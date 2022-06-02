Bristol plans to build a new £14 million cycling centre

Bristol City Council is planning to bid for about £13 million from the government’s Levelling Up fund to pay for a new multipurpose cycling centre.

The new facility would replace the current Bristol Family Centre, which would be used as space for new housing.

In a recent cabinet report, Hannah French, deputy head of policy and public affairs, said: “The Bristol Cycling Centre will be a multi-million-pound capital bid to construct and operate a new purpose-built regional cycling centre, incorporating a competition-standard cycling track at Lawrence Weston.

“The cycling centre will be an inclusive facility with a core cycling programme that enables new and existing riders to improve their riding, skills, confidence, fitness and wellbeing. It will also be the focus for supporting more specialist programmes, such as social prescribing and physical rehabilitation.”

The report outlines multiple potential benefits to the cycling centre, including more residents cycling and walking, and improved health outcomes. It says: "Protected cycle infrastructure will disproportionally benefit children, women and black and minority ethnic cyclists who typically cite safety as the biggest barrier to cycling."

The council is match funding 10 per cent (£1.3m) of the Levelling Up Fund through the Clean Air Zone.

It is expected that the new cycling centre could open by 2024.