and complete up to 12 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Pinkstone, of Broadway, Didcot, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.