Car passenger hits cyclist over head with baseball bat

Police in Essex are investigating an incident in which a cyclist sustained a head injury in which a passenger in a car that was passing struck over the head with a baseball bat.
The cyclist, a man aged in his 20s, needed stitches to a cut to the top of his scalp following the incident, say Essex Police.
The force says that it happened on Burnt Mills Road, Basildon at around 5.30pm on Monday 23 January.
The assailant is said to have been on the passenger side of the vehicle involved, which is said to be dark in colour.
Police are urging anyone who has information of CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch, quoting crime reference number 42/13817/23.
Information can be reported online, or by telephoning police on the non-emergency number 101.
Alternatively, people with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Conservative town councillor Stuart Terson, who represents the Pitsea North West ward, said he was shocked to learn of the attack.
“Firstly, I hope the young man is recovering welling,” he told EchoNews.co.uk.
“This is a shocking act and completely unprovoked the resident was just cycling down the road.
“I would ask anybody within the information to contact the police. Someone must know who carried this out. This behaviour must not be tolerated,” he added.
