Cervélo recalls R5 and Caledonia-5 bikes and framesets

Cervélo USA has issued a stop-riding notice and recall of a number of its 2022 R5 and Caledonia-5 models due to concerns that issues with the bikes’ stem could force the handlebar to slip at the recommended torque.
The recall only applies to the USA and Canada at the moment, but is expected to be extended worldwide.
The Canadian manufacturer’s recall affects all of the brand’s 2022 R5 bikes and framesets – used by Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma on their way to Tour de France glory in July – as well as selected models of the endurance-focused Caledonia-5 and the ST31 LT stem in black.
Cervélo R5 Force eTap AXS 2022
Owners of the affected models have been advised to stop riding the bikes immediately and to contact their local Cervélo dealer, where the faulty stem faceplate will be replaced for free. If the bike was bought online, customers should fill out a form on the company’s recall page.
In a statement released this week, Cervélo said: “There is an issue with the bicycles’ stem faceplate, which could lead to the handlebar slipping at recommended stem bolt torque levels, thereby increasing the risk of a rider losing control of their bicycle and falling.”
According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Cervélo has received 13 reports of the issue, one of which has resulted in an injury. BikeRumor reports that 1,800 bikes and 182 stems in the US are affected by the recall, with a further 243 of the faulty models sold in Canada.
> Cervelo resurrects the Soloist as lovechild of the R5 and S5, balancing aerodynamics and lightweight
“This recall does not affect any other Cervélo products,” the company’s statement continues. “If you own a bicycle that is covered by this recall, please stop riding the bicycle immediately and contact an authorized Cervélo dealer to arrange for a free repair to replace the faceplate.”
The following bikes, frames and parts have been recalled:
- R5 2022 Dura-Ace Di2 (Five Black)
- R5 2022 Red eTap AXS (Five Black)
- R5 2022 Force eTap AXS (Lime & Black)
- R5 2022 Force eTap AXS (Five Black)
- R5 2022 Ultegra Di2 (Lime & Black)
- R5 2022 Ultegra Di2 (Five Black)
- R5 2022 Frameset (Five Black)
- R5 2022 Frameset (Lime & Black)
- R5 2022 Frameset (Jumbo Replica)
- Caledonia 5 Dura-Ace Di2 (Oasis)
- Caledonia 5 Red eTap AXS (Five Black)
- Caledonia 5 Frameset (Aqua Pearl)
- Caledonia 5 Frameset (Five Black)
- Caledonia 5 Frameset (Oasis)
- ST31 LT Stem (Black)
I think we've all had our moments with parking machines, be that it's unfamiliar, we're in a mood or it is actually malfunctioning/ instructions...
Good point! I forgot about that new cable routing (which I do rather like)
So you confirm the point really, that the stats are meaningless as we don't really know what they represent and they don't represent what is...
It also appears that the driver received a harsher penalty for doing this than they would have for hitting a vulnerable road user.
I was born just after George VI died, and although I'm not a fervent monarchist I'm not 'anti' either. I was somewhat annoyed by the soon-retracted...
Exactly....
Jesus does it all the time.
The Primus Classic Race entry was closed a bit early wasnt it. Apparently it doesnt start until 12:30 CET? Given the short time am surporised you...
For reasons unknown Komoot needs an Internet connection to plan a route - even if you have downloaded maps in advance. So if you do find yourself...
Good use of italics but the genus name (first word) should have a capital letter. Gymnorhina tibicen