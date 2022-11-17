Community sentence for van driver convicted of killing cyclist

A van driver convicted of killing a cyclist in Fife has walked free from court after a judge handed him a community sentence.

David McGregor, aged 48 and from Crossgates near Dunfermline, was ordered to undertake 200 hours’ unpaid work to be carried out within the next 12 months.

In a sentencing hearing at Glasgow High Court, he was also banned from driving for two years, reports the Daily Record.

He had earlier been convicted at trial at Dundee High Court of causing the death through careless driving of cyclist William Crawford, aged 54.

Mr Crawford died in hospital two days after McGregor crashed into him on the A913 Cupar to Newburgh road on the morning of 26 September 2019.

In mitigation at today’s hearing, John Scullion KC, defending McGregor, said: “There is no allegation of driving at excessive speed. He stopped at the scene and contacted emergency services. He has shown genuine remorse.”

Sentencing McGregor, Judge Gillian Wade KC said: “This has been a tragic case for all concerned particularly for the family of William Crawford, who have suffered his loss.

“I am prepared to accept that culpability was of a lower level and that I can deal with you by way of a non-custodial sentence.”