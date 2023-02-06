Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Car passenger hits cyclist over head with baseball batBurnt Mills Road, Basildon via Google Street View

Car passenger hits cyclist over head with baseball bat

Essex Police investigate unprovoked assault in Basildon that left cyclist needing stitches
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Feb 06, 2023 19:29
1

Police in Essex are investigating an incident in which a cyclist sustained a head injury in which a passenger in a car that was passing struck over the head with a baseball bat.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 20s, needed stitches to a cut to the top of his scalp following the incident, say Essex Police.

The force says that it happened on Burnt Mills Road, Basildon at around 5.30pm on Monday 23 January.

The assailant is said to have been on the passenger side of the vehicle involved, which is said to be dark in colour.

Police are urging anyone who has information of CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch, quoting crime reference number 42/13817/23.

Information can be reported online, or by telephoning police on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, people with information can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Conservative town councillor Stuart Terson, who represents the Pitsea North West ward, said he was shocked to learn of the attack.

“Firstly, I hope the young man is recovering welling,” he told EchoNews.co.uk.

“This is a shocking act and completely unprovoked the resident was just cycling down the road.

“I would ask anybody within the information to contact the police. Someone must know who carried this out. This behaviour must not be tolerated,” he added.

Essex Police
Assault
Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

Latest Comments

 