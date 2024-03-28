“Enough is enough”: Campaigners call on housing developers to reopen community cycling path after a 6-month closure turns into 3 years

Cycling campaigners in Bristol have sent a letter to Legal and General (L&G), responsible for the housing development project that’s rendered a community cycling route out of use for the last three years, demanding swift reopening of the path after they were told that it could be 16 more months until the path is finally available for public use again.

Concorde Way is a set of connected cycling and walking routes in north Bristol, going through Lockleaze and Ashley Downs. A stretch of the route between Constable Road and Bonnington Walk going through the Lockleaze Community Orchard was closed for a housing development project in April 2021 — originally supposed to last only six months.

The cycling campaign has now joined forces with other organisations such as Lockleaze Neighbourhood Trust, Bristol Walking Alliance, Sustrans, UWE Bristol and more to demand that the route be reopened by July this year.

Ian Pond, Chairperson of Bristol Cycling told road.cc: “Legal & General have recently informed us that they intend to keep the path closed til August 2025. It will have been closed for 3 years next week on 4th April — so that would mean the total closure would be four years and five months.

“Working with others, we have sent an open letter to L&G calling for a reopening this summer in line with the other closure at Ashley Down.”

> Council warned that removing key cycle lane would be “real PR risk” – but pressed ahead anyway

Besides the Concorde Way, the community orchard, which has also remained shut to the public these last three years, is also going to continue this way until November 2024, according to latest communications from Legal and General.

The campaign group has been working with Lockleaze Neighbourhood Trust over the last 15 months to try and make some progress to fasten the reopening but to no avail. Now, the coalition of organisations has demanded that the orchard reopen by 31 May 2024, and Concorde Way by 21 July 2024.

Concorde Way, Bonnington Walk entrance (Google Maps)

In the letter addressed to the CEO of Legal and General, Ian Pond said: “For every day of the closure, local residents have been prevented from enjoying the community orchard and traffic-free space.

“The many path users including walkers & cyclists in North Bristol, cycle commuters to/from Bristol city centre & its Northern Fringe campus & enterprise areas and pupils of schools in the locality have been required to follow the on-road diversion placing them at greater danger, compared to using the Concorde Way.”

He added: “As the clock ticks down to the 3rd anniversary of the closure now is the time for Legal & General to do the right thing for local residents and the wider Bristol & South Gloucestershire communities & employers by reopening the community orchard, the Concorde Way path and guaranteeing the long-term future of these important amenities.”

Concorde Way closures have thrown safe routes for cyclists into disarray for a while in Bristol. Another stretch of the popular cycleway was shut last year in March to make way for the construction of the new train station at Ashley Downs.

That closure was also supposed to last for a year, but the council announced last month that it will now be extended to 30 September 2024 or until the completion of the station works, whichever is earlier.

> Mayor promises to reassess “risky” cycle route diversion on busy “unsafe” road – but says making cyclists use narrow pavement will not create conflict with pedestrians

The diversions put in place for this route came under strong criticism from cyclists, with Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees promising a reassessment, after councillors and local campaigners pointed out that cyclists were diverted to a “risky” and “unsafe” main road, as well as forcing them to walk their bikes along a stretch of narrow pavement.

Found out today that the Concorde Way cycle lane closure is due to be extended until September of next year. Fortunately cyclists and pedestrians have this ‘excellent’ diversion route to rely on. Time to explore a contract for E-kayaks? 🛶🚤🚣‍♀️ https://t.co/lTiapZWSiB — Cllr Emma Edwards (@bristol_pip) November 10, 2023

In November, the diversion was flooded, with Green councillor Emma Edwards saying: “Found out today that the Concorde Way cycle lane closure is due to be extended until September of next year. Fortunately, cyclists and pedestrians have this ‘excellent’ diversion route to rely on. Time to explore a contract for E-kayaks?”

She also pointed out that the route was a major cycling and walking route for pupils of Fairfield School. “We really need this route improving and the drainage sorting ASAP for those children’s’ safety,” she added.