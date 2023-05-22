Car passenger throws rubbish at man cycling with his 4-year-old son

An ambulance practitioner cycling with his 4-year-old son had rubbish thrown at them by a car passenger while heading to a Sheffield mass cycle event, however the camera footage failed to catch the registration number on the car.

Shaun, who works for Yorkshire Ambulance Service and had attended to TV news presenter Dan Walker after his horrific bike crash in Sheffield, was on his way down the Langsett Road North between Wharncliffe Side and Oughtibridge on his cargo bike on Sunday around 1PM.

He told road.cc: “I was heading to the Sheffield Mass Cycle Ride with my 4-year-old son on our Tern GSD. I noticed a ball of something fly past me so checked the cam to find the young gentleman hurling rubbish at me.”

Rule 147 of the Highway Code says that “you MUST NOT throw anything out of a vehicle; for example, food or food packaging, cigarette ends, cans, paper or carrier bags” as it can “endanger other road users, particularly motorcyclists and cyclists”.

However, he said that the camera had a lens cover on and couldn’t grab a clear footage to discern the vehicle’s registration number. Although he said it would’ve felt like “wasting police time”. “Would be nice if the guy watched the video to know what a plank he was,” he added.

He continued: “To be honest neither of us really noticed until after. My son was in his own world so didn’t realise either.”

“I suppose the thing for me is the mentality, what possesses someone to be like that? Was it pre-meditated that he was going to do that as he’d already rolled up a ball of rubbish? I hadn't had any other interaction with them before or after.”

Shaun told road.cc that he had taken Dan Walker in and looked after him after the former BBC Breakfast host had an accident in Sheffield after getting hit by a car driver in February this year. Walker had thanked Shaun twice as he tweeted about his crash and posted photos of his bloodied face from the hospital.

“Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene,” wrote the Channel 5 presenter, who had taken up cycling last year.

He later added: “Thanks for all your kindness. Jamie & Shaun were so great in the ambulance — not sure I was making much sense.”